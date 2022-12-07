ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball: All-Greater Middlesex Conference coach's selections

By Andy Mendlowitz, MyCentralJersey.com
 4 days ago
Here are the postseason All-Greater Middlesex Conference girls volleyball honors, as selected by the coaches for the 2022 season

ALL-GREATER MIDDLESEX CONFERENCE

Alyssa Grau, Monroe

Allison Nieves, Monroe

Kasey Trzaska, East Brunswick

Leena Tran, Old Bridge

Natalie Mikucki, Old Bridge

Dilara Pak, JP Stevens

Sidney de Voogd, J.F. Kennedy

Olivia Alicante, St. Thomas Aquinas

Andrea Enabosi, Piscataway

Liahnna Orange, Mother Seton

Coach of the Year: Andrew Hopman, Old Bridge

RED DIVISION

Alyssa Grau, Monroe

Allison Nieves, Monroe

Kasey Trzaska, East Brunswick

Joyce Zhang, East Brunswick

Leena Tran, Old Bridge

Malvina Sullivan, Old Bridge

Natalie Mikucki, Old Bridge

Samantha Schneider, South Brunswick

Dilara Pak, JP Stevens

Sidney de Voogd, J.F. Kennedy

Coach of the Year: Andrew Hopman, Old Bridge

Sportsmanship: South Brunswick

WHITE DIVISION

Olivia Alicante, St. Thomas Aquinas

Danielle Suter, St. Thomas Aquinas

Andrea Enabosi, Piscataway

Olivia Willemsen, Piscataway

Sky Johnson, Piscataway

Liahnna Orange, Mother Seton

Ashlie Jordan, Mother Seton

Maya Brown, Mother Seton

Aviva Palms, Woodbridge

Ashley Torok, Woodbridge

Coach of the Year: Brian Tuskan, Piscataway

Sportsmanship: South Plainfield

BLUE DIVISION

Brittney Baber, South River

Bianka Ramirez, South River

Maryann Lourenco Rivas, South River

Holly Medina, Timothy Christian

Emma Pratt, Timothy Christian

Hailee Medina, Timothy Christian

Aliyah Hobbs, Timothy Christian

Hannah Yin, Wardlaw-Hartridge

Kayla Martel, Wardlaw-Hartridge

Anabet Taveras, New Brunswick

Coach of the Year: Malcolm Cumberbatch, South River

Sportsmanship: Timothy Christian

