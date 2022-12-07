ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

‘Jeopardy!’ lets Delaware know it isn’t on the naughty list this Christmas. Tune in.

By Andre Lamar, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JajL_0jaBWdKK00

It’s the Month of Giving and the epic game show “Jeopardy!” will gift Hagley Museum in Wilmington some new fans when it airs on an episode on Thursday, Dec. 8.

All eyes will be on Hagley on Thursday because the museum has a collection of patent models that will be featured on “Jeopardy!” in a category called “The World of Patent Models,” Hagley marketing manager Laura Jury said.

Yet most people aren’t familiar with patent models, she added.

Over, 5,000 patent models at Hagley

While those miniature models didn’t have to be fully functional, inventors had to demonstrate the utility of how that invention (or innovation of an existing idea they wanted to prove upon) would operate, Jury said. When American inventors in the early 19th century wanted to patent an invention, they were required to submit a small physical version of that model to the United States Patent Office.

Hagley has nearly 5,000 patent models in its collection, making it the second-largest collection in a museum in the United States, according to press materials.

Jury hopes Hagley getting featured on “Jeopardy!” will create a boost in people visiting the museum to check their new exhibit “Nation of Inventors,” which launched in October as part of its permanent collection.

“Nation of Inventors” highlights well-known and obscure inventors. This includes Black inventors, along with both women and immigrant inventors.

According to press materials, there’s Elijah McCoy, a Black inventor who patented a lubrication device that allows locomotives to oil themselves.

Patent models from popular inventors and companies in “Nation of Inventors” include Ball (mason jars), Jim Beam, Bissell, Corliss, Steinway and Westinghouse.

Then again, Jury wants people to know that most inventors aren’t rock stars like Thomas Edison or Alexander Graham Bell.

“The mission is to inspire people to be innovative in their own lives,” she said. “Anyone can be an inventor and the vast majority of people who invent the United States are everyday people.”

A huge 'Jeopardy!' fan

It’s taken nearly three years for Hagley to work with “Jeopardy!”

In 2020, the self-proclaimed “big ‘Jeopardy!’ fan” Jury sent an email to the show for Hagley to be considered for a visit from the show's Clue Crew to feature its unique collection of patent models.

She eventually got in touch with a producer and someone from the show was supposed to visit Hagley in March 2020. But the pandemic had other plans.

Despite that setback, Jury said she was persistent and kept in touch with the producer. When Thursday's episode airs, all of her commitment over the last three years will be worth it.

“Finally, Hagley is getting their second chance to appear on the program,” Jury said with relief in her voice. For more info about Hagley Museum (200 Hagley Creek Road, Wilmington), visit hagley.org or (302) 658-2400. The Jeopardy!' episode airs at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 on NBC. For more info, visit abc.com.

For more fun stories

Beefing with Tom Hanks: A local actor clowns in 'A Man Called Otto'

9 Delaware New Year's Eve bashes: Includes an EDM concert with Firefly alum

21 festive events in Delaware: To enjoy the holiday season

'A Longwood Christmas': It glows with half a million lights that take months to install

Andre Lamar is the features/lifestyle reporter. If you have an interesting story idea, email Andre Lamar at alamar@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
billypenn.com

The iconic American cowboy hat was invented in Philadelphia

Hospitals, libraries, computers, cupcakes, candy corn, botanical gardens, the street address system, this entire nation… Add another to the list of notable American things that got their start in Philadelphia:. Cowboy hats. Intertwined with legends of the Wild West, popularized by Hollywood Westerns, and preferred today by countless country-western...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delcoculturevultures.com

In Memory of Veteran Actor John Barrett

Veteran Hedgerow Theatre actor John W. Barrett, age 73, passed away on November 29, 2022. John is remembered as a talented actor who was generous with his fellow actors onstage and off. He treated everyone with respect whether they had acted for years or were just beginning. We will miss him.
MEDIA, PA
CBS Philly

Wilmington airport director thinks these cheap Florida flights are here to stay

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Avelo Airlines remains on track to launch cheap flights from Wilmington-New Castle Airport to Florida – from $49, according to a press release, although CBS3 found a few for as cheap as $39 – Feb. 1.Great news for local travelers, of course. Trouble is, change the name of the airline, and news like that has emerged at least three times during the past two decades, only to be followed years or even months later by news – with less fanfare – that the same airline was departing just as surely as it arrived, most recently Frontier...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

The Hagley Museum Preserves Delaware’s Industrial History

Wilmington’s Hagley estate preserves the du Pont family’s earliest days—which changed the course of Delaware history. It’s hard to go anywhere in Delaware without bumping into a du Pont, something named after a du Pont, or hospitals, roads or schools built by a du Pont. The...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: A winter storm will cross Philadelphia region on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you want to build a snowman? You might be able to do that in parts of the area on Sunday.A fast-moving winter storm will cross the northernmost parts of our region Sunday. Enough cold air will be in place to produce several inches of wet snow over the Poconos.Enough for a snowman? Maybe in the upper elevations.Farther east across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County light snow showers could coat grassy areas but that will eventually mix with rain. Unfortunately for all of you snow lovers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Town Square LIVE News

A new view: Rockford Tower is lit for the holidays

For the first time, Rockford Tower is lit up for the holidays. Fourteen of the tower’s 16 windows have been trimmed in gold lights and will stay lit into January, says Wilmington City Councilman Nathan Field, who not only masterminded the effort but helped string lights, too. The other two windows were not near the staircase and would have been ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
theodysseyonline.com

Before The Holiday Season Ends, Plan A Visit To Longwood Gardens!

Recently, my family and I went to Longwood Gardens. Longwood Gardens is located in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. It is one of the tourist sites in Pennsylvania. Right now, Longwood Gardens has Christmas decorations and lights until January 8, 2023. The attraction is called Longwood Christmas. In the gardens, you will...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy