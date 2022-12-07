ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
milfordmirror.com

Fred Camillo (opinion): A review of the facts about Greenwich intersection upgrades

As we enjoy the holiday season and give thanks for our many blessings, we also look forward to a joyful new year and prepare for it by completing the year-end work of our local government. This means final votes are coming up. With that in mind, I believe it is important to clarify some facts about the Arch Street and Grigg Street intersection improvements.
GREENWICH, CT
milfordmirror.com

Art Town: Sue Brown Gordon -- the Queen of Art Festivals

Sue Brown Gordon is a familiar face when it comes to art festivals in the area, including the Westport Fine Arts Festival. We recently spoke with her about how she's able to be so involved in them and why. Where did you grow up and go to school?. I grew...
WESTPORT, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford SantaCon to help get toys for pediatric hospital patients

MILFORD — SantaCon is returning for the holidays — with the Yale New Haven Hospital Toy Closet to enjoy the benefits. Now in its third year, Milford SantaCon will be Dec. 17, starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. Last year, organizer Julien Debelle Duplan said about 300 people attended the event. This year the hope is that participation will spike thanks to the lifting of pandemic protocols.
MILFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

No. 6 UConn women’s basketball at No. 20 Maryland: Time, TV and what you need to know

Despite avoiding back-to-back losses on Thursday, the No. 6 Huskies may have lost starting point guard Nika Mühl to an apparent head injury. The sophomore got hit by a Princeton player under the basket and then got hit in the back of the head by Aaliyah Edwards’ knee as she was falling to the floor. Mühl was slow to get up and needed assistance in getting back on her feet. She was immediately ushered into the locker room and didn’t return to the bench for the rest of the game.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
milfordmirror.com

UTAH TECH 99, CHAPMAN 58

Percentages: FG .396, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Heberle 2-2, Eldridge 1-1, Saccacio 1-1, Stoughton 1-4, Billings 1-5, Roggin 1-5, Owens 0-1, Kiener 0-2, Lewis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stoughton). Turnovers: 22 (Roggin 6, Billings 3, Foldes 3, Ingalls 3, Lewis 2, Stoughton...
UTAH STATE
milfordmirror.com

Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
FLINT, MI
milfordmirror.com

One killed, another injured by gunfire in New Haven, police say

NEW HAVEN — One man was killed and another injured by gunfire Friday afternoon, police said. A shooting occurred on Shepard Street shortly after 1:50 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Scott Shumway, public information officer for the New Haven Police Department. Responding officers located a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man in the area. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died from his injuries, Shumway said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday called for an immediate review of the state's investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies, stepping up her rhetoric against the ascendant Asian economic giant that has also emerged as a powerful rival to the United States.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

