BBC
Scottish pro sides in contrasting form for return to European arena
As they prepare to step back into the European arena, Scotland's two professional teams could hardly have had more contrasting preparations. Edinburgh gear up for a Heineken Champions Cup opener against three-time champions Saracens on Sunday, having been doing some internal reflection this week. Mike Blair's side were overpowered on...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Northampton Saints
Venue: Stade Marcel Deflandre Date: Saturday 10 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Northampton and online with live scores on the BBC Sport website and app. England forward Courtney Lawes is named on the bench after more than two months on the sidelines as Northampton begin...
From Brentford to Durban: new-look Heineken Cup prepares for takeoff
With three South African sides added this season, long flights and absurd contrasts in temperature and altitude will be part of the Champions Cup package
‘Ref is a joke!’: England vs France referee slammed after World Cup exit
The England vs France referee was labelled “a joke” by Gary Neville with heavy criticism coming in for Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio.The Three Lions’ first gripe came during the first half in the build-up to the opening World Cup quarter-final goal for Les Bleus.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest reaction and quotes as England exit World Cup after France defeatBukayo Saka protested for a foul after Dayot Upamecano’s challenge, but play continued, with Aurélien Tchouaméni soon breaking the deadlock.Sampaio did award two penalties for England, the second of which following a VAR review.The first spot kick was dispatched by Kane before a...
Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
BBC
Partick Thistle: Duncan Smillie could become new club chairman as peace breaks out
Former Glasgow Rocks owner Duncan Smillie could become strife-torn Partick Thistle's new chairman. Chair Jacqui Low and six directors resigned this week after recent fan protests followed the Partick Thistle FC Trust becoming majority shareholder. Smillie was the only director not to resign, but trustee Neil Drain told BBC Scotland...
Sporting News
Eddie Jones may already have a new job
Dismissed England head coach Eddie Jones may already have found a new job – in the Top 14. Jones was sacked on Tuesday, less than nine weeks before England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland and just nine months before the World Cup starts. His seven-year reign came to...
Robert Page has ‘complete confidence’ of FAW despite Wales’ World Cup exit
Robert Page has the full backing of the Football Association of Wales despite his side’s disappointing performance at the World Cup.FAW chief Noel Mooney said manager Page retains the “complete confidence” of the governing body to continue with his current four-year contract.Page steered Wales to their first finals in 64 years, but they exited at the group stage after a draw with the United States was followed by defeats to Iran and England.Mooney told BBC Radio Wales Sport: “He (Page) very much has our backing, he has a four-year agreement with us. He’s a very modern, progressive coach.“As a manager...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Castres v Exeter Chiefs
Venue: Stade Pierre Fabre Date: Saturday, 10 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Devon and online, live scores on BBC Sport website and app. Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds makes his first club start since October as the Chiefs begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign away to Castres.
BBC
European Champions Cup: Ulster's O'Connor relishing Sale test in Pool B opener
Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 December Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Ulster lock Alan O'Connor believes they "can beat anyone" as they approach Sunday's Heineken Champions Cup opener against Sale. The Irish side travel to England for their Pool B opener against a Sale side sitting second in the Premiership.
When do England play next at the World Cup 2022?
England are through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Senegal in the last 16.The Three Lions overcame an awkward start to defeat the African champions 3-0, following goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.Gareth Southgate’s side are the tournament’s top scorers, while 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham was again sublime and has been one of the players of the World Cup so far. Next up for England is defending champions France, and the red-hot Kylian Mbappe.Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 win over Poland and is leading the golden boot standings with five goals so far.England will play France on Saturday 10 December, with kick-off at 7pm GMT.It will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, where England defeated Senegal.From there, one of Portugal or Morocco will be waiting in the semi-finals after they contest their quarter-final at 3pm GMT on Saturday. Read More World Cup 2022: 'Psychic' lion predicts England v France resultEngland name unchanged team for World Cup quarter-final against FranceSo, how do England stop Kylian Mbappe?
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Saracens v Edinburgh Rugby
Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola and Jamie George all start for Saracens as the Premiership leaders make their return to Heineken Champions Cup action after a two-season hiatus.
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Montpellier fight back to beat 14-man London Irish
Heineken Champions Cup: London Irish v Montpellier. Tries: Gonzalez 2, Cinti Pens: Jackson, Jennings Cons: Jackson 3 Red card: Creevy. Tries: Reinach, Darmon 2, Becognee Pens: Carbonel 2 Cons: Carbonel 3. Montpellier capitalised on Agustin Creevy's red card to come from behind and earn a 32-27 win over London Irish...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Contenders, ones to watch, format and more
Europe's premier tournament returns this weekend with wider horizons and fresh stars. Here is the lowdown on the Heineken Champions Cup. No doubt about the headline news for the 2022-23 tournament. The Sharks, Stormers and the Bulls will mark South Africa's debut into Europe's premier club competition. If it goes...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England 'have got credibility now', says manager Gareth Southgate
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England are now established as genuine contenders as they prepare to meet World Cup holders France,...
Gareth Southgate deserves more respect in England – Didier Deschamps
France coach Didier Deschamps believes Gareth Southgate is underappreciated in England as he hailed his counterpart ahead of their World Cup quarter-final clash.Southgate is aiming to take England to the semi-finals for the second World Cup in succession, but standing in their way are the reigning champions.While Deschamps has been lauded for taking France to the title in Russia four years ago, Southgate came under scrutiny in the lead-up to the finals in Qatar after a winless run of six games saw England suffer Nations League relegation.🔜 Only one day left to wait...This quarter-final will be the 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 these...
BBC
Mignon du Preez: South Africa batter retires from international cricket
South Africa batter Mignon du Preez has announced her retirement from international cricket to concentrate on shorter domestic formats and spend more time with her family. The 33-year-old made her Proteas debut in 2007 and represented her country in 154 one-day Internationals and 114 T20s. She also played one Test...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal deny that captain threatened to leave World Cup squad
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup.
Sporting News
Cody Gakpo transfer latest: Manchester United and Leeds United linked to Netherlands 2022 World Cup star
The 2022 World Cup could be a launch pad for players in the coming months with Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo among those linked with a transfer in 2023. Gakpo has been a leading light for Louis van Gaal's Netherlands in Qatar with three goals from four appearances during the tournament.
