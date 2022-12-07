Read full article on original website
Proud Patriot
3d ago
I don't understand why he any elected official is allowed to get away with not disclosing what he is spending the taxpayers money on. don't we have the right to know?
Reply(22)
77
jbeam
3d ago
Don’t worry, our wonderful Attorney General Josh Shapiro is just one step away from putting Wolf in jail, oh wait a second, I just woke up from the dream, never mind. Never gonna happen under old Josh.
Reply(2)
26
K.Smith
3d ago
When you use money that belongs to the people, as a government official and a public servant to those of the state . You have an obligation to disclose what the money was used for….
Reply
20
