Washington Missourian
Hoffmann Family of Companies official shares updates on upcoming projects, newest business ventures
Over the winter, the Hoffmann Family of Companies have plans to open a new restaurant and expand one of their current businesses in Augusta. Later, the business hopes to open a jewelry store. After renovations that date back to the summer, Don Simon, the CEO of the Hoffmann Family of...
The Creepy True Story of the Missouri House with Screaming Walls
If you think your house has issues, be glad it's not as bad as a Missouri house that has walls that scream. It's a creepy true story that has made it one of the most infamous paranormal buildings in the state. If you've never heard of "The Screaming House" in...
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT adding a few more upgrade plans to the I-55 third lane extension project in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to add a few additional projects to the upcoming I-55 road work plan. The I-55 project will add a third lane of traffic both north and southbound on I-55 from Route Z in Pevely to the Highway 67 interchange south of Festus.
myleaderpaper.com
Plans for homes at Hwy. A, Sandy Creek again face opposition
The fourth attempt to build a subdivision at Hwy. A and Sandy Valley Road east of Hillsboro looks like it will meet the same fate as its predecessors – denial. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 Nov. 17 to recommend denial of a proposal from Bridle Creek Properties LLC of Ste. Genevieve to rezone 155.3 acres from large-lot residential to planned single-family residential to allow a development of 303 homes and 45 duplexes.
Two hospitalized after underground collapse in Pacific, Mo.
Two people are hospitalized after an underground cave-in collapse Thursday in Franklin County.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023
As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
kjluradio.com
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
houstonherald.com
Houston woman injured in U.S. 63 accident in Phelps County
A Houston woman was injured Friday morning in an accident three miles north of Edgar Springs on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Nicholas Summers said a northbound 2003 Dodge Neon operated by Gwendolyn L. Baker, 51, of Houston, traveled into the path of a northbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Gregory A. Chastain, 52, of Peace Valley. The Baker vehicle was struck by the truck, the patrol said.
mymoinfo.com
Detective bureau investigating stealing and burglary case in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Numerous tools and other miscellaneous items were taken from a vehicle that was parked in the 1600 block of Wade Road outside of Pacific. Grant Bissell is the Public Safety Information Coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says the property was stolen sometime between November 13th and 23rd.
mymoinfo.com
Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
Washington Missourian
St. Clair district pulls book from library shelves as schools statewide grapple with new state-imposed book ban
A book from a Franklin County school district’s library was among nearly 300 books removed from school libraries across Missouri since August. After a review of its bookshelves, the St. Clair R-XIII School District took one book out of circulation: “The Hate U Give,” which is a young adult novel by Angie Thomas that depicts a fictional black teenager’s experience when her childhood friend is killed by a white police officer.
ksmu.org
Longtime Missouri photojournalist Dean Curtis launches book on Shannon County’s wild horses
Dean Curtis is a longtime photojournalist based in the Ozarks, once serving as the Springfield News-Leader photo editor. Seven years ago, he was inducted into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame. But for the past 12 years, Curtis has been taking images of herds of wild horses in Shannon County...
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
Washington Missourian
Trout derby recommended by Union Park Board
The Union Park Advisory Board recommended approval of a trout fishing derby — just not on the date event organizers originally sought. Laurel Governal, data analyst for Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, told the park board Thursday that the company was willing to hold the fishing derby on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, a few days after the initially requested Feb. 1, date which is the first day of catch-and-keep trout fishing season at Union’s City Lake. The board voted 9-1 to recommend the derby be held Feb. 4 to the board of aldermen or its committees.
myleaderpaper.com
Crash in Fenton area leaves three young adults hurt
Three young adults were injured early today, Dec. 9, in an accident on Hwy. 141 north of Schneider Drive in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:36 a.m., Donald A. Judd, 18, of Fenton was driving north in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when he traveled off the right side of the road, where the pickup struck a sign and an embankment and overturned, the report said.
KYTV
Did you feel it? 2.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Kimmswick, Missouri
A small earthquake hit near Kimmswick, Missouri on Tuesday night.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man charged for allegedly firing shots at cars, store front in St. Clair
A Franklin County man faces several felony charges for allegedly firing into two vehicles in St. Clair. Ricky Walton, of St. Clair, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He’s being held without bond.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman arrested for alleged DWI following crash near Grubville
A 26-year-old Hillsboro woman was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following an accident on Hwy. 30 west of Whisper Valley Road north of Grubville. She was injured in the accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:40 a.m., the woman was driving a 2001...
