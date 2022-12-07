Read full article on original website
RPD, U.S. Marshals arrest wanted individual on Portland Ave. in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A wanted individual was arrested in Rochester by several police agencies Saturday afternoon. Representatives with the Rochester Police Department said that investigators will not be releasing the name of the individual at this time, as the investigation is still active. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Task Force and RPD […]
Heavy police presence off of Portland Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Multiple police agencies including U.S. marshals are investigating in the area of Portland Avenue near Draper Street in Rochester. Details are limited at this time. News 8 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is made available.
IPD Recovers Firearm at Domestic Incident
On December 10th, 2022, at approximately 2:05am Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were dispatched to a reported physical domestic between a male and female in the area of State Street and Plain Street. While responding, Officers were told that the male may be in possession of a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and the male ran as Officers tried to stop him. Officers pursued the suspect on foot into a backyard on West Seneca Street. With the assistance of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police we were able to establish a perimeter.
Rochester man arrested on weapons charges in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of a Rochester man that fled the scene of an investigation and disposed of an illegal weapon on Saturday. According to police, Voshon Carpenter, 28, of Rochester, was arrested early Saturday morning and has been charged with the following. At around 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, […]
Rochester Police, U.S. Marshals Task Force arrest wanted individual
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD in coordination with the US Marshals Task Force apprehended a wanted individual as result of a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The wanted individual, who will remain unnamed by police at this time, was found to be in possession of illegal weapons at the time of the arrest.
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
Man sentenced to time served in deadly crash
A Buffalo man will serve 5 years probation after a judge sentenced him to time served in jail after a deadly crash. 20-year-old Gino M. Cesar’s driver’s license and registration for his vehicle were revoked as part of the sentence.
RPD has person in custody after a stabbing on Bernard Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Bernard Street just before 8 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body but he is expected to be ok. Officers tell us this appears to be an isolated domestic situation....
West Webster FD to honor victims of fatal 2012 shooting of firefighters
Department officials said that they are not promoting any events on Lake Road due to safety concerns.
NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
Henrietta man arrested for threatening to shoot co-workers at CooperVision
Subedi was confronted by deputies and they discovered he had a pistol without a serial number.
NYSP warns residents of holiday phone scam
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police is reminding New York residents this holiday season that NYSP does not solicit citizens for donations. Troopers say they’ve received multiple calls and complaints from residents, particularly in the Western New York region, that people claim to be affiliated with NYSP or say troopers have called asking […]
Penfield Woman Killed in Onondaga County Crash
A Penfield woman is dead, after a rollover crash in Onondaga County. State Police say 55-year-old Melissa Ann Brown was driving on Caughdenoy Road in Clay last night. Her car went off the road at a curve and hit an embankment and a utility pole. Brown was pronounced dead at...
Webster PD: Spikes found on Five Mile Line Rd. linked to tire punctures
Webster police said that the spikes were found in the roadway. They describe the spikes as triangular.
Brighton Police investigating string of crimes, more car thefts tied to one neighborhood
In the last month, police say the area of North Landing and Blossom Roads has seen the most activity in recent weeks.
Police: Woman arrested for 5 Rochester robberies, attempted robbery, in 1 week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local woman is facing nine charges for six instances of robbery and attempted robbery in Rochester over the past week, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said. The suspect allegedly robbed the following three locations before being arrested:. Broth Restaurant inside Sibley Square...
Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash
CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
Estate of Troy Hodge, man who died in Lockport PD custody, to receive $3 million
The estate of Troy Hodge, the man who died in Lockport police custody in June 2019, will receive $3 million.
Police, Tops seek ID help for Henrietta Tops hit-and-run suspect
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly car her crashed into the Henrietta Tops Monday, injuring a Salvation Army employee. At 3:15 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the Tops on Jefferson road for the...
2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions
Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
