Georgia State

Week in politics: Democrats win Georgia; Kyrsten Sinema defects to become an Independent

A win for Democrats in Georgia followed by a defection from the party, as Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announces that she's now an Independent. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
String of electrical grid attacks in Pacific Northwest is unsolved

The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure. According to information obtained by Oregon Public Broadcasting and KUOW Public Radio, at...
Oregon program seeks to create wildfire-resistant landscapes

A state-funded program to increase wildfire resilience across Oregon has treated over 150,000 acres of land. The Landscape Resiliency Program distributes grants for controlled burns, brush thinning and habitat restoration. So far, it’s funded projects near Sisters, Roseburg and Ashland. Jenna Trentadue is the State Initiatives Grants Coordinator at...
