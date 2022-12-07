ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
Center for Public Integrity

Facts and figures: The grim numbers on homeless students

A Center for Public Integrity analysis of federal education data suggests roughly 300,000 students entitled to essential rights reserved for homeless students have slipped through the cracks, unidentified by the school districts mandated to help them. Some 2,400 districts did not report having even one homeless student despite levels of...
Center for Public Integrity

What housing instability looks like for parents, students

Public schools are required by federal law to take steps that will help homeless students get an equal education. But what homelessness looks like is broader than families and even some schools realize. The federal definition, for instance, includes children doubling up with extended family out of economic need or living in transitional housing paid for by a charitable group.
HealthDay

U.S. States With Tighter Access to Welfare Payments Have More Kids in Foster Care

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have discovered a link between access to welfare payments and foster care. As many as 29,000 fewer children may have entered the foster care system during the 12-year study if U.S. states had made it easier for poor families to receive cash through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Different migrant group settles at church

After at least 150 Venezuelans arrived in the city unannounced, the city opened an emergency shelter at a recreation center. A second bus with 19 migrants arrived Wednesday. Denver's Office of Emergency Management said the city will activate its emergency operations center Thursday.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

‘The hardest years of my career’: Principals say political combat has engulfed schools

High school principals stand on the frontlines of the education culture wars. What they witness there is troubling. In Nebraska, someone brought a gun to a school board meeting. In Iowa, a classroom discussion about current events dissolved into a shouting match. In California, one irate parent called a principal a “liberal communist moron,” and another told a school board: “We’re coming for you.”
IOWA STATE
beckersdental.com

Oral health groups urge stronger dental benefits under state Medicaid programs

The Oral Health Response Workgroup called on Congress to ensure all states offer extensive adult dental benefits under Medicaid. The organization is composed of several dental and healthcare organizations, including the American Dental Association, National Rural Health Association and the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. In its Dec. 7 statement,...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Nursing home infrastructure in need of innovation, experts say

Long-term care, and skilled nursing in particular, needs updating to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s older population, experts said Thursday at the Milken Institute’s 2022 Future of Health Summit. “We can drive change, and nursing homes aren’t going away,” Bob Kramer, co-founder of National Investment...
Center for Public Integrity

Center for Public Integrity

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
551
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

The Center for Public Integrity is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom investigating democracy, power and privilege. Our reporting focuses on the influence of money and the impact of inequality on our society.

 http://www.publicintegrity.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy