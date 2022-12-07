Read full article on original website
Collector Makes His Treasure Trove of Coatesville Photos Available to Public
Jay Byerly, a Coatesville native who has been taking and gathering photographs of his hometown for decades, recently made his collection available to the public, writes Fran Maye for the Daily Local News. Byerly’s collection came from his combined love for history and photography. Now, the result is helping preserve...
California-Based Firm Acquires Exton’s Warren Financial Services
A California firm is putting a stake in Chester County. EP Wealth Advisors acquired Exton’s investment advisory firm Warren Financial Services & Associates, closing the deal on Nov. 29, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. EP will be seeing nine additional employees from Warren as well as...
Chester County Leadership: Elyse Lupin, President and Founder, Elysium Marketing Group
Elyse Lupin, President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Lansdale, her close relationship with her older brother, her high school tennis court success, and her love of classic rock. Lupin also described how, after attending Penn State, she earned a spot in...
5 Chester County Museums & Historical Societies Awarded Grants to Support Culture
Over 161 museums and historical societies across the Keystone State have been awarded a total of nearly $2 million in grants from the PA Historical & Museum Commission. Five of the recipients were in Chester County. Chester County Historical Society, West Chester. Award: $16,956. This private collection is the hub...
New Director of Human Resources Named for Chester County
Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline have named Michelle Gallo the new Director of Human Resources for the County of Chester. Gallo comes to the county from Lancaster County Government where she served as the HR Director since March 2021. She previously spent nearly 12 years with Lancaster General Health, which is now part of Penn Medicine.
Bentley Systems “Meet the Need” Gift Challenge Raises Over $400,000 for Chester County Food Bank
To aid the Chester County Food Bank, Bentley Systems challenged local businesses, groups, individuals, and organizations to step up and join the effort to help those in Chester County struggling with food insecurity by pledging $200,000 to match donations starting Oct. 24, 2022, to the “Meet the Need” Matching Gift Challenge.
Exton Family Shocked by Increases in Wedding Costs
Cheryl and Jim Alexander, an Exton couple who have married off four children, found themselves shocked at how much wedding costs have gone up in the last two years, writes Kim Douglas for the Main Line Today. The latest family wedding was for one of their daughters in July 2022...
Hankin Group Awarded LEED Gold Certification for Newest Building at Claremont on the Square
Hankin Group, a Chester County real estate development company dedicated to quality and sustainability, announced that their newest apartment building at Claremont on the Square has been awarded LEED Gold. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used...
WCU’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend
The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM. Performances are staged in the...
Chester County Couple Donate $6 Million to Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova
To support the underserved communities in need, Barb and Brian Riley of Chester County have donated $6 million to the Augustinian Province of Saint Thomas of Villanova, writes Holly Herman for Patch. The donation will establish the Barb and Brian Riley Fund for Mission and Ministry that will support friars...
Visionary Couple Turns West Chester Farmhouse into Their Dream Home
Twelve years ago, the first thing Ed and Marisa Rudloff fell in love with when they were considering buying their current West Chester home was the view, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their transitional farmhouse sits on a wooded acre in a cul-de-sac and overlooks the 500-acre Stroud...
Valley Forge Military College Cadet Dilia Reyes-Hill Receives 2022 Liberty Bell Award
Valley Forge Cadet Dilia Reyes-Hill is standing with Gilbert Lappano, Commander USN (Retired) (left); and Charles Merwin, 1st Lt USA (Former) Valley Forge Military College Cadet Dilia Reyes-Hill has received the 2022 Liberty Bell Special Achievement award. The award was presented along with Liberty Bell Scholarships by the Valley Forge...
Seasonal Carols — Both Musical and Dickensian — Prove Worthy Draw in Lancaster County
The 2022 holiday entertainment scene in nearby Lancaster County is an opportunity for collar county residents who may have tired of local seasonal presentations to try something new. Two presentations are especially notable, one for its wholly unique setting, the other for a pricing model that will absolutely fit every...
Benchmark Federal Credit Union, Its Employees Donate $2,022 in 2022 to Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County
From left: Chris Breslin, Benchmark Federal Credit Union’s Vice President of Retail Services; Donna Rastadter, Teller; Daniel Machon Jr., President and CEO; Barbara McClay, Senior EFT ACH Processor; Suzanne Herr, Senior Loan Officer; and Christine Zaccarelli, CEO of The Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County. For an 11th...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: New Build Home with Popular Aurora Floor Plan in Spring City
A beautiful new build with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Spring City. Part of the Magnolia Reserve, winner of two “Best in PA Living” awards, including “Community of the Year”, this farmhouse-style residence with the ever-popular Aurora floor plan is located on an excellent, 0.41-acre walk-out homesite.
Ring in the Season at West Chester University’s 101st Annual Holiday Concert This Saturday
West Chester University invites the community to ring in the holidays with a festive celebration of music at the 101st Annual Holiday Concert. The concert is on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 PM in the 1200-seat Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall in Philips Memorial Building at 700 South High Street.
Eagles Teammates Tackled Their Charity Holiday Vocal Challenge in a Conshy Recording Studio
Jason Kelce, Eagles teammates, and a technical crew gathered at a Conshohocken studio this past summer to lay down tracks for "A Philly Special Christmas" for charity. By now, news of the release of A Philly Special Christmas — a holiday recording from Phila. Eagles with vocal chops that range from legit (Jordan Mailata) to those more enthusiasm-based (Jason Kelce) — has almost eclipsed the team’s present 11–1 record.
‘Boy in the Box’ ID’d by Police as Joseph Augustus Zarelli
One of the longest unsolved homicides in Philadelphia history took a major step forward Wednesday, Dec. 8, when Philadelphia police identified the child known as the “boy in the box” as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, believed to be from West Philadelphia, reports 6ABC staff. Joseph Zarelli was born on...
Chester County’s First Woman District Attorney Announces Bid for Judge Seat
Deborah Ryan, the county's first woman District Attorney, is running for the Common Pleas judge seat. The first woman District Attorney of Chester County’s term is up this year, but that’s not stopping Deborah Ryan from continuing her political career. With 20 years of experience as a prosecutor, Ryan is one of 13 candidates running for the position of the county’s Common Pleas Judge, writes Vinny Vella for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. “The acquisition of 32M, with its expansive portfolio of micro-market technology and...
