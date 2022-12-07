Police are looking for a girl missing from Manor Township in Armstrong County. Reports say 13-year-old Haley Kreider, also known as Cameron, of Cowansville, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. Thursday as she was walking from Armstrong Junior Senior high School towards Cabex motorcycles. Police believe she is in the Applewold area, across the bridge from Kittanning. Police say that she is in immediate physical danger.

