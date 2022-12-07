Angels For Animals hiring workers, volunteers at job fair

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- Angels for Animals will be hosting its first job fair from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The organization has been seeking help for months now but still has many open positions.

Angels for Animals needs all the help it can get. Its system is overflowing, especially with cats. More animals mean the agency needs more help.

At the job fair, the agency is looking for anyone from kennel workers, to receptionists, to veterinarians. Volunteers are also needed, which can be an opportunity for students to fill community service hours.

All of the animals in the shelter are taken care of by the volunteers, so they are very important to the shelter.

Founder of Angels for Animals Diane Less said they have the equipment to save animals, but now they need the human power behind it.

“We have a lot to offer here. We have the opportunity to change animal lives. So, everybody says ‘I love animals.’ Well, if you love animals, and you want to really stop the needless death and suffering of animals, this is where you want to work,” said Less.

Angels for Animals conducts working interviews. This means that potential volunteers are able to shadow for half a day to see how if they like it first.

If you have one, bring your resume to the job fair.

“It is a charity, it is a non-profit. We operate on donations, but you will never make the difference in the world that you can make working here, and I think that’s what people need to understand — giving an animal that didn’t ever have the chance, a chance,” Less said.

Angels for Animals will be holding open interviews at the shelter in Beaver Township. If you miss the job fair, the agency will also be having one at the same time on Thursday.

