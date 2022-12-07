Read full article on original website
Luzerne County down to 5.25% tax hike; more cuts planned
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. After the first round of cuts, Luzerne County’s proposed 2023 tax increase has been reduced from 6.75% to 5.25%, county Acting Manager Brian Swetz has informed council. Council also has added a second meeting next week to allow more time...
Lycoming County Patriots sue county for failure to audit 2020 election
Williamsport, Pa. — One day after the Lycoming County Commissioners held a public meeting to solidify their promise for a hand recount in two races of the 2020 election, they were hit with a lawsuit. Two members of the Lycoming County Patriots group filed a suit against Lycoming County officials on Dec. 6 for failing to conduct a forensic audit of the 2020 election after they presented officials with alleged evidence of fraud. ...
'Checks are going out this week': Director of voter services to poll workers
Williamsport, Pa. — "Poll worker checks are going out in the mail today," said Forrest Lehman, director of Voter Services for Lycoming County on Thursday. An estimated $90,000 is owed to poll workers in the county. Citing publicly known challenges with the budget and finance office, and payroll, those challenges have led to delays in issuing the checks, according to Lehman. ...
Williamsport, RVTA under investigation by Federal Transit Administration
Williamsport, Pa. — The Federal Transit Authority (FTA) has informed the City of Williamsport via a letter mailed Nov. 28 that they've hired an outside consultant to investigate the City and River Valley Transit. The investigation is "a special review" of FTA grant agreements awarded to the City and RVT (now known as RVTA since becoming an authority in June of this year). According to Mayor Slaughter, "Per the attached...
5 Pa. counties still in drought watch
A drought watch has been lifted for 15 counties and remains for five counties in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced today. Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties remain on drought watch. Drought watch has been lifted for Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, and Union counties. ...
Governor Wolf announces upcoming vertical farm
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced Crop One will be opening a vertical farm in Hazle Township. “The commonwealth’s competitive edge provided us with an advantage over other states for this expansion project, and I`m very pleased to welcome Crop One to Pennsylvania,” Governor Wolf said. According to the […]
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
Brushing up on driver safety in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — This week is older driver safety awareness week in PA and PennDOT says it's a good time to brush up on your safety skills. Safety officials stopped by the Rose-Trucker active adult day center in Nanticoke Friday to share some tips with older drivers, reminding them to plan ahead for the winter months.
Bay Journal
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
Hundreds of Pa. public vehicles up for auction
If you are looking to buy a used car, Pennsylvania has 450 you might be interested in.
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
WFMZ-TV Online
County councilman explains why he nixed vote on removing election board member; next step unclear
One day after he moved to postpone Luzerne County Council’s vote on the removal of a member of the county board of elections, Councilman Brian Thornton elaborated on why he did so. However, it is not clear what council’s next step will be, after it voted 6-5 on Tuesday...
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this month
The opening of a new discount grocery store in town is a great boon for the local community. It provides access to healthy, affordable food for households on tight budgets. That's why we're excited to report that the popular discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is opening another new store in Pennsylvania this month.
PennDOT gearing up for Lehigh Valley road and bridge projects in 2023
As 2022 comes to a close, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking a look back at the big projects finally finished this year and is gearing up for what is to come in 2023. In the Lehigh Valley, 2022 included the reopening of the Tilghman Street Bridge over...
Man sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking in Union County
Williamsport, Pa. — A convicted methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced in federal court recently to 17 1/2 years in prison. James Edward King III, 45, of Danville, was convicted on July 21 on charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The investigation began based on information that King and...
natureworldnews.com
40 Animals Dead After Fire Consumed Red Creek Wildlife Center — Pennsylvania
On Monday, December 6, a fire at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, claimed the lives of 40 animals. Around 8 AM, first aid personnel reportedly arrived on the scene. The primary clinic building and all the animals in temporary care were destroyed in the fire, the center said in a statement.
