ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, OH

Public records: Sales slow over Thanksgiving holiday

By Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago

Fairfield County real estate transactions for Nov. 21 to Dec. 2

First name indicates the seller of the property; second name represents the buyer

Lancaster

  • 549 E. Mulberry St.; Kelbaugh Denise A; Creed of Recovery LLC The; 11/21/2022; $200,000
  • 111 Maud Ave.; Legacy Home Investments LLC; France Tristan R; 11/22/2022; $130,000
  • 115 Sixth St.; Davis Jeffrey H; Leising Tina Louise; 11/28/2022; $74,000
  • 271 Tenth St.; Lilley Dorothy; Phillips Brianna; 11/21/2022; $67,150

Liberty Township

  • 12445 Cherry Lane NW; Coffman Ned; Walden Kyle; 11/21/2022; $168,000

Pickerington

  • 977 Gray Drive; Cottrell Corey; Koroma Bai; 11/21/2022; $385,000
  • 12211, 12213 Taylor's Way; Braun Holdings Graystone LLC; NVR Inc Dba Ryan Homes; 11/21/2022; $80,000

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Public records: Sales slow over Thanksgiving holiday

Comments / 0

Related
Knox Pages

This Knox County village had a revolving door of names

WATERFORD -- I’m always looking for places where I can find old photos for this column, and one such place I recently discovered was a Facebook group that specializes in old and forgotten Ohio photos. I was amused to find that more than once links to my columns have...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Winter Fun in Fairfield County

Just because the temperature is dropping doesn’t mean there aren’t fun events still happening in our community! Grab your coat and bundle up for some winter fun in Fairfield County. Lancaster Holiday Spirit Trail | 12/01/2022 – 12/31/2022. Take a stroll or drive around Lancaster, Ohio this...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle large General Electric plant fire in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A large factory fire is burning in Circleville at this hour. Crews were dispatched to the old General Electric plant 559 East Ohio Street at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. Smoke and flames were seen billowing from the rooftop of the building. Multiple departments have been...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
614now.com

This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size

High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
GAHANNA, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Santa Train Running Through the Holidays

Hocking – Are you looking to do something unique for the Christmas season? The Santa train has been running through the season for decades and is a local secret. Located at 33 west Canal Street in Nelsonville Ohio the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway is a volunteer-operated weekend train excursion of fun. Throughout the year the train group hosts different events during holidays and special events, but one of its most popular is the Santa train which starts at the end of November and Runs through the Holiday season.
NELSONVILLE, OH
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)

Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
LANCASTER, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Adena Local Schools Extend Weekend Due to Flu

ROSS – A Ross County school is fighting with the common flu this year and has extended the weekend to include several weekdays hoping to get ahead of the sickness. “The flu and other viruses are currently making their way through the school. We continue to sanitize daily, but we are beginning to see significant numbers of students ill, especially in the elementary. Several students have gone home ill today. We have many staff out sick as well, and we have used nearly all of our supply of substitute teachers at this time,” said the school on Wednesday.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two-car collision in South Hilltop turns fatal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night. Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

House Fire on Lewis Drive

The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
ZANESVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Brunch Spots in Columbus

It’s not quite breakfast, not quite lunch. It’s brunch. But we don’t have to tell you that. You’re here because you know exactly what you’re looking for. Our readers cast their votes this year for their favorite brunch spots in the city, which is always a hotly debated contest. There’s a lot of great places serving up sweet and savory weekend brunch and this year, Northstar Cafe returned to the top spot.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – December 7, 2022

As a result of a traffic stop on US Route 33 near US Route 42, a deputy recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia from a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. A report was taken, #22- 0995. A Union County Deputy met with a Marion County Deputy to take custody of Michael T. Hinebaugh, age 50 of Marion for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail.
UNION COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so go check them out if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy