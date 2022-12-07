ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, OH

Police: Man stabbed neighbor over where bike was parked

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

UNION CITY, Ohio — Police in Indiana and Ohio responded to a dispute between neighbors that ended with a woman stabbed in the arm and a man arrested.

Officers in Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio responded to a stabbing on Saturday in Union City, Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2knb9C_0jaBZaDQ00
Armando Gomez booking photo

According to police, Armando Gomez became upset with his female neighbor over where a bicycle was parked.

Indiana man found guilty of murdering the person who offered to change his tire

Gomez reportedly retrieved a butcher knife, got into a physical altercation with the woman, and stabbed her in the arm.

Gomez was arrested on a preliminary charge of felonious assault.

Investigators said he was previously deported from the U.S. after being convicted for assault with a deadly weapon in 2014.

“Gomez will be held for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement pending deportation, due to him not having any record of entering back into the United States legally after committing a violent crime,” said the Union City, Ohio Police Department.

Comments / 16

Leonard Smith
3d ago

If he was deported from U.S in 2014 for felonious assault ,, WTF is he doing back here 8 yrs later ?? Oh I forgot , the nut job’s in our gvmnt don’t care who comes over the border !! This is just an everyday situation anymore !!

Reply(6)
11
Comments / 0

