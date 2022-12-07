Eight holiday foods and drink to keep away from your pets | Pet Peeves

What a wonderful time of year! It is the holiday season and a wonderful time for gathering with family and friends.

It is also a time when we are home more and tend to indulge in various foods and delicacies that might not agree with our pets.

Today's column is dedicated to covering the things we love but our pets can't eat. Some of these, like chocolate and coffee, most of us are aware of. Some of these may come as a surprise. But all of these should be kept far away from our pets so that we don't end up in the emergency room late at night.

Latest Pet Peeves columns

Take a look and see if there are any I missed. If you notice any, let me know at JohnsDVM@aol.com.