Family of Sandy Hook victim Jessica Rekos grapples with grief: Not 'one moment we aren't thinking of her’

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: The tragedy and legacy of Sandy Hook
On Dec. 14, 2012, Connecticut and our country suffered a horrific tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Gun violence against young children in our schools was still unthinkable at that time. Earlier on that day, as president of the state Senate, I joined other legislative leaders for an annual press...
Critics Outraged Over Long Island Exhibit Showing What Sandy Hook Victims Would Look Like Today, Visual Artist DEFENDS Project
Critics are expressing their outrage over a Long Island art exhibit showing what the Sandy Hook victims might look like today, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. Visual artist and gun control activist Hulbert Waldroup is set to debut his collection during the 10th anniversary of the massacre, depicting older versions of the young boys and girls tragically killed a decade ago.In one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, the gunman fatally shot 20 children and 6 adults at the elementary school based in Newtown, Connecticut, on December 14, 2012. The month-long exhibit is to raise awareness of the devastating...
Students across Connecticut wear PJs to school to raise money for children fighting cancer
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A statewide fundraiser started by a 7-year-old is now entering its 12th year in Connecticut. It had restaurants, businesses and schools take casual Friday to the next level for an important cause. Thousands of students across the state walked through their school hallways in pajamas on Friday. The goal was […]
darientimes.com
Crowd of 400 at business luncheon feasts on Newtown entrepreneur’s secrets, Danbury mayor’s speech
DANBURY — The passion to be her own boss started early for Newtown’s Lucie Voves, “peddling gummy bears” in elementary school and later importing African jewelry and selling it to galleries. She even made a business of taking party pictures while she attended college. “The secret...
Eyewitness News
Today is ‘PJ Day for the Kids’ in support of kids with cancer
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Students at schools across the state pledged to wear their pajamas to school on Friday in support of children battling cancer. The event is being put on in conjunction with the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Students were also asked to bring in $1...
Connecticut Mother Speaks Out About Saving Daughter From Raccoon Attack After Viral Video
Last week on Friday, December 2nd, a Connecticut mother was forced to confront a wild raccoon as it attacked her daughter. Fortunately for both Logan and Rylee MacNamara, they survived the incident relatively unscathed. Logan MacNamara heard her daughter Rylee scream on Friday while she waited on the front porch...
Francisquini's heinous crime renews death penalty conversation, calls for judicial reform
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The heinous nature of the crime Christopher Francisquini is accused of committing is sparking a renewed discussion about the death penalty and reform of the judicial system. “This is truly a horrific crime of an unfathomable nature,” remarked the judge at Francisquini’s arraignment Monday.
Parents are corrupting Connecticut’s public education system
The parental rights movement wants more control over what goes on in the classroom. But is that best for all children?
Lamont may go alone in seeking end to ownership of AR-15s in CT
CT Gov. Ned Lamont intends to pursue repealing the exemption that allows residents to possess AR-15s bought before the ban on sales.
CT finds troubling student indicators
Connecticut finds troubling student indicators, including a sharp increase in chronic absenteeism and a decrease in the numbers ready to graduate high school
The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut
(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
Health Headlines: Viruses have Connecticut hospitals feeling the strain
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the flu season hitting hard much earlier in the season than normal, hospitals are now starting to see more patients requiring hospitalizations. A Yale New Haven Health spokesperson reported Greenwich Hospital surpassed its normal limit Friday with capacity at 105%. Yale New Haven Hospital has also been very busy. […]
Post-holiday spike in sickness has some pharmacy shelves bare
HARTFORD, Connecticut — We are officially in the post-Thanksgiving spike when it comes to sickness. From COVID to the flu and RSV. To make matters worse, now pharmacies are having trouble keeping medication in stock to treat respiratory illness. “I’m hoping that flu and COVID season is not going...
These 10 Connecticut Restaurant Meals Need to Be on Your Bucket List
When an out-of-state friend or relative comes to visit me, I want to show off Connecticut's culinary landscape. We have so many superior restaurants, dare I say, some of the best in the world?. I want them to leave here saying "That was the best _____ I've ever had in...
WTNH.com
Health Headlines: How to stay well with flu cases rising
(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, flu cases continue to soar in Connecticut. Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and Professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing how to stay well from the flu, RSV and more. Watch the video above for the...
trumbulltimes.com
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
Health Headlines: Conn. seeing worst early flu spike in a decade
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut hospitals are getting very busy treating adults and children with the flu. “The rapid rise in flu hospitalizations is concerning and it was anticipated,” explained Yale Medicine Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, Chief of Emergency Medicine Administration at Yale Medicine and Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine. He said experts […]
Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut
Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
The coldest city in Connecticut
(STACKER) – The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like […]
Loaded gun found inside woman’s fanny pack at Bradley
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was arrested after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found a loaded gun in her fanny pack in Connecticut. TSA said on November 30, a woman was stopped from carrying a loaded gun onto a flight at Bradley. TSA officers detected the gun in the woman’s fanny pack and notified […]
