No. 6 Kansas visits rival Mizzou for first time in 10 years
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris Jr. grew up in the shadows of the University of Missouri, and he played his prep basketball at Rock Bridge High School, just a short drive down South Providence Road from the heart of the college campus. Imagine what folks back there thought as they watched him lead Kansas to the national championship last season. Harris will no doubt get an earful from them Saturday, along with the rest of the sixth-ranked Jayhawks, when they head across the state line for the first time in nearly a decade. Kansas is set to face unbeaten Missouri in the latest renewal of one of the most bitter rivalries in college sports. “When I grew, I had some family members that don’t like KU,” Harris admitted. “But really, KU has always been the best. The people that I’ve been around, they didn’t really care about me going to KU. It was just the outside people that be saying stuff. My family really don’t care about that stuff.”
What to make of LSU's lopsided nonconference schedule as Kim Mulkey, Angel Reese prepare for SEC play
Exactly how many cupcake games can a team fill up on without repercussions? For LSU, it’s a full baker’s dozen by Christmas complete with descending numbered candles on top. And a puffed-up stat line by All-America forward Angel Reese that won’t collapse, but will surely sink down in the conference schedule.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media on Thursday ahead of OU's matchup with No. 9 Arkansas.
Arkansas' Offered Transfer Targets & Visitors
The first week of the transfer window produced several new offers extended by Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks. With so many new names and bios to track on a daily basis, we're simplifying things for you to keep everything all in one place. We'll continue to add a slide...
LSU's Kim Mulkey breaks silence on Brittney Griner after release from Russia: 'God is good'
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony Thursday as part of a prisoner swap orchestrated between the United States government and the Russians. The former Baylor superstar who led the 2012 national championship-winning team and was one of Kim Mulkey's best players during her time with the Bears is in U.S....
