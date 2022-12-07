ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Today

Torres: Former assistant state attorney shows integrity by quitting

By John A. Torres, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLPGc_0jaBX2YV00

The great Vince Lombardi once famously said "Winners never quit and quitters never win."

And he was right, for the most part. But the inspirational quote, I have recently discovered, likely needs an asterisk to acknowledge those rare occasions when the quitter does indeed win. This is one of those occasions.

Earlier this year, Judge Steven Henderson declared a mistrial in a felony battery trial due to prosecutorial misconduct by prosecutor Byron Aven.

Assistant State Attorney Chris Cusmano was assisting Aven in the case, serving as second-chair, when it was revealed that Aven knowingly presented false information that contradicted a surveillance video he refused to show in court. The judge ordered the video played and then declared mistrial, setting the defendant free.

Detailed review of battery trial:Torres: Some 'investigations' don't need to take so long | Opinion

Crosley Green:Torres: Nearly out of options, an extraordinary man continues to believe in justice | Opinion

Mentor, activist, exoneree, legend:Why can't Nino Lyons get a basketball coaching job in Brevard?

Cusmano waited for Aven to be dismissed from his job but when that didn't happen, Cusmano said he saw no other choice but to resign himself. He said he couldn't work in the same office as Aven anymore.

"When the court first played the surveillance video and revealed what occurred, my heart sank," Cusmano wrote in a September resignation letter to Archer several weeks before his October departure. "It remained the only time in my tenure at the office that I felt no sense of pride in what I was a part of."

The state argued against the mistrial in court but ultimately did not appeal the decision that Aven had deliberately mislead the jury and suborned false testimony.

Archer promised an investigation. Cusmano believed Aven would eventually be relieved of his duties after being given an appropriate amount of time to get his affairs in order. But it never happened.

The State Attorney's Office declined to comment for this story.

"I fully expected (Aven) to resign and be given time to get his affairs in order, but when that did not happen, I trusted the office would terminate his position after the internal investigation," Cusmano told me in an email last month after I learned of hs October departure from the State Attorney's Office.

Instead, Aven's 'punishment' was to be removed from all trial work and instead be reassigned to do intake work, deciding which cases would be prosecuted. For Cusmano that simply was not enough.

"I must respectfully disagree that it sufficiently addresses the prosecutorial misconduct that occurred and protect the public in the office going forward," Cusmano wrote to Archer. "The decision whether or not to file charges may be the most important and consequential decision of prosecutor ever makes and it is a decision made with nearly unfettered discretion and generally without court supervision."

That's a great point. If Aven was so bold as to do what he did in front of a judge and jury, what might he do without oversight? We all know what happened in the 1980s when the prosecutor's office used a fraudulent dog handler to win several wrongful convictions that were later overturned.

Cusmano, who is now serving the public good as an attorney with the Guardian ad Litem office had nothing but praise for his other former coworkers. He said senior staff members with the State Attorney's Office never asked him to minimize what occurred or not fully disclose his thoughts with the court.

That, Cusmano stated in his resignation letter, is what makes Archer's decision to retain Aven difficult to understand.

"This type of serious misconduct is wholly antithetical to the values of the office and should be treated like a cancer – removed entirely lest it spread," he wrote.

Let's hope what spreads is Cusmano's dedication to ethics and the truth and the belief that in some cases quitters really do win.

Contact Torres at jtorres@floridatoday.com. You can follow him on Twitter @johnalbertorres or on Facebook at facebook.com/FTjohntorres.

Support local journalism and become a subscriber. Visit floridatoday.com/subscribe

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering

After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Keith Raniere loses appeal in NXIVM case

Keith Raniere, the former leader of NXIVM, has lost a federal appeal of his criminal conviction and sentencing.A federal appeals court in New York on Friday (9 December) affirmed his conviction on charges including sex trafficking, the sexual exploitation of a child, and forced labor conspiracy. In doing so, the court rejected all of Raniere’s arguments, likely bringing his case to an end.On the same date, the court also affirmed the sentencing of Clare Bronfman, who had entered a guilty plea over her involvement in NXIVM.More follows...
NEW YORK STATE
Futurism

Sam Bankman-Fried Hires Lawyer Who Defended Ghislaine Maxwell

The cryptosphere's enfant terrible has a new lawyer — and he hired one who's defended an old antagonist. As Reuters reports, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has tapped Mark Cohen of New York's Cohen & Gresser law firm, whose client list includes convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's notorious procurer.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.5 The Bone

Manhattan DA hires former DOJ official who previously investigated Trump Foundation

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Monday that his office has hired former Justice Department official Matthew Colangelo as senior counsel. Colangelo served in the Department of Justice and, before that, in the New York attorney general's office, where he was part of the team that investigated the Trump Foundation, former president Donald Trump's now-defunct charity arm.
MANHATTAN, NY
Aviation International News

FAA Document Fraud Case Ends with Prison Time

A man with a history of criminal behavior and who pleaded guilty in July to making numerous false statements on documents to the FAA, including a failed attempt to fraudulently register a stolen business jet, has been sentenced to 37 months of incarceration. Cole Allan Peacock, 30, also must serve three years of supervised release.
Florida Today

Florida Today

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy