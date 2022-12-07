LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dajuan Harris Jr. grew up in the shadows of the University of Missouri, and he played his prep basketball at Rock Bridge High School, just a short drive down South Providence Road from the heart of the college campus. Imagine what folks back there thought as they watched him lead Kansas to the national championship last season. Harris will no doubt get an earful from them Saturday, along with the rest of the sixth-ranked Jayhawks, when they head across the state line for the first time in nearly a decade. Kansas is set to face unbeaten Missouri in the latest renewal of one of the most bitter rivalries in college sports. “When I grew, I had some family members that don’t like KU,” Harris admitted. “But really, KU has always been the best. The people that I’ve been around, they didn’t really care about me going to KU. It was just the outside people that be saying stuff. My family really don’t care about that stuff.”

