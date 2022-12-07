ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BUCKSCO.Today

Manor College Dean Was Schooled Herself in the Value of Connecting Deeply with Colleagues, Students

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rglh2_0jaBcNXu00
Image via Manor College at YouTube.

If Dr. Cherie Crosby-Weeks, Dean of Business Education and Professional Studies at Manor College, has a hallmark, it’s her ability to connect solidly with students and colleagues.

She works to meet those in her class where they are: Confident in the coursework and eager for more. Or perhaps in need of some professorial shepherding.

It’s a viewpoint she brings to Manor from her past.

Crosby-Weeks works to be the kind of educator she benefited from herself on her own educational path.

It was a journey that left her with a solid philosophy, explained in the video below, that “relationships are king.”

Comments / 0

Related
booktrib.com

Psychologist and Professor Aims to Remedy a Pandemic of Illiteracy

More than 42 million Americans are functionally illiterate; they can’t follow the directions on a can of soup. Millions of students leave grade school with insufficient reading skills to adequately do their work and learn. How and why did this happen? And what does this say about the way we are educating our children?
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy