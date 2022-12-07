Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Effingham Radio
Altamont Victorious Over Central A & M 63-40, Grace Nelson Becomes School All Time Leading Scorer
1,000 point scorer, Check. Schools all time leading scorer in girls basketball history, Check. Schools all time leading scorer overall, Check. On Saturday at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Grace Nelson has done it. Nelson needed 25 coming into the game to break Ryan Armstrong all time school scouring record. Nelson scored that 25th point with 5 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter. Nelson would finish with 33 on the afternoon. But maybe more importantly for her, the Indians picked up the win 63-40 over Central A & M.
Effingham Radio
Donna Louise Rohwedder, 84
Donna Louise Rohwedder, 84, of Teutopolis, IL, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Glenwood Assisted Living of Effingham. Public graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham, IL. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, IL.
nowdecatur.com
Escape Decatur to close doors December 31
December 9, 2022 – Escape Decatur will be closing its doors to their escape rooms at the end of the business day on Saturday, December 31. Business owners Anthony and Renne announced the closing on their Facebook page Wednesday, December 7. “We would like to thank the city of Decatur and all who have visited our Escape Rooms. We appreciate you all, but if you haven’t visited our rooms, you’ve still got time.”
Effingham Radio
Janey Ellen Summers, 71
Janey Ellen Summers, 71, of Beecher City, Illinois, passed peacefully with her family by her side at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in HSHS St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, Illinois. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, in the Beecher City Church...
Effingham Radio
South Central FFA Participates in Section 19 Agronomy Career Development Event
On November 29th, the South Central FFA Chapter sent a team of six members to participate in the Section 19 Agronomy Career Development Event, held at Lakeland College, in Mattoon, Illinois. South Central’s Agronomy team spent hours practicing during the weeks leading up to the event. The contest requires...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45 year old Jeremy L. Montague of Pana for a St. Mary Parish, LA FTA warrant for possession/control of weapons. Jeremy was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 57 year old John E. Kleinik of Vandalia for an Effingham...
foxillinois.com
One dead after crash in central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead after a fatal crash on Friday in Coles County. The Coles County Sheriffs say, Jean Laborde, 24, of Flordia, was traveling West on Westfield rd. and lost control in the road causing the vehicle to slide into the path of Donald Edens, 64, of Casey, IL.
All I-70 lanes open after lengthy semi fire cleanup
A tractor-trailer fire has shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Terre Haute.
Is Illinois basketball ahead of schedule this season?
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip discusses whether thinks Illinois basketball is exceeding early expectations given all of the offseason turnover.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Nathan C. Perry of Flora for an Effingham County mittimus to IDOC for 18 months. Nathan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36 year old William R. Allen of Springfield for an Effingham County FTA...
One dead in Coles County crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Coles County claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman from Florida, Sheriff’s officials said on Friday. The crash happened on Westfield Road at County Road 2100E. Officials said the driver, identified as Jean Laborde, lost control of her car and slid into the path of a Freightliner […]
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
Effingham Radio
C. Alline Lewis, 95
C. Alline Lewis, 95, of Bible Grove passed away peacefully at 3:06 am, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Stone Bridge Memory Care in Olney with her loving family by her side. Alline was born on July 2, 1927 in Hord, Illinois the daughter of Alex and Hallie (Ooton) Ring. Alline married William J. Lewis, Jr. on September 13, 1946 in Douglas County, Illinois and they shared 38 years of marriage before he preceded her in death by May 24, 1985. Alline was strong-willed, loving and a faithful Christian. She proudly served as a Clay County court bailiff, and was the Bible Grove Town clerk for nearly 40 years. She was an active member of the Louisville First Baptist Church. Many who knew her came to own one of her quilts. She spent hours quilting, quietly tucked away in her house on the hill in Bible Grove. For over 65 years, her friends and family could pop in and join her for a cold pepsi, bottomless candy, stories on TV, opry gossip, a Cardinal baseball game, or a good homecooked meal.
Old Maple Ave rollover crash causes minor injuries
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A possible vehicle malfunction led to a rollover crash in Terre Haute Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Hartleroad, The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 5000 block of E Old Maple Avenue. The two occupants of the vehicle received only minor injuries and […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man graduates from Marion County Drug Court
A 30-year-old Centralia man has graduated from Marion County Drug Court. Nathaniel Hedgwood of South Maple had two counts of possession of methamphetamine on two separate days dismissed as part of the graduation process.
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Board of Trustees to Meet Monday
The Lake Land College Board of Trustees is set to meet on Monday, December 12th at 6:00pm. 1. Approval of Minutes of November 14, 2022, Regular Meeting. 2. Approval of Minutes of November 14, 2022, Closed Session. 3. Approval of Agenda of December 12, 2022, Board of Trustees Meeting. 4....
chambanamoms.com
Smokey Bones Plans New Champaign Restaurant — in Familiar Location
Smokey Bones will open its doors in Champaign — again. The full-service, casual barbecue restaurant — which features a varied menu with everything from wings to ribs to steaks to burgers — will open in the building most recently occupied by Old Chicago next to Market Place Mall in Champaign.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 28 year old Miranda Davis of Effingham for driving while license suspended. Miranda was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Logan Gomez of Margate, FL for possession of meth. Logan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County...
Effingham Radio
Effingham City Plan Commission to Meet Tuesday
Plan Commission Meeting Minutes (November 8, 2022) Probst Properties, LLC (Sperry Auto Sales) – 11115 E State Highway 33. The meeting is set to take place in the Effingham City Council Chambers.
Effingham Radio
Effingham High School Student Wins November Top Shop Award
Armando Estrada from Effingham HS is the Nov 22 Top Shop winner for skill performed in trade studies. He is pictured receiving a certificate of appreciation from Kevin Rinker of Waldhoff Repair our sponsor. Tim Waldhoff and crew encourage all area students to aim high in their classroom work to...
Comments / 0