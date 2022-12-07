Public records: Sales slow over Thanksgiving holiday
Fairfield County real estate transactions for Nov. 21 to Dec. 2
First name indicates the seller of the property; second name represents the buyer
Lancaster
- 549 E. Mulberry St.; Kelbaugh Denise A; Creed of Recovery LLC The; 11/21/2022; $200,000
- 111 Maud Ave.; Legacy Home Investments LLC; France Tristan R; 11/22/2022; $130,000
- 115 Sixth St.; Davis Jeffrey H; Leising Tina Louise; 11/28/2022; $74,000
- 271 Tenth St.; Lilley Dorothy; Phillips Brianna; 11/21/2022; $67,150
Liberty Township
- 12445 Cherry Lane NW; Coffman Ned; Walden Kyle; 11/21/2022; $168,000
Pickerington
- 977 Gray Drive; Cottrell Corey; Koroma Bai; 11/21/2022; $385,000
- 12211, 12213 Taylor's Way; Braun Holdings Graystone LLC; NVR Inc Dba Ryan Homes; 11/21/2022; $80,000
This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Public records: Sales slow over Thanksgiving holiday
