ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

A first peek at skating on Mishawaka's new rink, plus wild winter events

By Joseph Dits, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1UOH_0jaBX1fm00

In Saturday night’s nippy air, lots of people gathered around Mishawaka’s new Ironworks Ice Rink and path — and tried the new ice — for its grand opening at downtown Beutter Park. Lights sparkled on the new, artificial Christmas tree at the edge of the rink and through trees and cords around this facility, which replaces the aged rink at Merrifield Park. Colored lights flashed on the ice.

Skaters start from the rental/concessions/events building and enter the ice on a path that curves around. You can soon opt for a left turn, giving you a short loop, or venture on to a good-sized square rink. A path then leads back to the start, curving near the Riverwalk with views of the St. Joseph River and the pedestrian bridge.

So, if you’re used to the singular ice path and circular “pond” at South Bend’s Howard Park , you’ll notice some differences — both with lots of ambience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkTVf_0jaBX1fm00

The Ironworks rink in Mishawaka had a fair amount of traffic both Saturday and Sunday — when I gave it a try — but it didn’t feel overwhelmed with skaters. That’s good with all of the new skaters who need the extra space to grab the wall or take a spill (usually little kids and teenagers).

You’ll want to make reservations online to ensure you get a time slot at checkout.roller.app/ironworksplaza. It costs $11 per adult and $8 per youth, which includes skate rental. Season passes are $70 per individual, $175 per family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HibeF_0jaBX1fm00

The new bumper cars are available between 5 and 7:20 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and between 10 and 11 a.m. and between 6:15 and 8:35 p.m. Sundays; cost is $10 for 15 minutes.

The Icebyks , which look like a Big Wheel or tricycle, can be rented on the ice — $8 for 15 minutes — between 4 and 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 15.

For the full schedule, visit mishawaka.in.gov/parks/facility/ironworks-ice-rink .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akszk_0jaBX1fm00

Wild for winter

This week’s column is a tad shorter. Next week's column will have a full roundup of Christmas Bird Counts from Audobon Society members across Michiana, which will run locally from Dec. 17 through 31. I’ll fill you in on where you can either count from your own window or join experienced bird watchers in the field.

Bird walk: Elkhart County Parks will host its monthly Wednesday Bird Walk from 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 7 from the Briar Patch Shelter in Bonneyville Mill County Park . This is free and open to ages 8 and older. The Briar Patch Shelter is east of Bristol on County Road 8 and just east of County Road 31.

Rivers and conservation: The Two Rivers Coalition, which aims to protect the Paw Paw and Black river watersheds in southwest Michigan through advocacy and conservation, invites the public to its annual meeting virtually or in person Dec. 7 at the Van Buren Conference Center, 490 S. Paw Paw St. in Lawrence, Mich.

Jennifer Kanine, director of the Department of Natural Resources for the Pokagon Band of Potowatomi, will talk about the Dowagiac River restoration. Melissa DeSimone, executive director of the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association, will talk about recent findings about the environmental impacts of wake boats on lakes and streams.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with coffee, tea, cider and cookies and environmental group representatives with table displays. The program will start at 7 p.m. with a recap of the coalition’s efforts this year, including an E. coli testing grant, macroinvertebrate monitoring, a prothonotary warbler nest box project and paddling events.

The meeting will be streamed live via Google Meet at 7 p.m. Link to that at https://www.facebook.com/TwoRiversCoalition or at tworiverscoalition.org.

Birds in winter: The Elkhart Environmental Center, 1717 E Lusher Ave, Elkhart, will host a hike for all ages to learn about birds in winter and how to look for them from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10. Also, kids and adults will make edible ornaments for their backyard birds while sipping hot cocoa in the visitor’s cabin. Cost is $1. Spots are limited. Register at https://elkhart-environmental-center.ticketleap.com/winter-birding/.

∎ Santa photos with pets: Pets can have their photos taken with Santa from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Brown Barn at St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend. Then take a pet-friendly hike for a scavenger hunt for mini elves and finish with a fire and hot cocoa. One photo is free with donation of money or pet-related item for PetsConnect.

Illuminated walk: Hike with illuminated markers on the trail from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Bonneyville Mill County Park near Bristol and finish with hot cocoa and cookies at the park’s one-room schoolhouse. This event is free. Park and start from the Feedlot Shelter trailhead, next to the park mill’s main parking lot at 53373 County Road 131, just south of Indiana 120.

∎ Tubing parties: St. Joseph County Parks has started taking reservations for innertubing parties at either St. Patrick’s or Ferrettie-Baugo Creek county parks. Cost is $190 for two hours on weekdays and after public hours on weekends, for up to 80 people. Call 574-277-4828 to reserve.

Input on transportation

Do you think the area should prioritize trails and space for biking, walking and other forms of human-powered travel — or should it be on roads? There’s still ample time to chip in your thoughts for a 20-year plan that will set priorities for how public funding will be used for transportation in St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall and Kosciusko counties. Visit https://move2050-macog.hub.arcgis.com to complete a survey from the Michiana Area Council of Governments, or MACOG.

Find columnist Joseph Dits on Facebook at SBTOutdoorAdventures or 574-235-6158 or jdits@sbtinfo.com .

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: A first peek at skating on Mishawaka's new rink, plus wild winter events

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

The Gingerbread Village is back in DTSB

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gingerbread Village competition is back at the Courtyard-Marriott in Downtown South Bend. Gingerbread houses were created by residents of St. Joseph, Marshall, Laporte, and Elkhart Counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph Counties in Michigan. The community has been invited to come...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Downtown South Bend Celebrates the holidays this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is celebrating the holidays all weekend. Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. It all starts with the Holiday Lights Parade Friday from 7 - 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available at several garages in the area.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Santa spotted rafting down the East Race

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Apparently, Santa is ditching the sled this year for a raft!. Rare footage of the big red man was seen this evening on the East Race. It appears he’s stopping in South Bend quite often ahead of the big delivery night!. He’ll be at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Free holiday craft event at McNaughton Pavilion December 20

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a free arts and crafts event at McNaughton Pavilion on December 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. During the Winter Wonder World event, participants will also learn more about how different cultures celebrate Christmas and winter holidays across the globe.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County not permitted

Hunting on land owned by St. Joseph County is not permitted. That’s the message from County Commissioners after a tree stand and hunters were discovered actively hunting in Portage Manor Woods, last month. To help get the message across, county highway staff have placed signs up, in the woods,...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Farmer's Market asking for Giving Tree donations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Farmer's Market is looking to keep those in need warm during the upcoming winter months. The Giving Tree at the South Bend Farmer's Market is accepting donations of new or gently used hats, mittens and scarves until Tuesday. All items will be displayed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
panoramanow.com

Shipshewana On the Road Coming to Valparaiso, Indiana

Looking for something fun to do on the weekend? How about a day of shopping for the most unique trinkets and treasures under the sun? For the past two decades Shipshewana On The Road Gift, Food and Craft Show has brought the most interesting, most innovative, most creative and just plain awesome products to our customers. You’ll find thousands of unique items that you may not find anywhere else! Come and join us! You’ll be glad you did! Shipshewana Visits Valparaiso Twice a year, once in March and also again in for the Holidays.
VALPARAISO, IN
franchising.com

Metal Supermarkets Signs Franchise Agreement for South Bend & Elkhart

December 09, 2022 // Franchising.com // SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A game-changing force in metal supply will soon make its way to South Bend and Elkhart. Metal Supermarkets announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to bring a metal supply option to businesses and consumers in the South Bend and Elkhart area.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Michiana’s Menu: Michigan’s first brewery pizzeria Napolitana sits in a Civil War-era church at Beer Church Brewing

NEW BUFFALO, Mich.,-- This week on Michiana’s Menu, I stopped in New Buffalo for some Napolitana style pizza and brews at Beer Church Brewing. When you think of church, beer isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s not the only combination that makes beer church brewing so unique. It’s also a brewery and pizzeria Napolitana, an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
WNDU

City of Mishawaka to host job fair

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is hiring!. The city will host a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station on Harrison Road. Both the Mishawaka Police Department and the Mishawaka Fire Department will be looking to hire. Human resources will be there to answer your questions as there are various job opportunities available within the city.
MISHAWAKA, IN
YAHOO!

Chop shops busted in St. Joe and Cass counties by MSP

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Michigan State Police raided two locations in St. Joseph County and another in Cass County this week, recovering over $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers. Investigators obtained search warrants after several months of investigation. Two properties were searched Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the 51000 block...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Goshen family continues holiday lights tradition

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas lights are a tradition for many families, but one Goshen family takes it to the next level every single year. Dan and Mary Kay Longacre have been decorating their home for 26 years. The display includes some hand-made features with family memories. It has become...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
OSCEOLA, IN
WNDU

DTSB to host 5th annual ‘Holiday Light Parade’ on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holiday season is in full swing in downtown South Bend!. The month-long event series is entering the second weekend with its “5th Annual Holiday Parade,” the return of the Holiday Historic Walking Tour, a chance to visit with Santa, a gingerbread village competition, and so much more!
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man was hospitalized after he struck a horse while driving a Toyota Corolla in Elkhart County earlier this week. Police say the 55-year-old driver was heading west on County Road 4 just east of County Road 29 around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. That’s when the driver says a horse sprinted from a private drive and into his path of travel.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Dave’s Hot Chicken opening in South Bend on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new restaurant in South Bend is getting ready to open its doors to the public in a couple of days!. Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening this Friday at its new location in Eddy Street Commons. The restaurant — which has locations across the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
thebite.org

Downtown Plymouth has the holiday spirit!

If you have been to Downtown Plymouth recently you’ve seen the holiday decorations. Downtown Plymouth decorates every year, but each year the decorations get even more special. The trees are set up around Kellogg Park. Each tree is decorated by an organization or a family. Each looks different from...
PLYMOUTH, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy