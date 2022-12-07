ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audubon County, IA

Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics Welcomes Dr. Jon Swanson

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OIUTe_0jaBaQ1H00

(Audubon) The Audubon County Memorial Hospital announces its’ newest primary care physician Dr. Jon Swanson joining ACMH’s team of family physicians.

According to the press release, Dr. Jon Swanson is double board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM) and the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians (AOBFP).

Born and raised in Omaha, NE, Dr. Swanson attended Iowa State University, where he met his future wife, Alka. A former resident of Marshalltown, IA, Alka had moved to Ames to attend ISU. After graduation, the couple moved to Cambridge, Massachusetts. It was here that Dr. Swanson began his career by earning his first Ph.D. in Chemistry at Harvard University.

His extensive experience in chemistry led him to create significant contributions to his field by developing numerous patents, authoring publications in medical journals, and presenting research at forums across the United States.

Dr. Swanson had been working in the pharmaceutical industry when the onset of dementia began with his mother. “When my mother’s dementia started after a brief stay in a hospital, I got very interested in learning more about it and decided to go to medical school.”

Dr. Swanson went back to school, where family medicine became his focus. His most notable achievements are holding the position of Chief Resident in his final year of residency and being President of the House Staff for two years.

These positions gave him a unique perspective and solidified his philosophy that practicing medicine stems from assessing the needs of each patient. Dr. Swanson states that “Each patient’s condition is slightly different. There are basic rules but no set formulas. I look at the patient’s condition and then provide treatment.”

When visiting Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics, Dr. Swanson was encouraged to learn of the care the staff offer to the patients in the community.

Dr. Swanson mentioned that a significant factor in his decision to join ACMH and Clinics was due to the staff of ACMH. “Everyone I met seemed to care about patients, the community spirit, and the patient-first philosophy. Many places tout this philosophy but do not practice it, but it seems like ACMH practices it. The administration’s vision for ACMH fits in with my desire to reach underserved patients.”

Dr. Swanson is looking forward to serving the community. Dr. Swanson said, “I am grateful to them for allowing me to treat their family members and friends, and I hope I can earn their trust.”

Outside of work, Dr. Swanson mentioned that he and his wife, Alka, “have two cats, no kids, lots of old cars and tools.” He likes to run, swim, and bike. He said, “I used to do triathlons before my residency and hope to start taking part in them again.”

Dr. Swanson and Alka relocated to Audubon and are excited about participating in community events. He is currently accepting new patients. Contact ACMH Clinics in Audubon to schedule an appointment at 712-563-4611 or Exira at 712-268-5348.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Fire Department Discuss Lowering Age Requirement

(Atlantic) Workforce shortages are affecting Iowa Fire Departments, and The State Firefighters Association is asking Iowans to volunteer. The Atlantic Fire Department is no exception. Atlantic City Councilman Jim Behrens and liaison to the Atlantic Fire Department said several years ago that the Atlantic Fire Department members approached the City wanting to lower the minimum age. Because of dwindling numbers, they discussed at a recent meeting about revisiting the issue to reduce the minimum age requirement from 21 to 18.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dwight E. Blakely Obituary

Dwight Earl Blakely, 76, of Omaha, Nebraska, and formerly of Lewis, Iowa, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home in Omaha. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2022, at the United Congregational Church in Lewis, with Pastor Jerry Neal officiating. Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday.
OMAHA, NE
kiow.com

Farm Couple Getaways Return to the Area

To help farm families build relationships and set family goals, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering two “Farm Couple Getaways.” Both events are aimed at farmers wanting to take advantage of activities to improve farm family communication, work on farm or family goal setting, farm transitions or looking for a weekend away to discuss farm and family issues.
DUBUQUE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Darold Gessert Obituary

Darold Francis Gessert, son of Donald and Regina (Patten) Gessert, was born February 17, 1945, in Portsmouth, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Harlan, Iowa, and attended and graduated from Harlan High School. After high school, Darold joined the Army on September 9, 1965, and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged on August 22, 1967, and moved back to Harlan.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Francine Combs Obituary

Francine Combs, 102, of Greenfield, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Greenfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Funeral services are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Emergency medical services in Iowa are operating without a net

I still can hear the phone ringing. It was a continuous shrill ring, clearly distinct from an ordinary  call. No matter the time of day, my heart would begin to race. When I picked up the receiver, I’d hear worried — and sometimes frantic — voices asking for help. It wasn’t a wrong number — […] The post Emergency medical services in Iowa are operating without a net appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAYTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Board of Adjustment to Hold Public Hearing on December 15, on New Life Church Conditional Permit for 28 West 5th Street Rescheduled

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Board of Adjustment will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, December 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall to consider an application by New Life Church for a Conditional Use Permit that would allow for the operation of a church in the C-3 Central District by section 12.030 (10) of the zoning ordinances of the City of Atlantic. The application is for the Conditional Use Permit for the properties of 28 West 5th, Atlas Atlantic Movie Cinema, and 410 Poplar Street.
ATLANTIC, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip

Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Judy Robinson Obituary

Memorial Services for 75 year old Judy Robinson of Shelby will be Monday, December 12th at 11AM at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Family will greet friends on Sunday, December 11th from 5PM to 7PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Doug Christensen Obituary

Douglas Christensen, 63, of Fontanelle passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home in Fontanelle. Join the Celebration of Life for Doug Christensen on December 16, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Fontanelle United Methodist Church. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
FONTANELLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

IBC and Cass Conservation Hosting Christmas Bird Count

(Lewis) The Christmas bird count is a valuable research tool for the Audubon Society and the nation’s longest-running citizen-science bird project. The event planned for December 18 marks the 123rd count, and once again, Cass County will participate in the count. Cass County Conservationist, Lora Kanning. Home birders can...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fontanelle City Election is Tuesday

(Fontanelle) On Tuesday, five candidates are running for three spots in the Fontanelle Special Election. Three council people resigned this past year, and community members petitioned for a special election. The five candidates vying for the seats include; Carol M. Barrett, Dawn Brown, Lane A. Ellis, and Jeffrey Ivan Thompson. The polls are open at the Fontanelle Community Center from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The last day to vote at the Adair County Auditor’s Office is Monday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
FONTANELLE, IA
WOWT

1 dead, 1 injured in Iowa semi-truck crash on I-80

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa State Patrol says a semi driver died Friday morning in a crash along I-80. The semi was going west near the 8-80 split a little after 9:30 a.m. when the driver lost control, entered the median, hit some lights, and rolled on its side.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa community college cancels women's basketball season

CRESTON, Iowa — The basketball season is already over in Creston for the Southwestern Community College women. The school announced Wednesday that it has suspended the rest of its women's basketball season because of injuries and other unforeseen circumstances. The roster is reportedly so depleted that, at times, they...
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Police respond to bomb threat at Waukee Elementary School

WAUKEE, Iowa — Police investigated a bomb threat that was reported at Waukee Elementary School Friday. A police search of the building revealed no unusual or suspicious items. Police cleared the building. All students were loaded on buses and transported elsewhere before going home for the day. All parents...
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy