Weather Now: Sunshine, Dry Both Thursday And Friday

Low clouds and fog will clear before sunrise Thursday. Temperatures remain very mild, 50s then falling to the 40s by daybreak.

Sunshine is back on both Thursday and Friday. Trending cooler Friday, then colder by the weekend.

Extra clouds this weekend, blustery and chilly. Some scattered sprinkles Saturday, especially across southeastern Massachusetts, however a “washout” with steady rain is not expected.

More clouds Sunday with the chance for sprinkles and flurries during the afternoon and evening

Sunshine returns Thursday, with dry and breezy conditions. Temperatures are still mild for this time of year with highs near 53 Thursday afternoon. Much cooler air arrives Thursday Night inro Friday…..even colder by the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

