Read full article on original website
Related
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Drying out on Sunday
TONIGHT: Rain will gradually move out of the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s. TOMORROW: Rain will exit the area earlier tomorrow morning. Sunday will be a cloudy and mild day with temperatures warming into the mid-50s. EXTENDED: Tuesday will bring us the chance for strong to...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain is back Saturday
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase tonight, but no rain is expected until after midnight for central Arkansas. North Arkansas could see some showers earlier. Temperatures will drop to the 50s by 7pm and stay that way through the majority over the overnight hours. It will be just shy of 50°F by sunrise with a light easterly wind.
BREAKING: East Texas May See a Tornado Outbreak on Tuesday
There is something that you don't see very often in the latest long-range forecast from the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma...and it's not a good thing. Take a look at this forecast map for Tuesday, December 13. The brown shaded patch represents an area where there is a 30% chance...
Arkansas towns working to recover one year after tornado
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak that left numerous fatalities and millions of dollars in damage as it ravaged portions of the south. Several towns in Arkansas are still picking up the pieces from that late-season weather event and we visited two communities still making steps toward recovery. […]
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas' first bear season in modern times starts today
For the first time in modern history, Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in Columbia and other South Arkansas counties starting today. While the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is excited about this milestone in conservation and opportunity for hunters, there are a few key points to remember to get the most out of the hunt and ensure it remains a fixture in Arkansas’s outdoors.
Arkansas Department of Transportation prepares for winter weather
ARKANSAS, USA — The saying "it takes a team" has proven to be true for the Arkansas Department of Transportation Strike Team. “[There are] 90 members or so of the strike team,” said ARDOT Spokesperson Dave Parker. “A collection of people, primarily maintenance workers statewide, who their primary...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
magnoliareporter.com
Parasites return to Southwest Arkansas fisheries as waters cool
Southwest Arkansas anglers are reporting red dots on the skin of some bass they’ve caught. Dylan Hann stresses that there’s no cause for alarm. He is Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries supervisor for the region. “We have seen some bass with these spots ourselves during routine sampling...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear visits Mayfield, Ky., one year after deadly tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Ky. And as they have been building back up, those affected are getting a helping hand. Three different families are being generously given a new home after they lost their own last year. Leslie...
KYTV
Rural Arkansas schools outgrowing larger districts
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Enrollment numbers from the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) show that many smaller schools in northwest Arkansas are growing faster than some larger schools. The higher enrollment rates at smaller school districts raise concerns about having enough space for new kids and the staff to teach...
Kait 8
East Poinsett County RB Dennis Gaines is new Arkansas single season rushing king
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Football Friday Night star in 2022 is now in the record books. The Arkansas Activities Association announced that Dennis Gaines is the new single season rushing king. The East Poinsett County junior running back rushed for 3,232 yards. He topped the previous mark by 21 yards. Gaines was key to the Warriors reaching the 2A state semifinals. #24 had 44 touchdowns in 2022, good for 2nd in Arkansas history. Dennis ran for 200 yards in 10 games this season, he eclipsed the 300 yard mark twice.
neareport.com
Lucky for Life Lottery Winner Claims $390,000 Prize
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The lottery player who won Lucky for Life® on Nov. 30 claimed her prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center. Shirley Washington of Little Rock matched five numbers (5, 6, 11, 15 and 30) without the Lucky Ball number which was 9. The 61-year-old winner elected to take the cash option of $390,000 rather than $25,000 a year for life.
Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?
The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 Bonus Checks for Arkansas Educators This Christmas
A $1,500 worth of bonus checks will be received by selected educators in Arkansas just in time for Christmas, according to Blake. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this special bonus. A special bonus check worth $1,500 will be received by selected educators from Fort Smith Public School (FSPS)...
Officials in Arkansas on the hunt for avian flu, sharing tips on what to look out for
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Avian flu has arrived in Arkansas, and Patrick Fisk, who is Director of Livestock and Poultry at the Department of Agriculture, isn't holding back. "Right now, we're probably at the highest risk," Fisk said. "Now that we are also seeing the effects of the virus happening on wild birds, it's increased that intensity of concern."
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
Bed capacity dwindles, illness spreads in NWA
The Department of Health and Human Services reported over 80% of hospital beds are in use in the United States, as of Thursday.
arkansasfight.com
Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board 3.0
New developments have made its way onto the Arkansas DC hot board with Geoff Collins name being added to the chat. The former Georgia Tech head coach had a terrific career as a defensive coordinator at Florida, Mississippi State and FIU. His defense at those three stops were very physical...
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks arriving in five days for Arkansas teachers
Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will be given a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in less than a week, just ahead of Christmas. The bonus check is intended to provide relief to veteran teachers who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be paid out of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief budget. The payments were approved in May by the school board and are set to be delivered by Dec. 15, according to Talk Business.
Comments / 0