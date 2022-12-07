Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Crowd of 400 at business luncheon feasts on Newtown entrepreneur’s secrets, Danbury mayor’s speech
DANBURY — The passion to be her own boss started early for Newtown’s Lucie Voves, “peddling gummy bears” in elementary school and later importing African jewelry and selling it to galleries. She even made a business of taking party pictures while she attended college. “The secret...
Opinion: The tragedy and legacy of Sandy Hook
On Dec. 14, 2012, Connecticut and our country suffered a horrific tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Gun violence against young children in our schools was still unthinkable at that time. Earlier on that day, as president of the state Senate, I joined other legislative leaders for an annual press...
Westport Country Playhouse hires first DEI director: 'Art is a language of all people'
WESTPORT — It all started with a letter entitled "Dear White American Theater" in 2020. Playbill reported that "300 Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) theatre makers, across various disciplines, have signed a letter—accompanied by a petition—demanding that the white American theatre recognize its legacy of white fragility and white supremacy."
Fred Camillo (opinion): A review of the facts about Greenwich intersection upgrades
As we enjoy the holiday season and give thanks for our many blessings, we also look forward to a joyful new year and prepare for it by completing the year-end work of our local government. This means final votes are coming up. With that in mind, I believe it is important to clarify some facts about the Arch Street and Grigg Street intersection improvements.
How Harm Reduction Alliance tackles homelessness and drug overdoses on the streets of Hartford
HARTFORD — The office at 557 Albany Ave. in Hartford doesn’t operate like most medical offices. There's a front desk, a nurse and even a COVID-19 vaccination clinic kicking off on an unseasonably warm but dreary Wednesday morning in December. Still, many aspects of the space are different.
What's Bridgeport's plan for resolving affordable housing "crisis"?
BRIDGEPORT — From a former downtown hotel and an ex-office building nearby to a just-sold restaurant and catering facility in the North End, it may seem as if, whatever the structure, developers here now want to put housing in it. And while that recent trend, coupled with brand-new construction...
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
US cyclocross championship brings 'mess and mud' and 1,000 athletes to Hartford this week
HARTFORD — Riverfront Park looks a little different this week. Instead of a quiet recluse next to the Connecticut River, the park is hosting the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championship through Sunday. The races feature more than 1,000 athletes from 42 states in several different classes and age divisions.
West Hartford Hanukkah event 'Fire on Ice' to counter 'uptick in antisemitism'
WEST HARTFORD — The Chabad House of Greater Hartford hopes by moving its annual Hanukkah event, "Fire on Ice," to the center of town that it will make the celebration even more public. Rabbi Shaya Gopin, of the Chabad House, said the popularity of their event maxed out their...
Opinion: Christmas in CT in the late 1950s
We moved from Waterbury to Cheshire in 1948. My father passed away in 1957. My mother was single parent with four children ranging in age from 6 to 13. We lived on the corner of West Main and Grove streets. Diagonally across West Main Street was a building that housed the West Cheshire Post Office on the left and Cruess’s Grocery Store on the right. We bought all of our groceries at this market.
Milford homicide shows CT domestic violence victims need more protections, advocates say
MILFORD – By all appearances, Julie Minogue did everything she was supposed to when Ewen Dewitt, the father of her 3-year-old allegedly sent her 220 harassing text messages last month. “Try not to get killed with that stupid f---ing mouth of yours,” Dewitt said in one of the texts,...
Art Town: Sue Brown Gordon -- the Queen of Art Festivals
Sue Brown Gordon is a familiar face when it comes to art festivals in the area, including the Westport Fine Arts Festival. We recently spoke with her about how she's able to be so involved in them and why. Where did you grow up and go to school?. I grew...
Torrington brothers open Swing Factory virtual golf center
TORRINGTON — Golfers looking for a place to practice their skills now can visit courses from around the world without leaving Water Street. Torrington brothers Jordan Levesque and Josh Levesque opened The Swing Factory earlier this month, bringing a golf center allows players to hone their skills through a virtual program but with real clubs and balls.
Editorial: CT State Police overtime needs a watchdog to end 14 straight days of work
An audit report, by nature, sticks to the facts. Even opinions are expressed without emotion. A new audit of Connecticut State Police overtime includes this judgment: “Our review found that employees worked excessive amounts of overtime.”. An editorial, by contrast, tends to more colorful. Our review finds that the...
Colin McEnroe (opinon): Sandy Hook grief almost too big, and too sad to ponder
On Monday, I will interview former Gov. Dannel Malloy. Ten years ago, it fell to him to tell the families of the 20 children and six grownups murdered in Sandy Hook that they would never see those loved ones again. On Tuesday, I will interview Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old boy...
Waterbury man found with 11,000 bags of fentanyl gets 9 years in prison
HARTFORD — A Waterbury man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after police found 11,000 bags of fentanyl, 99 grams of heroin and firearms in his storage unit in October 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea ordered Lenwood Gatling, 39,...
Qinxuan Pan pleads not guilty after judge finds probable cause in Yale graduate student's homicide
NEW HAVEN — Almost two years after Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang was fatally shot last year, a Massachusetts man suspected of pulling the trigger pleaded not guilty Thursday, court records show. Qinxuan Pan's plea came two days after Judge Jon Alander determined there was probable cause for the...
Disney on Ice is returning to Connecticut this December with 'Into the Magic' show
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Everyone's favorite Disney characters are returning to Connecticut in Disney on Ice's "Into the Magic" show. The event will be held at Bridgeport's Total Mortgage Amphitheater on Dec. 22 - 26. Disney characters from "Moana," "Frozen," "Coco" and "Beauty and the Beast" will be a part of the ice skating show. During the show, these characters will move around the ice, telling stories from their respective movies with dance performances set to music. Each movie will have its own time on the ice.
West Haven's Water Street still closed despite reopening approval
WEST HAVEN — Despite the city's stated plan to reopen a street that' was closed for about two years during a stalled development project, officials believe the city is currently treading water. In an early September meeting, the Board of Police Commissioners approved the reopening of Water Street, a...
Norwalk installs first electric vehicle charger on city property
NORWALK — The city’s first electric car charging port, available for public use, was unveiled and plugged in Thursday morning at Fodor Farm. City and state officials gathered in the parking lot of the historic Fodor Farm to discuss Norwalk’s commitment to go green and encouraged residents to consider electric vehicles.
