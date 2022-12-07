Read full article on original website
Billy Joe Henderson, Sr. age 77, of Knoxville
Billy Joe Henderson, Sr. age 77, of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Sacred Ground Hospice House. Billy was a member of Riverview Baptist Church and attended North Knoxville Baptist Church. Billy owned and operated H&S Logging for 45 years with his brother-in-law, Frankie Shelton. Billy loved fishing and was an avid bass fisherman. He never met a stranger and loved to talk. He also loved going to watch his granddaughter, Makenzie “Pook” play softball. Billy will be remembered as a family man that loved his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren but most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Anyone that knew Billy knew that he loved to share his testimony and God’s plan of salvation. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina Silvey; parents, James and Elsie Henderson; brother, Pete Jones; sisters, Bobbie Monroe, Polly Sherrod, and Beattie Shelton.
Claude Gene McCuiston of Clinton
Claude Gene McCuiston of Clinton, Tennessee passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by his family December 7, 2022. Claude was born October 18. 1944. Preceded in death by his father Wade McCuiston, mother Ophelia McCuiston Ault Miller, Arthur Ault (stepfather), George Miller Sr., sister Iva Joe, brothers Cecil and Howard McCuiston, step brothers Dickie Ault, and George Miller Jr, Grandmother Ester Parsley.
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
Unicorn World shares magical experience in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Dec. 9-11
Winter is here and East Tennessee has seen the change in weather and that means some new opportunities to take on free activities indoors.
Dorothy Huff, age 86, of Kingston
Dorothy Huff, age 86, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours Thursday December 8, 2022 at the home of her daughter. She was born March 16, 1936 in Roane County and remained her entire life. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and one who loved the Lord with all her heart and wanted everyone to prepare to meet her again on the other side with her Saviour. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also had a great passion for animals and rescued numerous pets over the years, making a wonderful home for each one. Preceded in death by her loving husband, James Bryant Huff; parents, Colonel Raggles & Lela Todd Carter; sisters, Mary Lois Mehaffey, and Wilma Basler.
Authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive in Cocke County
A search for a fugitive considered armed and dangerous in Cocke County is ongoing Friday according to the sheriff’s office. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Gary Ball, who is wanted on violation of parole. WATE Midday News. Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive …...
University of Tennessee students create unique pavilion inspired by a Tennessee flower
University of Tennessee architecture students finished a unique project that will now serve as a landmark for UT's Research Park at Cherokee Farms.
The Pines opens in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
New development coming to North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
Four-Star Receiver De-Commits From Tennessee
Four-star receiver Mazeo Bennet de-committed from Tennessee Thursday night after spending nearly two months as a Vols commit. “With the recent changes in the coaching staff, me and my family have decided to take a step back and re-evaluate Tennessee and others,” Bennett wrote in a statement he tweeted. “Tennessee will still be one of my top schools. It hurts to say but I will be decommitting from the University of Tennessee, and re-opening my recruitment.”
Get in the Christmas spirit with 8-hour Smokey’s Yule Log video
Do you love the University of Tennessee? Do you need something playing on your TV or computer in the background this Christmas season? How about eight-straight hours of Smokey in front of a fire?
Vols Lose Commitment of 2024 WR Mazeo Bennett
After committing to Tennessee in October, Greenville (S.C.) wide receiver has de-committed from the Vols and committed to South Carolina. Bennett announced the news moments ago. "I mean, ever since I first went up there, I fell in love," Bennett told Volunteer Country in October of why ...
Meet Tennessee Volunteers Jalin Hyatt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Molly Murphy
Jalin Hyatt, a football wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers, has been named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. In Tennessee football history, this dynamic athlete is the first to win an award. After such a feat, the player’s admirers naturally want to learn more about the man behind the jersey. However, fans are especially drawn to Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. The alleged couple doesn’t post about each other on social media or discuss their relationship in public. But they do comment on one other’s posts, and Hyatt frequently adds a heart emoji to hers. Very little is known about Jalin Hyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Molly Murphy. So, we reveal her full biography in this Molly Murphy wiki.
Knoxville nonprofit helps woman find new start after living on the street
A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing.
Strangers rent 15-passenger van to get to TN after flight gets canceled — and go viral on TikTok
Millions of travelers are taking to the skies and roads this holiday season. Most trips go off without a hitch, but some will inevitably hit speed bumps along the way.
Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump
Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
Goodbye and Thank You
We really, really hate to make this announcement. We are unable to continue publishing Hard Knox Wire. The last year or so has been exceedingly difficult for us, both personally and financially. We had hoped that we could attract enough subscribers to subsidize a small, hyperlocal news publication, but we’ve been unable to consistently do so. It takes a lot of time and sweat to put together a periodical like ours as well as money, and the bleak fact is that we simply don’t have enough of any of those things to continue any longer. The recent attack on our website was the proverbial straw that broke this camel’s back, and now it’s time for us to move on to the next chapter of our story.
