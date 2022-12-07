Join us for a live discussion: How four decades of tax cuts fueled inequality

Read full article on original website
Hopes for Expanded Child Tax Credit Rest on Parental Work Requirement — How It Could Happen
Hopes for another round of expanded Child Tax Credits (CTCs) before the end of 2022 might hinge on a requirement that parents work to become eligible. To get there, U.S. lawmakers will likely have to...
Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda
President Joe Biden is threatening the returns of 401(k) savings accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements. If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top profit for you. Period. But late last month, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect at the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return. It’s legalized theft. The future...
Child Tax Credit: Some Argue Now Is the Best Chance To Expand the Program
With Republicans set to take over the U.S. House beginning in January 2023, Congressional Democrats have a short window to advance their agenda -- including passing legislation to expand the child tax...
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
Proposal would permanently increase child tax credit: How much families would get
Child poverty was driven to an unprecedented low last year, thanks in part to a bigger-than-ever child tax credit. As U.S. lawmakers enter their lame-duck session, they’ll have to decide whether to permanently expand the credits, which dropped back to pre-pandemic levels this year. Advocates for children say doing so could keep more than half a million Michigan kids out of poverty. ...
IRS Has Made Changes to Its Tax Brackets, Here Is What That Means for You
Thanks to inflation adjustments made by the Internal Revenue Service, many Americans will see their tax brackets shift and their tax burden go down next year, writes Ashlea Ebeling for The Wall Street Journal. Still, some will benefit more than others. The IRS adjusts dozens of tax provisions based on...
Motley Fool
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon
The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans' bottom...
Any future tax breaks for big corporations must also come with restarting monthly checks to parents, 58 members of Congress say
Congress may be looking at extending some tax measures. Progressives say that can only happen if tax credits for families come back.
CNBC
Amid inflation and market volatility, just 12% of adults — and 29% of millionaires — feel 'wealthy'
Inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and fears of a recession have undermined financial confidence across the board, according to a new report by Edelman Financial Engines. Only 12% of Americans consider themselves wealthy, including just 29% of millionaires. Inflation, geopolitical uncertainty and fears of a recession have undermined financial confidence across the...
4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)
When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.
Social Security Taxes and the 5 Ways To Bypass or Lower Them
Social Security income might seem like your just reward for a lifetime of contributing to the program through payroll taxes, but that doesn't mean Uncle Sam won't get his cut once you retire and start...
Democrats' push to expand Social Security isn't fair to the taxpayer
Our fellow English-speaking countries provide valuable lessons in forging sustainable retirement programs and building adequate retirement incomes.
Americans could be in for a tax refund shock next year
Millions of U.S. taxpayers could face a tax refund shock when they file their 2022 returns because of the expiration of many pandemic benefits that lawmakers had designed to help Americans weather the crisis. That means families may see smaller refunds when they file their taxes in early 2023 for the current tax year, said Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt. The average tax refund in 2022 (for the 2021 tax year) was almost $3,200, a 14% jump from the prior year, according to IRS data.But the benefits that juiced refunds this year have largely lapsed, ranging from federal...
CNBC
Congress may revisit the expanded child tax credit in the lame duck session. But terms may not be as generous as in 2021
As Congress races to get as much done as possible this month before a new session begins, it may consider reupping the expanded child tax credit. The more generous 2021 credit was instrumental in helping more children out of poverty. Yet a newly expanded credit would take compromise and may...
I list my 'income' from 13-hour days of parenting on my family's budget
Writer and mom Sarah Enelow-Snyder lists her "income" as a stay-at-home mom on her family's budget to give clear value to her unpaid labor.
KXLY
Here’s How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max
Earning the maximum Social Security benefit is no easy feat; you not only need to earn quite a bit over the course of your career, you have to do it consistently. On top of that, you need to wait until age 70 to earn more deferred retirement credits and ultimately maximize your monthly check.
Activists gather outside Chamber of Commerce to push for child tax credit
Demonstrators voiced support on Tuesday for tax credits geared toward low- and middle-income families outside the Chamber of Commerce in Washington, where they hoped to draw a stark contrast between tax cuts for businesses that are also being considered by lawmakers working on a year-end spending package. The split over what tax credits should be…
How to Tax Plan During Retirement
Tax planning throughout the entirety of your retirement can lead to different conclusions compared to tax planning for one year at a time. Instead of asking “how can we lower taxes today,” we ask, “how can we minimize taxes throughout the next 20-30 years?”. Five to Ten...
