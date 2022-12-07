The Best Morning Tea To Sip On This Winter For Faster Weight Loss

Shutterstock

What’s more soothing than sipping on a hot cup of tea on a quiet winter morning? Tea is a fantastic morning beverage for so many reasons: it can give you a bit of a caffeine boost, it warms you from the inside out, and it even offers a wealth of health benefits—including when it comes to weight loss. That’s right: not only is tea tasty and relaxing, but it can also help you slim down. And as it turns out, there’s one variety in particular that’s perfect for doing just that: green tea.

To learn more about the health benefits of green tea and why it’s one of the best morning beverages you can drink every day to shed some pounds, we spoke to health experts Lisa Richards, nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, dietitian for Balance One Supplements. They told us all about how the antioxidants in this drink can do wonders for your body. Find all of their insight below!

Green tea

All types of tea make for a fantastic addition to your diet if you're looking to lose weight. In fact, Richards notes that "tea has been used for many years as a means of improving metabolism." This is largely in thanks to the fact that the beverage contains metabolism-boosting compounds called catechins. And while these flavonoids are present in most types of tea, green tea in particular offers an especially high amount, making it one of the best options for a slimmer waist—and for a healthier body in general.

As Best points out, "green tea is packed with antioxidants which have widespread health benefits from weight loss, preventing illness, reducing inflammation and even potentially preventing cancer." Incredible! All those antioxidants definitely come in handy while you're trying to lose weight because they help keep your body protected from cellular damage and keep inflammation at bay.

Best explains that "when inflammation is at a normal level in the body it is able to function at its optimal level. This means our metabolism will improve as it doesn't work against inflammation and fatigue." She also adds that green tea can even "raise the amount of calories the body burns naturally as a result of higher thermogenic effects of food (TEF)." Talk about an ideal beverage!

Of course, no single drink is a miracle worker, and ultimately, weight loss takes hard work, exercise, and a balanced diet. However, incorporating antioxidant-rich green tea into your daily diet is a great way to give your health (and metabolism) a little boost.