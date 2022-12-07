ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Partick Thistle: Duncan Smillie could become new club chairman as peace breaks out

Former Glasgow Rocks owner Duncan Smillie could become strife-torn Partick Thistle's new chairman. Chair Jacqui Low and six directors resigned this week after recent fan protests followed the Partick Thistle FC Trust becoming majority shareholder. Smillie was the only director not to resign, but trustee Neil Drain told BBC Scotland...
BBC

Women's Super League: Five talking points including Manchester and London derbies

Women's Super League - Manchester City v Manchester United. Venue: Etihad Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. The final round of Women's Super League games takes place this weekend as teams aim to finish the year on...
BBC

Calvin Lo: Billionaire businessman exploring plan to set up F1 team for 2026

Billionaire Hong Kong businessman Calvin Lo is exploring a plan to set up a Formula 1 team for 2026. Lo, chief executive of insurance broker RE Lee International, said he was assessing the financial requirements. "Based on what I'm seeing right now, it's highly aspirational, but it seems like it...
BBC

Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death

A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
The Independent

England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame

England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
SB Nation

Newcastle expects “one in, one out” in January transfer window

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle’s board is planning for a “one in, one out” January transfer window. Craig Hope, writing for the outlet, informed that “Eddie Howe will hold a transfer meeting with sporting director Dan Ashworth and co-owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, and Jamie Reuben” in the next few days before returning from Saudi Arabia.
BBC

Wilfried Bony: Newport boss Coughlan not ruling out move for ex-Man City striker

Newport County boss Graham Coughlan is not ruling out an audacious attempt to sign striker Wilfried Bony. The former Manchester City forward has been training with the Exiles since 2019 whenever he has been unattached. Bony scored the winning goal this week as a Newport development side beat Swindon Town...
BBC

World Cup 2022: US sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar

A prominent football journalist from the United States has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Grant Wahl, 48, collapsed as extra time began in the Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday night. Early reports suggest he may have had a heart attack, but this has yet to be officially confirmed.
BBC

Gemma Grainger: Wales manager in talks to extend contract

Gemma Grainger is in talks to extend her contract as Wales manager. Grainger was appointed Wales boss in March 2021 and her current deal runs until the conclusion of Euro 2025. Football Association of Wales [FAW] chief executive Noel Mooney says talks are ongoing over extending Grainger's deal as there...
BBC

Newcastle Whey Aye wheel doubts mount amid delays

Mounting doubts surround plans to build Europe's biggest observation wheel in Newcastle. Dubbed the "Whey Aye" wheel, the 460ft (140m) structure on Spillers Wharf would be taller than the London Eye. Work had been due to begin in 2020 but has been repeatedly delayed. Developers behind the £100m project say...
BBC

Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence

A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.

