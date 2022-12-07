Volleyball: All-Greater Middlesex Conference coach's selections
Here are the postseason All-Greater Middlesex Conference girls volleyball honors, as selected by the coaches for the 2022 season
ALL-GREATER MIDDLESEX CONFERENCE
Alyssa Grau, Monroe
Allison Nieves, Monroe
Kasey Trzaska, East Brunswick
Leena Tran, Old Bridge
Natalie Mikucki, Old Bridge
Dilara Pak, JP Stevens
Sidney de Voogd, J.F. Kennedy
Olivia Alicante, St. Thomas Aquinas
Andrea Enabosi, Piscataway
Liahnna Orange, Mother Seton
Coach of the Year: Andrew Hopman, Old Bridge
RED DIVISION
Alyssa Grau, Monroe
Allison Nieves, Monroe
Kasey Trzaska, East Brunswick
Joyce Zhang, East Brunswick
Leena Tran, Old Bridge
Malvina Sullivan, Old Bridge
Natalie Mikucki, Old Bridge
Samantha Schneider, South Brunswick
Dilara Pak, JP Stevens
Sidney de Voogd, J.F. Kennedy
Coach of the Year: Andrew Hopman, Old Bridge
Sportsmanship: South Brunswick
WHITE DIVISION
Olivia Alicante, St. Thomas Aquinas
Danielle Suter, St. Thomas Aquinas
Andrea Enabosi, Piscataway
Olivia Willemsen, Piscataway
Sky Johnson, Piscataway
Liahnna Orange, Mother Seton
Ashlie Jordan, Mother Seton
Maya Brown, Mother Seton
Aviva Palms, Woodbridge
Ashley Torok, Woodbridge
Coach of the Year: Brian Tuskan, Piscataway
Sportsmanship: South Plainfield
BLUE DIVISION
Brittney Baber, South River
Bianka Ramirez, South River
Maryann Lourenco Rivas, South River
Holly Medina, Timothy Christian
Emma Pratt, Timothy Christian
Hailee Medina, Timothy Christian
Aliyah Hobbs, Timothy Christian
Hannah Yin, Wardlaw-Hartridge
Kayla Martel, Wardlaw-Hartridge
Anabet Taveras, New Brunswick
Coach of the Year: Malcolm Cumberbatch, South River
Sportsmanship: Timothy Christian
