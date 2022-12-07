ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1812 Pottstown Home Sparkles Like NYE Fireworks from Its Namesake Overture

1250 Ridge Road, Pottstown, is a stone home and bank barn that date to 1812, the year whose global conflict produced, among other things, Tchaikovsky’s fireworks-laden classical composition. Its pyrotechnic tie could just as easily fit the upcoming welcome of 2023 in Montgomery County, especially for the owners of this home celebrating their acquisition.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Green Lane Fifth Grader Has School Bestie Who Is 130 Miles Away

A student in Green Lane has formed a close friendship with an upstate classmate, thanks to a King of Prussia cyber charter school. Devin and Isabella, fellow fifth graders, connected in class three years ago. Unlike other elementary school friends, however, these two live 130 miles apart. Their special bond was enabled by their enrollments in Agora Cyber Charter School, headquartered in King of Prussia.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Five Montco Museums and Cultural Sites Get the Green

The Speakers House in Trappe belonged to Frederick Muhlenberg and is currently in the process of being restored. Several Montco museums and cultural sites won big bucks. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission awarded three counties, including Montco, a total of $159,000 in support grants, writes Joe Zlomek for The Sanatoga Post.
TRAPPE, PA
Eagles Teammates Tackled Their Charity Holiday Vocal Challenge in a Conshy Recording Studio

Jason Kelce, Eagles teammates, and a technical crew gathered at a Conshohocken studio this past summer to lay down tracks for "A Philly Special Christmas" for charity. By now, news of the release of A Philly Special Christmas — a holiday recording from Phila. Eagles with vocal chops that range from legit (Jordan Mailata) to those more enthusiasm-based (Jason Kelce) — has almost eclipsed the team’s present 11–1 record.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Woman Works Hard to Walk Again After Diagnosis of Rare Cancer of the Foot

Maria Pagnotta at MedEast Post-Op & Surgical offices in Ambler for Chris Mullin to see if she needs adjustments to her prosthetic. Thirty-five-year-old Maria Pagnotta’s medical mystery appeared harmless at first. The Norristown resident was a routine runner, often logging ten mile per outing. But she began to notice a golf-sized lump on her foot. It became increasingly painful, so Pagnotta sought medical attention. Terri Akmann, in The Philadelphia Inquirer, chronicled the diagnosis and treatment that followed.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Donna Urian, Board Chair, YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates

Donna Urian, Board Chair of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
GLEN MILLS, PA
Penn Valley Billionaire Developer on Ambitious Center City 76ers Complex Project; ‘I’ll Figure it Out!’

Artist's rendering of a Center-City arena for the Phila. 76ers.Photo by76 Devcorp at Philadelphia Magazine. David Adelman, Penn Valley resident, continues his full-court-press effort to transform part of Phila.’s sagging fashion district into the Sixers’ home court. David Murrell reported his progress on the $1.3 billion vision in Philadelphia Magazine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

