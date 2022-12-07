Read full article on original website
Petition to put abortion access on the ballot in Oklahoma withdrawn
The petition for State Question 828 would have asked Oklahoma voters whether to add the right to individual reproductive freedom to the state’s constitution. It was withdrawn on Wednesday, the same day signature collection was set to begin. One of the proponents of the initiative wrote in a Facebook...
Headlines: Children’s health coverage, Eizember clemency denied & bobcat hunting season
Oklahoma sees improvement for children’s health coverage. (Tulsa World) Saint Francis plans to offer in-home treatment option. (Tulsa World) TPS redistricting draws legal challenge. (Tulsa World) Clemency denied for death row inmate Scott Eizember. (Tulsa World) Two marijuana farm shooting victims charged in 2020 incident. (NewsOK) Tulsa County DA...
Western Oklahoma schools battle illness uptick, force some to go virtual
Schools in western Oklahoma are battling an uptick in flu cases, which has forced at least two to go virtual. Nearly 16% of Clinton Public Schools' student body was gone Tuesday sick with the flu or other illness. According to the district’s superintendent, that's about 330 students. Just down...
False reports of shootings coming into schools across Oklahoma
Police across Oklahoma reported bogus calls of mass shootings at schools across the state Thursday. The caller would say there was an active shooter at a school and then provide no further updates. It’s unknown where or why these calls are coming about Oklahoma schools. It's also unclear how or if they are related.
Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees
A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
