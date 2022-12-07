Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Related
milfordmirror.com
Fred Camillo (opinion): A review of the facts about Greenwich intersection upgrades
As we enjoy the holiday season and give thanks for our many blessings, we also look forward to a joyful new year and prepare for it by completing the year-end work of our local government. This means final votes are coming up. With that in mind, I believe it is important to clarify some facts about the Arch Street and Grigg Street intersection improvements.
milfordmirror.com
Art Town: Sue Brown Gordon -- the Queen of Art Festivals
Sue Brown Gordon is a familiar face when it comes to art festivals in the area, including the Westport Fine Arts Festival. We recently spoke with her about how she's able to be so involved in them and why. Where did you grow up and go to school?. I grew...
milfordmirror.com
Milford SantaCon to help get toys for pediatric hospital patients
MILFORD — SantaCon is returning for the holidays — with the Yale New Haven Hospital Toy Closet to enjoy the benefits. Now in its third year, Milford SantaCon will be Dec. 17, starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. Last year, organizer Julien Debelle Duplan said about 300 people attended the event. This year the hope is that participation will spike thanks to the lifting of pandemic protocols.
milfordmirror.com
Editorial: CT State Police overtime needs a watchdog to end 14 straight days of work
An audit report, by nature, sticks to the facts. Even opinions are expressed without emotion. A new audit of Connecticut State Police overtime includes this judgment: “Our review found that employees worked excessive amounts of overtime.”. An editorial, by contrast, tends to more colorful. Our review finds that the...
milfordmirror.com
Colin McEnroe (opinon): Sandy Hook grief almost too big, and too sad to ponder
On Monday, I will interview former Gov. Dannel Malloy. Ten years ago, it fell to him to tell the families of the 20 children and six grownups murdered in Sandy Hook that they would never see those loved ones again. On Tuesday, I will interview Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old boy...
milfordmirror.com
Route 15 crash in Milford sends one to hospital with minor injuries, police say
MILFORD — A crash involving a rollover and multiple vehicles sent at least one person to the hospital with minor injuries early Saturday, according to Connecticut State Police. The crash took place around 1:50 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 15 near exit 15 in Milford, police said.
milfordmirror.com
No. 6 UConn women’s basketball at No. 20 Maryland: Time, TV and what you need to know
Despite avoiding back-to-back losses on Thursday, the No. 6 Huskies may have lost starting point guard Nika Mühl to an apparent head injury. The sophomore got hit by a Princeton player under the basket and then got hit in the back of the head by Aaliyah Edwards’ knee as she was falling to the floor. Mühl was slow to get up and needed assistance in getting back on her feet. She was immediately ushered into the locker room and didn’t return to the bench for the rest of the game.
milfordmirror.com
UTAH TECH 99, CHAPMAN 58
Percentages: FG .396, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Heberle 2-2, Eldridge 1-1, Saccacio 1-1, Stoughton 1-4, Billings 1-5, Roggin 1-5, Owens 0-1, Kiener 0-2, Lewis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stoughton). Turnovers: 22 (Roggin 6, Billings 3, Foldes 3, Ingalls 3, Lewis 2, Stoughton...
milfordmirror.com
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
milfordmirror.com
One killed, another injured by gunfire in New Haven, police say
NEW HAVEN — One man was killed and another injured by gunfire Friday afternoon, police said. A shooting occurred on Shepard Street shortly after 1:50 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Scott Shumway, public information officer for the New Haven Police Department. Responding officers located a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man in the area. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Shumway said.
milfordmirror.com
How freshman Inês Bettencourt's saved UConn women's basketball team vs. Princeton: 'Baptism by fire'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Before moving to the United States from Portugal and joining UConn women’s basketball, the largest crowd Inês Bettencourt ever played basketball in front of was about 200 people. In the biggest moment of her young collegiate career,...
milfordmirror.com
Prosecutor: Milford police didn’t resubmit arrest warrant application for man now charged with murder
MILFORD — A prosecutor said Friday that an arrest warrant application from police last month for the suspect in a domestic homicide this week was returned to cops with a request for more information and “not resubmitted.”. Julie Minogue was killed Tuesday night inside her Salem Walk condo...
milfordmirror.com
South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday called for an immediate review of the state's investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies, stepping up her rhetoric against the ascendant Asian economic giant that has also emerged as a powerful rival to the United States.
Comments / 0