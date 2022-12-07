Korean BBQ restaurant announces Lubbock location in former Furr's Cafeteria

Social media was buzzing over the weekend as Lubbock travelers noticed a new sign on the former Furr's on Slide Road. A large banner announced an upcoming Korean restaurant would be taking over the building at 6001 Slide Road, which had been closed since 2019.

The KPOT, a Korean BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant chain, began in 2018 and has quickly expanded across several states, with plans to double their current locations. Lubbock will become the latest addition to the network, though an official opening date has not been announced.

"We are extremely excited to be opening in Lubbock," said Cherie Lee, assistant project manager, on behalf of KPOT. "With KPOT specializing in Korean BBQ and Hot Pot, we hope to bring K-town to your town."

KPOT's menu allows guests to build their own hot pot and BBQ at their tables. Guests will pick a soup base, sliced meats or sides, seafood, soy, vegetables and noodles for a hot pot. People can keep up with the upcoming restaurant at thekpot.com, Facebook or Instagram.

