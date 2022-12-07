ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Who's Holiday': Titusville Playhouse's grown-up take on Cindy Lou Who

By By Maria Sonnenberg
 4 days ago
Titusville Playhouse’s gift for adult audiences this season ponders the burning question of whatever happened to the innocent decked in green, Cindy Lou Who.

Matthew Lombardo’s “Who’s Holiday,” which runs at the Playhouse Dec. 9 to 18, catches up with the adorable toddler now that she is an adult. It turns out life has not been kind to the tiny heroine of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

“That adorable Cindy Lou who we all know and love is all grown up and living in a mobile home on the outskirts of Whoville,” said Playhouse man-of-many-talents Jordyn Linkous, who is both directing and starring in the show as Cindy Lou herself.

Leave the kids at home for this holiday show because this salty parody is R-rated. Cindy Lou’s life trajectory ping pongs from bad decision to another, leading her to a really, really bad marriage, destitution, prison and her current status as trailer park mama.

“Consider it Titusville Playhouse’s very dirty Santa gift to patrons looking for something a little less saccharine this holiday season,” Linkous added.

True to its Seussian roots, the script is almost entirely in rhyming couplets, and as the plot progresses, initial cynicism evolves into a feel-good holiday message.

“Cindy navigates with humor and heart such issues as divorce, the judicial system and substance abuse, to name a few,” said Linkous. “One of the most surprising discoveries has been how relevant the show’s theme and subject matter is.”

Linkous considers “Who’s Holiday” a Christmas version of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” another story told through the lens of an outsider trying to find herself through the chaos of life.

“I have been fortunate to perform as Hedwig three times at Titusville Playhouse,” he said. “I’ve been jokingly calling this show “Hedwig in Whoville.” If audiences are fans of Hedwig and her mobile home in Junction City, Kansas, they will definitely be right at home with Cindy in her trailer on the outskirts of Whoville.”

The team at Titusville Playhouse can empathize with Cindy Lou’s travails, for they have been facing some serious setbacks lately.

“We suffered major damage to our Shuler Stage tent during Hurricane Nicole,” said Niko Stamos, associate artistic director and education director. “Unfortunately, the tent was completely destroyed.”

“Who’s Holiday” was slated to be staged outdoors under the tent, as the tamer “White Christmas” played on the main stage. Tickets had been sold. The arrangements had been made. What to do now?

“In the spirit of the theatre, the show must go on!” Stamos said. “We cleared enough space to keep the performance on as scheduled.”

The Shuler Stage may be down, but not out, and plans are underway to return the venue to full capacity in coming months. In the meantime, Stamos notes that if there is anyone who can make both audience and staff forget their troubles and look ahead to the future, it is Playhouse fan favorite Jordyn Linkous playing that most unexpected of survivor, Cindy Lou Who.

If you go

'Who's Christmas'

Where: Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville

When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Dec.18.

Tickets: Start at $32

Info: 321-268-1125

On the web: titusvilleplayhouse.com

