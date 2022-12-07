Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
$200M funneled into public schools to implement race, gender ideology, group says
WASHINGTON (TND) — A parental rights group said it's found prominent philanthropic organizations have been funneling millions of dollars to public schools to create a way to implement race and gender ideology. This is reportedly happening while some of the students in these schools are failing at math and...
Hidden toll: Thousands of schools fail to count homeless students
Subscribe on Google | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. For months, Beth Petersen paid acquaintances to take her son to school — money she sorely needed. They’d lost their apartment, her son bouncing between relatives and friends while she hotel-hopped. As hard as she tried to keep the 13-year-old at his school, they finally had to switch districts.
Facts and figures: The grim numbers on homeless students
A Center for Public Integrity analysis of federal education data suggests roughly 300,000 students entitled to essential rights reserved for homeless students have slipped through the cracks, unidentified by the school districts mandated to help them. Some 2,400 districts did not report having even one homeless student despite levels of...
What housing instability looks like for parents, students
Public schools are required by federal law to take steps that will help homeless students get an equal education. But what homelessness looks like is broader than families and even some schools realize. The federal definition, for instance, includes children doubling up with extended family out of economic need or living in transitional housing paid for by a charitable group.
Making visible the hidden toll of student homelessness around the country
What happens to students experiencing homelessness?. Federal law requires that public schools assist to help break what could become an inescapable cycle of hardship. But many of the students who need that aid fall through the cracks. The Center for Public Integrity joined forces with newsrooms around the country to...
Opinion: Banning Prayer In Schools Protects Our Children From the "Christian Agenda"
It shouldn’t be controversial to say that parents have a right to know what materials teachers give their children at public schools. The Supreme Court’s recent decision to allow “voluntary” prayer raises a lot of questions.
Phys.org
White teachers often talk about Black students in racially coded ways
When a white Texas middle school teacher told his students in November 2022 that he was "ethnocentric" and thought his race was "superior," he attempted to explain his position by arguing that he was hardly the only person who held such a view. "Let me finish …" the teacher is...
U.S. States With Tighter Access to Welfare Payments Have More Kids in Foster Care
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have discovered a link between access to welfare payments and foster care. As many as 29,000 fewer children may have entered the foster care system during the 12-year study if U.S. states had made it easier for poor families to receive cash through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
Opinion: I Don’t Want Uneducated Parents Dictating the Curriculum of Public Schools
There have been a lot of discussions lately about something called a parental bill of rights. There are various forms of this legislation that have been proposed at both the state and federal levels throughout our country.
Schools must help homeless students. Here’s what you should know.
The definition of homelessness among K-12 students is laid out in the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, a federal law that details the help public schools must give unstably housed children. That includes students living in the following conditions:. motels, hotels or campgrounds when they have no other options. emergency or...
Schools can get funds to help homeless students. Why do so many miss out?
Towanda Chew has gone to extraordinary lengths to prioritize her children’s education. Like many parents navigating homelessness, keeping this promise remains a harrowing challenge. It requires that she first keep them safe and sheltered. “I wish I could have walked on the stage,” said Chew, who didn’t graduate from...
Opinion: 5 State-Level Changes that Teachers Should Advocate for
I was a high school math teacher for five years, and in many ways, it was one of the most fulfilling jobs I’ve ever had. I daily guided young minds toward new knowledge and watched as my work had an impact on their growth and development. Yet, I often felt overwhelmed by the number of […]
The Black Male Teacher Shortage Won’t Change Until America Learns To ‘Love Black Boys,’ Professor Says
There is a Black male teacher shortage in the U.S. and unless we hyper-focus on the problem it will never get solved. The post The Black Male Teacher Shortage Won’t Change Until America Learns To ‘Love Black Boys,’ Professor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
CBS News
Different migrant group settles at church
After at least 150 Venezuelans arrived in the city unannounced, the city opened an emergency shelter at a recreation center. A second bus with 19 migrants arrived Wednesday. Denver's Office of Emergency Management said the city will activate its emergency operations center Thursday.
‘The hardest years of my career’: Principals say political combat has engulfed schools
High school principals stand on the frontlines of the education culture wars. What they witness there is troubling. In Nebraska, someone brought a gun to a school board meeting. In Iowa, a classroom discussion about current events dissolved into a shouting match. In California, one irate parent called a principal a “liberal communist moron,” and another told a school board: “We’re coming for you.”
beckersdental.com
Oral health groups urge stronger dental benefits under state Medicaid programs
The Oral Health Response Workgroup called on Congress to ensure all states offer extensive adult dental benefits under Medicaid. The organization is composed of several dental and healthcare organizations, including the American Dental Association, National Rural Health Association and the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. In its Dec. 7 statement,...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Nursing home infrastructure in need of innovation, experts say
Long-term care, and skilled nursing in particular, needs updating to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s older population, experts said Thursday at the Milken Institute’s 2022 Future of Health Summit. “We can drive change, and nursing homes aren’t going away,” Bob Kramer, co-founder of National Investment...
Center for Public Integrity
Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
551
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT
The Center for Public Integrity is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom investigating democracy, power and privilege. Our reporting focuses on the influence of money and the impact of inequality on our society.http://www.publicintegrity.org
Comments / 0