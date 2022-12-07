ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wolf Backs Regulatory Change That Would Formalize Discrimination Protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians

By Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA
State College
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
State College

Wolf Administration Seeks to Finish Off the Senate GOP’s Languishing 2020 Election Inquiry

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. The Wolf administration is looking to decisively quash a request by state Senate Republicans...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Outdoor recreation has huge financial impact in state

HARRISBURG — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently discussed U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis statistics that found outdoor recreation added nearly $14 billion in economic value to Pennsylvania’s economy. The discussion took place during a webinar with the Department of Community and Economic Development, the BEA and Pennsylvania outdoor recreation business owners.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Centre County Stays at Low COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Rise

Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 12th consecutive week as new cases rose locally and statewide for the second straight week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Geisinger recognized as top employer by military organizations

DANVILLE — Geisinger has been recognized with two recent designations as a top employer for its continued support of military veterans and active service members. The Pennsylvania-based health system was recognized by Military Times on its 2022 Best for Vets: Employers rankings and earned the 2023 Military Friendly Employer with gold distinction designation by VIQTORY.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Two Men Charged in Spring Township Overdose Deaths

Two men are facing felony charges for their alleged involvement in the drug overdose deaths of two women in Spring Township earlier this year, according to township police. Jonathan Baird and Timothy King were charged on Thursday with two counts each of drug delivery resulting in death. Baird is a 38-year-old State College resident, according to court records. King’s age and residency were not immediately available.
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA

