Polk County, FL

Lakeland's Burton to chair Senate Health Policy Committee as legislators get assignments

By Gary White, The Ledger
 4 days ago

Polk County legislators have received committee assignments for the 2023 session.

Sen. Colleen Burton, R-Lakeland, will chair the Senate’s Health Policy Committee. Burton, who served in the Florida House for eight years before being elected to the Senate this year, was also appointed as vice chair of the Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, is the Senate majority leader. He was named chair of the Senate Select Committee on Resiliency. He is a member of eight other committees, including Environment and Natural Resources and Fiscal Policy.

None of Polk’s four House members was appointed to chair a full committee.

Questioning SEC inquiriesAfter FTX collapse, Polk US Rep. Soto draws scrutiny for letter

One of Polk's senatorsAlbritton named Florida Senate majority leader

Lawmakers' net worthPolk legislators rank below average for net worth

Rep. Melony Bell, R-Fort Meade, will serve as vice chair of the House Education and Employment Committee and as vice chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.

Rep. Josie Tomkow, R-Polk City, was named chair of the PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee. Polk County’s other two House members are Rep. Sam Killebrew, R-Winter Haven, and Rep. Jennifer Canady, R-Lakeland.

