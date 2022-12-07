The city of Aspen is now accepting nominating petitions for candidates running for Aspen City Council and mayor in the upcoming municipal election scheduled for March 2023. In March, Aspen voters will be asked to elect a mayor and two council members to the board. Candidates for the three open seats must submit their nominating petitions to the city by no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 27. While petitions are not yet due for another few weeks, candidates are already starting to get a jump on things.

