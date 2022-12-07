ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

VISTA.Today

New Director of Human Resources Named for Chester County

Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline have named Michelle Gallo the new Director of Human Resources for the County of Chester. Gallo comes to the county from Lancaster County Government where she served as the HR Director since March 2021. She previously spent nearly 12 years with Lancaster General Health, which is now part of Penn Medicine.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs

Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Eagles Teammates Tackled Their Charity Holiday Vocal Challenge in a Conshy Recording Studio

Jason Kelce, Eagles teammates, and a technical crew gathered at a Conshohocken studio this past summer to lay down tracks for "A Philly Special Christmas" for charity. By now, news of the release of A Philly Special Christmas — a holiday recording from Phila. Eagles with vocal chops that range from legit (Jordan Mailata) to those more enthusiasm-based (Jason Kelce) — has almost eclipsed the team’s present 11–1 record.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County’s First Woman District Attorney Announces Bid for Judge Seat

Deborah Ryan, the county's first woman District Attorney, is running for the Common Pleas judge seat. The first woman District Attorney of Chester County’s term is up this year, but that’s not stopping Deborah Ryan from continuing her political career. With 20 years of experience as a prosecutor, Ryan is one of 13 candidates running for the position of the county’s Common Pleas Judge, writes Vinny Vella for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Chester County, PA
