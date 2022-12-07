ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County Patriots sue county for failure to audit 2020 election

Williamsport, Pa. — One day after the Lycoming County Commissioners held a public meeting to solidify their promise for a hand recount in two races of the 2020 election, they were hit with a lawsuit. Two members of the Lycoming County Patriots group filed a suit against Lycoming County officials on Dec. 6 for failing to conduct a forensic audit of the 2020 election after they presented officials with alleged evidence of fraud. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

'Checks are going out this week': Director of voter services to poll workers

Williamsport, Pa. — "Poll worker checks are going out in the mail today," said Forrest Lehman, director of Voter Services for Lycoming County on Thursday. An estimated $90,000 is owed to poll workers in the county. Citing publicly known challenges with the budget and finance office, and payroll, those challenges have led to delays in issuing the checks, according to Lehman. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport, RVTA under investigation by Federal Transit Administration

Williamsport, Pa. — The Federal Transit Authority (FTA) has informed the City of Williamsport via a letter mailed Nov. 28 that they've hired an outside consultant to investigate the City and River Valley Transit. The investigation is "a special review" of FTA grant agreements awarded to the City and RVT (now known as RVTA since becoming an authority in June of this year). According to Mayor Slaughter, "Per the attached...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

5 Pa. counties still in drought watch

A drought watch has been lifted for 15 counties and remains for five counties in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced today. Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties remain on drought watch. Drought watch has been lifted for Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, and Union counties. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Governor Wolf announces upcoming vertical farm

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced Crop One will be opening a vertical farm in Hazle Township. “The commonwealth’s competitive edge provided us with an advantage over other states for this expansion project, and I`m very pleased to welcome Crop One to Pennsylvania,” Governor Wolf said. According to the […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania

A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wolf announces more than $10.3 million will support affordable housing

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that more than $10.3 million in new funding would be distributed to support affordable housing in 16 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Pittston is one of the recipients. According to a news release from Wolf, $500,000 will be awarded to Pittston for existing owner-occupied housing in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Brushing up on driver safety in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — This week is older driver safety awareness week in PA and PennDOT says it's a good time to brush up on your safety skills. Safety officials stopped by the Rose-Trucker active adult day center in Nanticoke Friday to share some tips with older drivers, reminding them to plan ahead for the winter months.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking in Union County

Williamsport, Pa. — A convicted methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced in federal court recently to 17 1/2 years in prison. James Edward King III, 45, of Danville, was convicted on July 21 on charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The investigation began based on information that King and...
UNION COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy