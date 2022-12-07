ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
darientimes.com

Opinion: The tragedy and legacy of Sandy Hook

On Dec. 14, 2012, Connecticut and our country suffered a horrific tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Gun violence against young children in our schools was still unthinkable at that time. Earlier on that day, as president of the state Senate, I joined other legislative leaders for an annual press...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Westport Country Playhouse hires first DEI director: 'Art is a language of all people'

WESTPORT — It all started with a letter entitled "Dear White American Theater" in 2020. Playbill reported that "300 Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) theatre makers, across various disciplines, have signed a letter—accompanied by a petition—demanding that the white American theatre recognize its legacy of white fragility and white supremacy."
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Fred Camillo (opinion): A review of the facts about Greenwich intersection upgrades

As we enjoy the holiday season and give thanks for our many blessings, we also look forward to a joyful new year and prepare for it by completing the year-end work of our local government. This means final votes are coming up. With that in mind, I believe it is important to clarify some facts about the Arch Street and Grigg Street intersection improvements.
GREENWICH, CT
darientimes.com

What's Bridgeport's plan for resolving affordable housing "crisis"?

BRIDGEPORT — From a former downtown hotel and an ex-office building nearby to a just-sold restaurant and catering facility in the North End, it may seem as if, whatever the structure, developers here now want to put housing in it. And while that recent trend, coupled with brand-new construction...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Opinion: Christmas in CT in the late 1950s

We moved from Waterbury to Cheshire in 1948. My father passed away in 1957. My mother was single parent with four children ranging in age from 6 to 13. We lived on the corner of West Main and Grove streets. Diagonally across West Main Street was a building that housed the West Cheshire Post Office on the left and Cruess’s Grocery Store on the right. We bought all of our groceries at this market.
CHESHIRE, CT
darientimes.com

Art Town: Sue Brown Gordon -- the Queen of Art Festivals

Sue Brown Gordon is a familiar face when it comes to art festivals in the area, including the Westport Fine Arts Festival. We recently spoke with her about how she's able to be so involved in them and why. Where did you grow up and go to school?. I grew...
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Torrington brothers open Swing Factory virtual golf center

TORRINGTON — Golfers looking for a place to practice their skills now can visit courses from around the world without leaving Water Street. Torrington brothers Jordan Levesque and Josh Levesque opened The Swing Factory earlier this month, bringing a golf center allows players to hone their skills through a virtual program but with real clubs and balls.
TORRINGTON, CT
darientimes.com

Disney on Ice is returning to Connecticut this December with 'Into the Magic' show

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Everyone's favorite Disney characters are returning to Connecticut in Disney on Ice's "Into the Magic" show. The event will be held at Bridgeport's Total Mortgage Amphitheater on Dec. 22 - 26. Disney characters from "Moana," "Frozen," "Coco" and "Beauty and the Beast" will be a part of the ice skating show. During the show, these characters will move around the ice, telling stories from their respective movies with dance performances set to music. Each movie will have its own time on the ice.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven's Water Street still closed despite reopening approval

WEST HAVEN — Despite the city's stated plan to reopen a street that' was closed for about two years during a stalled development project, officials believe the city is currently treading water. In an early September meeting, the Board of Police Commissioners approved the reopening of Water Street, a...
WEST HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Norwalk installs first electric vehicle charger on city property

NORWALK — The city’s first electric car charging port, available for public use, was unveiled and plugged in Thursday morning at Fodor Farm. City and state officials gathered in the parking lot of the historic Fodor Farm to discuss Norwalk’s commitment to go green and encouraged residents to consider electric vehicles.
NORWALK, CT

