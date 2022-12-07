ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest Florida Daily News

Eight holiday foods and drink to keep away from your pets | Pet Peeves

By Dr. Dara Johns
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rc6NA_0jaBWxjc00

What a wonderful time of year! It is the holiday season and a wonderful time for gathering with family and friends.

It is also a time when we are home more and tend to indulge in various foods and delicacies that might not agree with our pets.

Today's column is dedicated to covering the things we love but our pets can't eat. Some of these, like chocolate and coffee, most of us are aware of. Some of these may come as a surprise. But all of these should be kept far away from our pets so that we don't end up in the emergency room late at night.

Latest Pet Peeves columns

Take a look and see if there are any I missed. If you notice any, let me know at JohnsDVM@aol.com.

  1. Alcohol. Pets are like children; giving them alcohol is a form of abuse. They do not know better. It can cause vomiting and diarrhea, central nervous system depression and respiratory distress. Liver failure and brain damage are long-term consequences.
  2. Chocolate and coffee. I group these together because many of the symptoms are similar due to xanthines such as theobromine in chocolate and caffeine in coffee. They cause cardiac irregularities, vomiting and diarrhea, and excitability that can progress to seizures or coma. As a rule of thumb, the darker and richer the chocolate, the more dangerous it is. White chocolate is not a worry, while the 60% cacao bars can be very toxic.
  3. Xylitol. In dogs it causes an insulin release that floods the system and results in severe hypoglycemia, and then it goes on to cause liver failure in the next 48 hours. Xylitol should be taken very seriously. Xylitol is in a lot of diet foods these days. It is even in one brand of reduced calorie peanut butter. So, you have to be really careful and read ingredients. Most of the toxicities are related to sugar free candy, gum and cough drops.
  4. Grapes and raisins. They can cause kidney failure in dogs. The cause of the toxicity is not known and it does not seem to be dose dependent. In other words, a dog could eat a few grapes and go into renal failure, and another dog could eat a bunch of grapes and not show any symptoms. It is best to treat all grapes and raisins as if they are extremely toxic to dogs.
  5. Avocado. This is a problem in birds, rabbits, horses and ruminants. Birds and rabbits can develop heart problems that can lead to death from this fruit. Horses and ruminants can develop swollen heads and necks.
  6. Macadamia nuts. These nuts can cause weakness, depression, vomiting and tremors in dogs.
  7. Onions, garlic and chives. These vegetables can cause gastrointestinal irritation at best, and in the worst-case scenario they can cause damage to red blood cells, resulting in a fatal illness. Cats are more sensitive to onions than dogs, but both can be harmed.
  8. Salty snacks. Too much salt can cause vomiting and diarrhea. It can also cause an imbalance of electrolytes and in large amounts, brain swelling that can result in depression and seizures.

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

7 Holiday Plants That Are Toxic to Pets

‘Tis the season to shop for festive plants like poinsettias, holly, and mistletoe, whether to gift or to display around the house. While those traditional plants make great presents and can elevate anyone’s Christmas decor, many of them are actually dangerous for our furry friends—especially when consumed. Some plants can even be lethal, which is why it’s important to stay informed about the flora you may be tempted to bring into your home. Here are seven popular holiday plants that are actually toxic to pets.
Southside Matt

Why pet parents are moving to home-cooked dog food

Since 1860, dog food has been commercially available for those who wished to have others take the time necessary to cook food for their canine companions. Beginning as a mix of wheat meals, vegetables, beetroot, and beef blood, the recipe started a trend that would see various companies develop recipes known as biscuits or kibble for dogs. In the first quarter of the 20th Century, canned dog food made its entry into this market.
Phys.org

Pets study: Feeding your furred friends dry food reduces their environmental impact

Cat and dog owners could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets' diets by feeding them dry food (consisting of kibble or biscuits) rather than wet food with higher water content, suggests a study of Brazilian pets published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight how pet owners can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with sufficient nutrients and calories.
FanSided

7 unexpected snacks dogs love

Nearly 70% of all households in America include a pet. Because so many people have canine companions, they may constantly search for healthy dog treats, homemade by them or someone else. Some of the snacks dogs love aren’t exactly the best for them, just like with humans. Still, you can show your dog that some of the most nutritious “people food” can be delicious, too.
Phys.org

Why do cats knead?

"Kneading" is when cats massage an object with the front paws, which extend and retract, one paw at a time. This massaging action, named for its resemblance to kneading dough, is repeated rhythmically. You may have spotted your cat kneading and wondered how on Earth they developed such a behavior.
thehappypuppysite.com

Why Is My Dog Obsessed With Me?

My dog is my first companion of the canine kind, and owning him has been a learning curve in lots of ways. Like any anxious new parent, I can’t help fretting about whether his behavior is normal or not. Something I do know is: he LOVES my attention, and sometimes I even feel a bit exasperated by his enthusiasm for me. So why is my dog obsessed with me? Is he really obsessed at all, or just a normal amount of devoted, for a dog? I’ve done a lot of reading, and discovered that his fascination with me has been hardwired into him by human breeding choices spanning hundreds of years. But also that there are some signs to look for in his behavior which could mean his fixation is starting to getting to get unhealthy.
Amancay Tapia

Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats

Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.
pawtracks.com

Your dog keeps licking their lips - should you be concerned?

As much as we love our canine companions, sometimes dog behavior can be annoying. From incessant barking to the late-night zoomies, dogs can try our patience. But sometimes their habits are downright adorable. Dogs licking their lips ranks high up on the list of the most adorable canine quirks, but why do dogs lick their lips? Sometimes, it’s because they smell something yummy. However, if there’s no food in sight, you may feel puzzled.
DogTime

How You Can Help Dogs in Shelters This Holiday Season

For dogs in shelters, the holidays can be a lonely time. Among the chaos that ensues this time of year, it’s easy to forget that there are thousands of pups who will be spending these weeks without a family or a home to call their own. If your family isn’t quite ready to take home […] The post How You Can Help Dogs in Shelters This Holiday Season appeared first on DogTime.
psychologytoday.com

Why Some Dogs Bite Other Dogs

Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
mhlas.com

Holiday Treats for Cats and Dogs

The holidays are a great time to connect with loved ones, including family pets. Although treats bring such joy to their lives, keep in mind that not all foods around the holiday table are safe for dogs and cats. There are, however, plenty of pet-safe ingredients, some of which are actually beneficial.
KXAN

Holiday Tips & Recipes For Pet Parents With Nulo

With Christmas right around the corner, pet parents are starting to get into the holiday spirit and want to involve their furry family members too. Kathryn Mitcham, the training and development manager at Nulo, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more. What are some fun and safe...
Northwest Florida Daily News

Northwest Florida Daily News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Walton Beach, FL from Northwest Florida Daily News.

 http://nwfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy