Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
7 Tips for Managing Holiday Stress and S.A.D.
This is the year for you to relax a little more and enjoy all of the varied joys that can be had during the holiday season. The points of importance:...
6 tell-tale traits of a toxic family and tips to protect your emotional health, according to therapists
Ongoing family conflict and disrespect can harm your relationships and well-being. Here's how to care for yourself while navigating a toxic dynamic.
MedicalXpress
How caregivers of people with dementia can navigate the holidays
Although the holiday season brings joy to many, it may mean added stress for families supporting a loved one with memory loss. Mary Catherine Lundquist, the program director of Care2Caregivers, a peer counseling helpline (800-424-2494) for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer's Disease and related memory disorders operated by Rutgers Behavioral Health Care, discusses how families can make the most of the season.
psychologytoday.com
How to Manage the Big Emotions of Divorce and Stay Calm
We know that divorce is 95% emotional and only 5% legal. Earlier in 2022, I wrote about that 5%. But it’s the 95% that starts well before the legal process and lasts long after the divorce is over. What is that 95%? (Hint: not all are negative emotions.) Shock.
How to minimise stress if you’re hosting this Christmas
Expectations can run high at Christmas – especially if you have a packed house on the big day, which comes with a lot of pressure for hosts.From cooking up a festive feast to endless drink duties and coming up with a seating plan everyone’s happy with, not to mention everything in-between, it’s exhausting just thinking about it. And if you’re already thinking you’ll need a seasonal survival guide to get through it, you’re not alone.“Fewer daylight hours and hectic social calendars, together with potentially less sleep and more alcohol, is the perfect recipe for fatigue and stress,” warns Dr Jenny...
psychologytoday.com
What Are the Secret Ingredients for Happiness?
Happiness is not just an outcome of success but it's actually a factor to create success. Happiness has been researched extensively and we can influence our own level of happiness. Factors that increase happiness include choosing to be generous and kind, practicing gratitude, cultivating strengths, and meditation. Millions of people...
Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
The 7 Most Common Issues Parents Of Adult Children Bring Up In Therapy
Here's what really worries them in this stage of parenthood, according to therapists.
5 lifestyle hacks to help ease anxiety
Anxiety can be all-consuming once it hits, and there is no way to make it go away. The only treatment is learning how to cope with it or realizing the trigger signs in order to stop it. Meditation, yoga and simple breathing exercises are known to help anxiety,...
TLC: Meditative Moments: Taking Time for Yourself This December
The holiday season can be a magical time of year, full of festivities and traditions that bring loved ones together. However, it can also be an incredibly stressful time as we juggle commitments and try to fit everything into the last few weeks of the year. Amidst all of the...
Aspen Daily News
Maxwells: The line between a right to privacy and keeping secrets
Dear Maxwells: Where is the line between a right to privacy and keeping secrets from your partner?. We love this question — it is such an important distinction to understand and not as nuanced as some might think. To answer this, let’s first talk about what a “secret” is in an intimate relationship. In our almost 20 years of being together, we both practice and teach that the foundation of any strong, long-lasting intimacy is total honesty and transparency. In other words, the ability to talk about anything. That doesn’t mean that you are constantly talking about everything all the time. It just means that you have the ability and open line of communication to have any conversation, no matter how triggering or challenging.
psychologytoday.com
Kindness and Its Benefits
Kindness is when an individual helps another person at their own expense. Doing kind things makes you feel better. Any kindness you give to others is also a gift to yourself. No one has ever become poor from giving! —Anne Frank. Kindness (also known as altruism) is about putting...
Aspen Daily News
High standards, tough love
I, too, was saddened to hear about the passing of Mrs. Grant, my first-grade teacher at Aspen Elementary School in the Yellow Brick Building. Until I read Greg Poschman’s recent letter about his first-grade experience with her, I didn’t even know her first name, Eugenia. In those days, every teacher was Miss, Mrs. or Mr. — and that certainly went for Mrs. Grant.
KevinMD.com
Start walking to improve health and well-being
I just walked 120 km over five days on the South Downs Way along the southeast coast of the United Kingdom. It was a beautiful walk through the pastoral English countryside, culminating in the dramatic chalk cliffs near the coastal town of Eastbourne. While not a technically difficult walk, there were certainly enough hills to climb, high winds, and rainy days to make us ready for our evening pub dinners.
marriage.com
Importance of Intergenerational Relationship – 5 Things to Remember
Aging parents play a key role in families but also need to remain socially connected. In the US, it is estimated that 15.2% of the population is 65 years or older. Therefore, it is crucial to promote relationships between older and younger generations. What, though, does this have to do...
Handling Grief During The Holidays
The winter is not always easy, especially after a year like this one. Here's some ideas to cope this holiday season.
Comments / 0