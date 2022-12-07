ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Plans for homes at Hwy. A, Sandy Creek again face opposition

The fourth attempt to build a subdivision at Hwy. A and Sandy Valley Road east of Hillsboro looks like it will meet the same fate as its predecessors – denial. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 Nov. 17 to recommend denial of a proposal from Bridle Creek Properties LLC of Ste. Genevieve to rezone 155.3 acres from large-lot residential to planned single-family residential to allow a development of 303 homes and 45 duplexes.
HILLSBORO, MO
OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023

As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
MISSOURI STATE
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine

One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
VIBURNUM, MO
Houston woman injured in U.S. 63 accident in Phelps County

A Houston woman was injured Friday morning in an accident three miles north of Edgar Springs on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Nicholas Summers said a northbound 2003 Dodge Neon operated by Gwendolyn L. Baker, 51, of Houston, traveled into the path of a northbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Gregory A. Chastain, 52, of Peace Valley. The Baker vehicle was struck by the truck, the patrol said.
HOUSTON, MO
Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
St. Clair district pulls book from library shelves as schools statewide grapple with new state-imposed book ban

A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August. After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022

Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
MISSOURI STATE
Trout derby recommended by Union Park Board

The Union Park Advisory Board recommended approval of a trout fishing derby — just not on the date event organizers originally sought. Laurel Governal, data analyst for Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, told the park board Thursday that the company was willing to hold the fishing derby on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, a few days after the initially requested Feb. 1, date which is the first day of catch-and-keep trout fishing season at Union’s City Lake. The board voted 9-1 to recommend the derby be held Feb. 4 to the board of aldermen or its committees.
UNION, MO
Crash in Fenton area leaves three young adults hurt

Three young adults were injured early today, Dec. 9, in an accident on Hwy. 141 north of Schneider Drive in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:36 a.m., Donald A. Judd, 18, of Fenton was driving north in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when he traveled off the right side of the road, where the pickup struck a sign and an embankment and overturned, the report said.
FENTON, MO
Miner dies in an accident inside Iron County, Mo., mine

VIBURNUM, Mo. (KY3) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office reports a miner died in an accident at a mine in Viburnum. The accident happened on Tuesday at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine. Investigators have not released the victim’s identity. They hope to release more once an autopsy...
IRON COUNTY, MO
Hillsboro woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Grubville

A 26-year-old Hillsboro woman was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on Hwy. 30 west of Whisper Valley Road north of Grubville. She was injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:40 a.m., the woman was driving a 2001...
HILLSBORO, MO

