Middlesex County, NJ

Public input sought on truck traffic boom in southern Middlesex County

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 4 days ago
MONROE – What does southern Middlesex County have to do to keep on trucking?

The southern part of the county is one of the most rapidly growing areas in the state with warehouses clustered along the New Jersey Turnpike and large residential developments under construction.

That's why Middlesex County, in partnership with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority, is studying strategies to safely manage truck traffic, while balancing the needs of all users of the roads in the southern part of the county.

A meeting to gather public input on the Southern Middlesex County Freight Movement Study will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Monroe Township Senior Center, 12 Halsey Reed Road. Open to county residents, the meeting will include a brief overview of the study with breakout groups for discussion.

A second meeting is slated for the spring to present recommendations in the study.

The primary study area focuses on Monroe, Cranbury, South Brunswick and Jamesburg, where there is already a concentration of truck and rail traffic.

However, the impact stretches into the rest of Middlesex County and adjacent counties and the study will also look at truck traffic in those areas.

The study, begun this spring, will conclude by the end of next spring.

The study has already found the explosive growth of warehouses and distribution centers has generated truck traffic and has negatively impacted residential communities.

LocalMonroe approves major updates to its Master Plan. Here's what's included

The county is seeking input from municipalities, residents and community groups.

The study will identify patterns of truck traffic, bottlenecks and barriers to freight movement, potential alternate truck routes to mitigate adverse impacts, safety issues and crash clusters.

The study will also develop recommendations to improve traffic operations, safety, mobility and the reduction of pollutants and job access for industrial and warehouse workers.

The study seeks to build a consensus on truck traffic among the area's stakeholders, including residents, businesses and government entities.

Residents who are unable to attend Wednesday's public meeting are encouraged to complete a short survey at bit.ly/3P1fpOB about truck traffic issues in the area and changes that should be prioritized.

The Southern Middlesex County Freight Movement Study is supported by a $400,000 grant from the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority, with the county providing staff and resources.

For more information about the study, visit bit.ly/3P3bFvZ.

In October 2019, the Monroe Township Council approved an ordinance that set weight restrictions for trucks on three township roads into Cranbury.

Earlier:Monroe approves tractor-trailer ban on Cranbury Station, Prospect Plains, Half Acre roads

Monroe had to get county and state Department of Transportation approval before the ban could be implemented.

But in April 2020, the DOT recommended against implementing the ban. The DOT contended that safety issues did not rise to the level of weight restrictions and closing the roads to heavy trucks would add travel time and inconvenience to truckers.

In May 2020, the late Mayor Gerald W. Tamburro said he would schedule a meeting with the DOT over the ordinance, but the township never received DOT approval for the restrictions.

In October 2021, Mayor Stephen Dalina said he would be continuing Tamburro's effort because many of the large warehouses in Cranbury rely on access via Monroe roadways.

“The state is taking this very seriously and agreed a detailed study of the regional freight corridors is the next, logical step in our efforts to finally relieve truck traffic in our residential neighborhoods,” Dalina said. “This study will provide the necessary information for state and county leaders to devise the right solution on the roadways they operate and maintain in Monroe Township. Public safety is paramount; and we need these trucks off our residential streets.”

Dalina said Monroe knows that the only way to solve this issue is to work closely at all levels of government.

"That is why I requested this study," he said. "These tractor-trailers should not be on residential roads.”

“We are not interested in just passing this nuisance traffic onto a neighboring town,” he said. “We need to work together on a regional solution, in which all our neighboring municipalities are working collaboratively on a fair and equitable solution. In Monroe, we have made our priority crystal clear: Removing these trucks from our residential neighborhoods.”

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Bob La
3d ago

stop building warehouses on every empty lot in the county, and the truck traffic will decrease

