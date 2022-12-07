Wolf Backs Regulatory Change That Would Formalize Discrimination Protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians

Read full article on original website
State College
Wolf Administration Seeks to Finish Off the Senate GOP’s Languishing 2020 Election Inquiry
This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy. The Wolf administration is looking to decisively quash a request by state Senate Republicans...
State College
Cost of Pennsylvania Governor’s Race Sets New Record Amid ‘Campaign Finance Arms Race’
HARRISBURG — The total cost of the governor’s race in Pennsylvania topped $100 million in this last election cycle, a staggering amount that set a new spending record in the race to snag the state’s highest office. More than half of that money was spent by the...
State College
Outdoor recreation has huge financial impact in state
HARRISBURG — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently discussed U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis statistics that found outdoor recreation added nearly $14 billion in economic value to Pennsylvania’s economy. The discussion took place during a webinar with the Department of Community and Economic Development, the BEA and Pennsylvania outdoor recreation business owners.
State College
Centre County Stays at Low COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Rise
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the 12th consecutive week as new cases rose locally and statewide for the second straight week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask...
State College
Geisinger recognized as top employer by military organizations
DANVILLE — Geisinger has been recognized with two recent designations as a top employer for its continued support of military veterans and active service members. The Pennsylvania-based health system was recognized by Military Times on its 2022 Best for Vets: Employers rankings and earned the 2023 Military Friendly Employer with gold distinction designation by VIQTORY.
State College
Two Men Charged in Spring Township Overdose Deaths
Two men are facing felony charges for their alleged involvement in the drug overdose deaths of two women in Spring Township earlier this year, according to township police. Jonathan Baird and Timothy King were charged on Thursday with two counts each of drug delivery resulting in death. Baird is a 38-year-old State College resident, according to court records. King’s age and residency were not immediately available.
State College
Part of West College Avenue in Ferguson Township Closed for Hours After Driver Strikes Utility Pole
Part of West College Avenue in Ferguson Township was closed for about nine hours on Saturday after a driver who police believe was under the influence of alcohol crashed into a utility pole. A 29-year-old woman driving a Buick sedan at about 2:50 a.m. on the 2200 block of West...
