Martinsville, IN

Tremendous 10: Here are the local players who landed on IFCA all-state football teams

By eNewspaper
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 4 days ago
The Indiana Football Coaches Association has released its all-state teams and all five local teams − Martinsville, Mooresville, Monrovia, Indian Creek and Decatur Central − had one or more players earn a nod.

Rivals Mooresville and Decatur Central boasted the most all-state selections, earning three each, while Monrovia had two and Martinsville and Indian Creek had one.

Here's who made the teams.

Martinsville (Class 4A)

Artesians senior kicker Ethan Haenlein was nearly perfect in 2022, earning him an all-state selection. Haenlein converted 43 of 44 point after attempts and knocked down two of four field goals with a long of 35. His leg was especially valuable on kickoffs, sending 32 for touchbacks.

Mooresville (Class 4A)

Mooresville quarterback Nick Patterson earned a special spot, being named to the Top 50 all-state team, and for good reason. Patterson lit up the box scores, throwing for 2,147 yards and rushing for 1,221 more. He scored 38 total touchdowns. The selection served as the second time he's earned all-state honors.

Joining him from the Pioneers was special teams star Kenny Curry. The senior had a stellar season, making all 35 of his PAT's while missing only one field goal try, going 11 for 12 with a long of 43. He added 2,932 kickoff yards, notching 10 touchbacks on the year.

Making the junior all-state team was defensive star Landon Clements. Clements amassed 120 tackles from his linebacker spot, adding five tackles-for-loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. He also filled in at running back after the Pioneers endured a multitude of injuries, rushing for 346 yards and five touchdowns.

Monrovia (Class 3A)

Monrovia likes to run the ball ... a lot. To do so, the Bulldogs need blockers up front to make it happen. Senior lineman Adam Bales did just that and earned a Class 3A all-state selection because of it, helping the Bulldogs to 4,117 yards of offense this season.

Junior running back Brayton Belcher, who made the junior all-state team, was one of the beneficiaries of Bales' offensive line play, rushing for 1,048 yards and 11 touchdowns. Belcher added 22 tackles, three for loss, on the defensive side.

Indian Creek (Class 3A)

One of the better stories around the area, Indian Creek senior quarterback Arjun Lothe didn't get his opportunity to start at the position until this season. He did not waste it, earning a spot on the Class 3A all-state team. Lothe tossed for 2,959 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 107 yards and five additional scores.

Decatur Central (Class 5A)

Defense is often the name of the game for Class 5A Decatur Central, and it couldn't be more exemplified than three all-state selections on that side of the ball this season.

Senior Duane Alexander served as the Hawks' tackle leader, notching 81. What's more impressive about the feat is that he did so from as a defensive back. Alexander was also efficient in forcing turnovers, adding one interception and one forced fumble.

Joining him on the senior team is Alec Lawson, whose career featured a habit of getting into the offensive backfield. In 2022, Lawson accumulated 13 hurries, nine tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He had the team's fourth best tackle total with 49 and also grabbed an interception.

Marvin Campbell Jr., a defensive end who amassed 14 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks, landed spot on the junior team. He was Decatur Central's third leading tackler with 67 and also forced one fumble.

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

