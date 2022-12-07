C. Alline Lewis, 95, of Bible Grove passed away peacefully at 3:06 am, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the Stone Bridge Memory Care in Olney with her loving family by her side. Alline was born on July 2, 1927 in Hord, Illinois the daughter of Alex and Hallie (Ooton) Ring. Alline married William J. Lewis, Jr. on September 13, 1946 in Douglas County, Illinois and they shared 38 years of marriage before he preceded her in death by May 24, 1985. Alline was strong-willed, loving and a faithful Christian. She proudly served as a Clay County court bailiff, and was the Bible Grove Town clerk for nearly 40 years. She was an active member of the Louisville First Baptist Church. Many who knew her came to own one of her quilts. She spent hours quilting, quietly tucked away in her house on the hill in Bible Grove. For over 65 years, her friends and family could pop in and join her for a cold pepsi, bottomless candy, stories on TV, opry gossip, a Cardinal baseball game, or a good homecooked meal.

