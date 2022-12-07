ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Business newsmakers: Kammerdener named president/CEO of Aging Matters in Brevard

By Compiled by Wayne T. Price
 4 days ago
Kammerdener named president/CEO of Aging Matters in Brevard

Tom Kammerdener recently was named president and chief executive officer of Aging Matters in Brevard.

Kammerdener, who was Aging Matters’ senior director of operations, assumes the role previously held by Josh Jensen.

"Aging Matters’ mission of supporting the independence, health, safety and quality of life of our aging citizens is one I take to heart,” Kammerdener said. “As their new president, I am committed to development of our agency to ensure we are taking care of the daily needs of Brevard’s seniors.”

Aging Matters in Brevard is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization recognized by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging as the lead agency for senior services on the Space Coast.

Aging Matters of Brevard, established in 1965, has as its mission to promote and maintain independence and maximize the quality of life for the residents of Brevard, particularly the elderly and the disabled.

To contact or learn more about Aging Matters, go to www.agingmattersbrevard.org or call 321-639-8770.

Garvin starts animal care business

Chloe Garvin recently opened A Rare Breed Animal Care LLC, specializing in mobile, home-quick services, including nail trims, ear cleanings, sanitary trims, pet sitting, dog walking, in-home dog care and many other pet solutions.

Much of Garvin’s experience involves aggressive and anxious dogs, and older and disabled canines.

Garvin, who has been pet sitting for eight years, is a 2020 graduate of Eau Gallie High School, and currently attends Eastern Florida State College.

She has been a volunteer at Brevard Zoo, and also worked as a kennel attendant at Dog Spot Hotel. Garvin also was a kennel manager at Viera East Veterinary Center.

In her spare time, Garvin also helps with pet fostering and socialization with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

To contact Garvin, call or text 321-482-1363, or email her at ararebreedanimal@gmail.com. A Rare Breed also is on Facebook and Instagram.

Gordie named Boeing senior ethics and compliance adviser

Megan Gordie recently was named senior ethics and compliance adviser for The Boeing Co.’s operation at the Kennedy Space Center.

Before joining Boeing, Gordie was business manager at JRM Technologies, a space and defense company based in Orlando.

Gordie attended Eastern Florida State College, and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida, with an emphasis on legal studies.

She received her law degree from the Thomas M. Cooley Law School, where she was the founder and past president of the Criminal Law Society and was the recipient of the Thomas M. Cooley Law School Leadership Award. She also started the school’s Native American Law Student Association.

At Boeing, Gordie’s responsibilities include assessing and mitigating risks to the company, and coordinating with various stakeholders to ensure all compliance matters the company receives are properly and quickly addressed.

It also includes identifying cases of high risk, and proactively determining the appropriate person to partner with to resolve issues.

If you have a Business Newsmakers item you'd like to publish, please email details to Wayne T. Price at wtpkansas@yahoo.com or contact him at 321-223-0230.

