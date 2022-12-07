Manor College Dean Was Schooled Herself in the Value of Connecting Deeply with Colleagues, Students

Image via Manor College at YouTube.

If Dr. Cherie Crosby-Weeks, Dean of Business Education and Professional Studies at Manor College, has a hallmark, it’s her ability to connect solidly with students and colleagues.

She works to meet those in her class where they are: Confident in the coursework and eager for more. Or perhaps in need of some professorial shepherding.

It’s a viewpoint she brings to Manor from her past.

Crosby-Weeks works to be the kind of educator she benefited from herself on her own educational path.

It was a journey that left her with a solid philosophy, explained in the video below, that “relationships are king.”