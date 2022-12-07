Read full article on original website
WCU’s University Theatre Group to Present 23rd Annual AIDS Benefit Concert This Weekend
The student-led university theatre group at West Chester University presents the 23rd annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids Benefit Concert and Silent Auction. Performances are tonight, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 PM. Performances are staged in the...
December Birthday of Walt Disney Gives Local Elementary School Cause to Recall His Long-Ago Visit
Walt Disney, Hollywood visionary, was born Dec. 05, 1901, and the proximity of that date today recalls a unique local connection to the entertainment pioneer. Jake Rossen recounted the link for Mental Floss. The Walt Disney Elementary School in Levittown is, indeed, named for the famed filmmaker. It is one...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture
1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property
The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
Ring in the Season at West Chester University’s 101st Annual Holiday Concert This Saturday
West Chester University invites the community to ring in the holidays with a festive celebration of music at the 101st Annual Holiday Concert. The concert is on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 PM in the 1200-seat Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall in Philips Memorial Building at 700 South High Street.
Former Local Bus Driver Kept Vigil for ‘America’s Unknown Child’
Rita O’Vary visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli on Thursday at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia. On the morning of Dec. 8, Rita O’Vary stood looking at two granite markers at Ivy Hill Cemetery in East Mount Airy, the grave site of Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Jesse Bunch covered her steadfast commitment to honoring a lost soul in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Sandwiches, Sides, and So Much More at Grumpy’s Handcarved Sandwiches in Pottstown
When the craving for a sandwich hits, what do you do? When only the best will suffice, head to Grumpy’s Handcarved Sandwiches (located at 137 E. High Street in Pottstown). No plastic-wrapped lunch meat here, only the best quality meats and cheeses, ingredients, and baked-from-scratch bakery items. Set in...
Green Lane Fifth Grader Has School Bestie Who Is 130 Miles Away
A student in Green Lane has formed a close friendship with an upstate classmate, thanks to a King of Prussia cyber charter school. Devin and Isabella, fellow fifth graders, connected in class three years ago. Unlike other elementary school friends, however, these two live 130 miles apart. Their special bond was enabled by their enrollments in Agora Cyber Charter School, headquartered in King of Prussia.
Machine Shop in Philadelphia Nabs Best New Chef, Best New Restaurant Honors
Pastry chef Emily Riddell, who runs Machine Shop in the Bok Building at 1901 South 9th Street in Philadelphia, landed on the Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022 list, writes Khushbu Shah for Food & Wine. Riddell honed her knowledge for years while working in California, for prolific restaurateur...
Five Montco Museums and Cultural Sites Get the Green
The Speakers House in Trappe belonged to Frederick Muhlenberg and is currently in the process of being restored. Several Montco museums and cultural sites won big bucks. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission awarded three counties, including Montco, a total of $159,000 in support grants, writes Joe Zlomek for The Sanatoga Post.
Eagles Teammates Tackled Their Charity Holiday Vocal Challenge in a Conshy Recording Studio
Jason Kelce, Eagles teammates, and a technical crew gathered at a Conshohocken studio this past summer to lay down tracks for "A Philly Special Christmas" for charity. By now, news of the release of A Philly Special Christmas — a holiday recording from Phila. Eagles with vocal chops that range from legit (Jordan Mailata) to those more enthusiasm-based (Jason Kelce) — has almost eclipsed the team’s present 11–1 record.
Philadelphia Premium Outlets Augments Seasonal Shopping Appeal with Dec. 10 Party
Philadelphia Premium Outlets is hosting a Dec. 10 onsite holiday event.Photo byPhiladelphia Premium Outlets at Facebook. As if its shopping opportunities aren’t enough, The Philadelphia Premium Outlets, Limerick, is adding another reason to stop by this weekend.
Norristown Woman Works Hard to Walk Again After Diagnosis of Rare Cancer of the Foot
Maria Pagnotta at MedEast Post-Op & Surgical offices in Ambler for Chris Mullin to see if she needs adjustments to her prosthetic. Thirty-five-year-old Maria Pagnotta’s medical mystery appeared harmless at first. The Norristown resident was a routine runner, often logging ten mile per outing. But she began to notice a golf-sized lump on her foot. It became increasingly painful, so Pagnotta sought medical attention. Terri Akmann, in The Philadelphia Inquirer, chronicled the diagnosis and treatment that followed.
Montgomery County Leadership: Elyse Lupin, President and Founder, Elysium Marketing Group
Elyse Lupin, President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Lansdale, her close relationship with her older brother, her high school tennis court success, and her love of classic rock.
Wynnewood Resident Cuts to the Chase on Question of Jews Incorporating Christmas Trees into Dec. Décor
A Wynnewood woman responding to a question on the appropriateness of Christmas trees in Jewish homes cited the real and powerful meaning already contained in the symbols of Hanukkah. Despite Christmas not being a Jewish holiday, its status as a secular-sacred event has led some non-practicing Jews to incorporate Christmas...
Royersford Sweet Shoppe Carries Specialty Gift Item to Blow Chocoholics Away
Sweet Ashley’s Chocolates in Royersford has a gift item ideal for the chocoholics on any gift-buying list: the Hot Chocolate Bomb. This flavorful burst of richness was a TikTok sensation last Christmas season, as posters captured its transformation from solid chocolate ball to cup of rich and decadent cocoa.
Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates
Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
Ambler Teen Skates to Fame as Cast of Disney+ Spinoff ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’
The career of Ambler teen actor Maxwell Simkins can in no way be described as having skated on thin ice. He’s now a cast member of the Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Alicia Vitarelli took a shot at covering his story for 6abc. Simkins — a veteran...
Penn Valley Billionaire Developer on Ambitious Center City 76ers Complex Project; ‘I’ll Figure it Out!’
Artist's rendering of a Center-City arena for the Phila. 76ers.Photo by76 Devcorp at Philadelphia Magazine. David Adelman, Penn Valley resident, continues his full-court-press effort to transform part of Phila.’s sagging fashion district into the Sixers’ home court. David Murrell reported his progress on the $1.3 billion vision in Philadelphia Magazine.
