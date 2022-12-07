Read full article on original website
Related
prestigeonline.com
6 best herbs and supplements for high blood pressure
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a serious condition in which blood pressure measures above 130/80 millimetres of mercury (mmHg). If you have hypertension, you are at higher risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease. Thankfully, there are many ways to get your blood pressure controlled and lower your risk of these health effects.
studyfinds.org
Eating just over 2 cups of grapes may help prevent sunburns and skin cancer
FRESNO, Calif. — Eating grapes can help stop people from getting sunburn, according to a new study. Scientists found that people who ate two-and-a-quarter cups of grapes every day for two weeks displayed more resistance to damage from ultraviolet light to their skin. The study, supported by the California Table Grape Commission, found natural components, called polyphenols, may be be responsible for these beneficial effects.
Lima News
GERD is not ‘just’ heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach, which is acid-resistant, into the esophagus, which is less acid-resistant. Dr. James East, a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says GERD may be common,...
3 Ingredients Dermatologists Swear By To Hydrate And Firm Sagging Skin
Intense hydration and firmer skin are a goal for so many of us — and they become particularly more alluring as we age and our skin can become dryer. With daily maintenance and the right ingredients and products, you can help combat drying and sagging to an extent (getting firmer skin is the trickier of these two and topical treatments will have their limitations here). But where should you start?
2 Supplements Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Taking In Winter Because They Dry Out Your Skin
Vitamins and supplements are almost always a good idea. Unless your daily diet is varied and balanced (something that’s difficult to achieve each and every day), a quality supplement can bridge the gap and ensure that you are getting enough of what you need to stay healthy and nourished. But should you change up your supplement routine to coincide with changes in the weather and your skin? Some experts say: yes!
Think You May Be Intolerant of (or Allergic to) Alcohol? Here’s What an Immunologist Wants You To Know
If your body doesn’t take well to alcohol, you may be wondering why your BFF can down a bottle of vino on their own—whereas you’re left with flushing, fatigue, hives, or other side effects after barely polishing off one glass. Could it be that you’re intolerant to alcohol, or maybe allergic to it? And what’s the difference between an alcohol intolerance and an alcohol allergy, anyway?
Best dog food for allergies 2022: Relieve stomach and skin problems
If you suspect your pooch is displaying diet-related symptoms, the best dog food for allergies can help to keep them at bay. The best dog food for allergies is well worth considering if your canine companion regularly suffers from digestive disturbances or skin issues. These foods are designed to avoid the uncomfortable symptoms that can result from your pup consuming certain trigger ingredients that are commonly found in mainstream dog food.
icytales.com
How to Reduce Inflammation in the Body Fast: 8 Safe Ways
Suffered from an infection recently and are worried about the inflammation caused in the body after that?. Don’t worry; we have got you covered. Here is how to reduce inflammation in the body fast. A. What is Inflammation?. Before jumping on to the solutions, let us try to understand...
AOL Corp
Does rosemary oil actually make your hair grow?
Hair oils are believed to have a variety of benefits. They can moisturize your scalp and hair follicles, promote hair growth, and reduce the chances of hair falling out. But that isn’t all—some hair oils even have therapeutic benefits, helping alleviate irritated scalp skin and reducing flaky dandruff. Basically, they’ll make your hair look healthier and stronger overall.
cohaitungchi.com
Itchy foot and diabetes: what to do?
An itchy diabetic foot requires special attention. Itching can also occur before a skin lesion, due to dry skin, skin pathology or arteriopathy. In this case, there is a significant risk of infection or even amputation. In the case of itchy feet, there are treatments available depending on the cause of the itching. It is therefore important to consult a doctor and to adopt certain preventive measures. Podexpert explains everything.
CNET
This Dietary Supplement is Making its Rounds as a Sleep Aid. Here's How it Works
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real. The CDC says 70 million Americans live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help promote better rest, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after and people claim sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
verywellmind.com
Does Stress Affect Blood Sugar?
Stress is a powerful thing, and while we usually think of it as affecting our moods, it can also have profound effects on our bodies, including our ability to regulate blood sugar. As stress hormones are released, our insulin levels drop, which can cause a rise in blood sugar. This can be particularly serious for someone who has diabetes or pre-diabetes.
L.A. Weekly
Is CBD Capable Of Alleviating Nerve Pain?
View the original article about CBD For Nerve Pain at Calm Sleep CBD. Neuropathy, or nerve pain, is a pain disorder that affects the neurological system. Twitching, numbing, or a ‘pins and needles’ feeling might occur all through your body or in a specific location. It can feel like scorching, stabbing, or searing pain in more severe situations. Neuropathy is a chronic illness that happens when injured nerves get confused and transmit misleading pain signals to the brain.
Give blood this holiday season
The Red Cross said this is a busy time of year where people are traveling to see their family, so going to donate blood gets put off.
Exodus Medical’s Dr. Robert Abraham, Shares Insights on Neuropathy Management
Dr. Robert Abraham Dr. Robert Abraham of Exodus MedicalHighlights the Benefits of a Holistic Approach to Neuropathy Treatments OVIEDO, FLORDIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — In a recent forum, Dr. Robert Abraham, founder of Exodus Medical, offered his insights on the management of
Top at-home cold and flu remedies to help you through this winter
Whether it’s a cold, the flu or even Covid, there are a whole host of bugs going around offices, schools and supermarkets, and avoiding them is practically an Olympic sport.If you do fall victim to seasonal coughs and sniffles, you can feel pretty helpless. So is there anything you can do to ease the struggle?Gargle with warm, salty waterIs a sore throat getting you down? Try gargling a little salt water.“Gargling with salt water is a brilliant, cost-effective remedy for those suffering from a cold or the flu, as it helps keep your mouth clean and alleviates pain and discomfort...
Medical News Today
What to know about arthritis in the leg
Arthritis in the leg can cause pain anywhere from the top of the thigh to the ankle. It can develop as a result of various forms of arthritis, which cause inflammation. Usually, arthritis affects the joints. Some arthritis-related conditions can also cause muscle pain, such as leg pain. Arthritis in the leg can develop as a result of joint pain, muscle pain, or both.
‘Tis the season for tension by Dr. Hailey Jackson
Things can get a little crazy this time of year— change in routine, kids being out of school, and the expense of the holiday season. Stress levels have a tendency to increase, and said stress has a tendency to manifest as tension stored in the body. Specifically, the muscles in the upper neck and traps, the muscles in the jaw, and the muscles in the pelvis can become more tense in response to stress.
beckersdental.com
2 shifts to monitor in oral surgery: Q&A with Dr. Jason Auerbach
Oral surgeons may see an increase in consolidation and a split between oral and maxillofacial surgery in the near future, according to one surgeon's predictions. Jason Auerbach, DDS, is the founder of Riverside Oral Surgery, a New Jersey practice with 10 locations in the state. He recently spoke with Becker's about the oral surgery field, why practitioners are wary of DSOs and what he expects for the future of oral surgery.
What Is Chlorophyll Water And Why Has it Become So Popular in NYC?
Is chlorophyll water more than a trend?Photo by(Savushkin/iStock) Chlorophyll water has been trending lately. What is it and why has it become so popular around the city?. Chlorophyll is found in plants. It's the chemical responsible for their healthy green appearance. Chlorophyllin is the concentrated, ingestible form of chlorophyll. When chlorophyll is consumed in its natural state, it can’t withstand the digestion process and is less likely to be absorbed by the body.
Comments / 0