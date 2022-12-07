Read full article on original website
Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
WDIO-TV
Fugitive arrested on Decker Road in Duluth
Police said a wanted Department of Corrections fugitive with a lengthy, violent criminal history is now behind bars. He’s been identified as 29-year-old James Wilkinson. Duluth Police, along with the Tactical Response Team and deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 4700 block of Decker Road.
WDIO-TV
17 charged in major drug trafficking case
Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
FOX 21 Online
Train Slams Into Vehicle In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. – A train slammed into a vehicle Friday in Superior. The crash happened around 1 p.m. The vehicle was stopped on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to police. The impact was not severe, but it was enough to push the vehicle from Tower Avenue...
Arrest + Charges For Suspected Hibbing Fentanyl Dealer
An arrest has led to charges against an Iron Range man believed to be dealing Fentanyl from his apartment, located near the Hibbing High School. Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested after the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) conducted an investigation that determined that he was "selling controlled substances from his apartment". That investigation turned into a search warrant. That search warrant resulted in "the seizure of approximately 40 grams of suspected fentanyl, 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, $744 [in cash], and a semi-automatic 9mm handgun that was confirmed stolen out of Hastings, MN".
Here Are The 5 Most Dangerous Intersections in Duluth In The Winter for 2022
Winter in Duluth leads to some particularly challenging travel situations. The steep hills mixed with snow and ice make for difficult and dangerous situations. I reached out to the Duluth Police Department to find out the most dangerous intersections in Duluth for this year. This information I got includes reported...
Guilty Charges For Superior Man Accused Of Killing His Mother
The jury back with a guilty verdict, but that doesn't mean that the case is over. Now the decision becomes one of responsibility. It took less than an hour for the Douglas County jury to come to a decision over the case of Robert Lee Bennett III, the 42-year old man who was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the fatal stabbing of his mother more than two years ago in Superior. That decision on December 7 was "guilty".
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Theft Of Birch From Land Belonging To Washburn County
WASHBURN COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Steven Turner on criminal charges stemming from an investigation into the removal of birch from land belonging to the County of Washburn which resulted in over $70,000 in damages and losses for the County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid...
boreal.org
OSHA opens investigation at Fraser Shipyards in Superior after worker death
Photo: OSHA is opening an investigation into the shipyard where a ship worker fell to death on Monday. (Northern News Now) OSHA has opened an investigation into the death of a worker who fell off a ship at a drydock Monday, at Fraser Shipyards in Superior. According to a statement...
boreal.org
Duluth man sues city over 5 cent plastic bag fee income
Eric Smith plans to file a lawsuit against the city of Duluth over the cost of plastic bags. He attended the Duluth City Council meeting Monday to ask about the bag ordinance fee. He said when he spoke at the meeting, the councilors looked at him with blank stares. Citing the MN statute 471.998 Subdivision 1, he claims the bag ordinance fee is unconstitutional. He says (per the city ordinance,) the money collected is going to the businesses and not to better the city or programs.
northernnewsnow.com
Multiple crashes slow morning commute over Bong Bridge
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Multiple crashes caused morning backups on the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge on Friday morning. According to Wisconsin’s DOT, just before 8 a.m., traffic on the Wisconsin-bound lane backed up onto I-35. Cars were moving but at a slow pace. Our crews on...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
northernnewsnow.com
Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations
CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Gas prices are falling across the country. According to AAA, the national average Wednesday is $3.35 per gallon. In Duluth, the average is $3.26, but some stations in other parts of the Northland are selling for much lower than that. Gas prices in Carlton,...
All About That Quirky Snow Moment In Merry Kiss Cam
You have been hearing a lot about Merry Kiss Cam, the romantic comedy Christmas movie that was filmed in Duluth earlier this year! We have been learning about it since crews rolled into town over six months ago through this moment, when the movie is finally out for the world to see.
WNMT AM 650
Red Kettles Need More Donations And Volunteers
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – As Christmas draws closer, the Salvation Army Red Kettle drive is still considerably short of their goal of raising 215 thousand dollars for the programs they run throughout the year. There are 16 red kettle locations in Duluth and volunteer bell ringers are needed through...
Duluth shows off its holiday season spirit
DULUTH, Minn — The city of Duluth has plenty of holiday spirit to share with visitors in the days and weeks leading up to Christmas. The city is known for a number of festive activities during the month of December, including the famous Bentleyville Tour of Lights. Here's a...
FOX 21 Online
Annual Lutefisk Dinner Cancelled
DULUTH, Minn. – The annual Lutefisk Dinner at First Lutheran Church will not be happening again this year. The church says they’re concerned the indoor event would spread respiratory illnesses going around right now like COVID and the flu. In years past, the Nordic style dinner is a...
NWS Duluth Says Storm Could Drop 12+ Inches Of Snow Across Northland Next Week
We live in the Northland, so having snow in a December forecast is far from from shocking. In fact, it's more surprising the years when we've had lack of snow. That being said, when the forecast shows the potential for a significant snow event, it does peak interest. That is...
boreal.org
Winter storm likely next week Tuesday through Thursday
December 9. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. A winter storm is likely to impact the Northland from Tuesday evening through Thursday, with accumulating snow being the primary concern. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast for updates, since things can and will change before mid next week.
