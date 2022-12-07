Police: Man stabbed neighbor over where bike was parked

UNION CITY, Ohio — Police in Indiana and Ohio responded to a dispute between neighbors that ended with a woman stabbed in the arm and a man arrested.

Officers in Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio responded to a stabbing on Saturday in Union City, Ohio.

Armando Gomez booking photo

According to police, Armando Gomez became upset with his female neighbor over where a bicycle was parked.

Gomez reportedly retrieved a butcher knife, got into a physical altercation with the woman, and stabbed her in the arm.

Gomez was arrested on a preliminary charge of felonious assault.

Investigators said he was previously deported from the U.S. after being convicted for assault with a deadly weapon in 2014.

“Gomez will be held for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement pending deportation, due to him not having any record of entering back into the United States legally after committing a violent crime,” said the Union City, Ohio Police Department.

