White Township, PA

wdadradio.com

SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD

A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
wdadradio.com

PA TO RECEIVE FIRST FEDERAL PAYMENT FOR BROADBAND EXPANSION

Pennsylvania is receiving its first funds from the federal government’s internet for all initiative to expand broadband and high-speed internet. The $6.6 million at the state will receive is the first of more than $100 million to be managed by the Pennsylvania broadband authority. Kevin Gallagher, senior advisor to the US department of Commerce says the funding will help close the digital divide in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

