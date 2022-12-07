Louisville football: Stability must be the priority for next head coach

College football's coaching carousel has nothing on Louisville’s revolving door of head football coaches.

In the history of the program, only four coaches have stayed for longer than five seasons at one time: Howard Schnellenberger (1985-94), Frank Camp (1947-68), Laurie Apitz (1936-1942) and Tom King (1925-1930). Bobby Petrino was the Cardinals’ coach for nine seasons but that was split up over two tenures with the first four-year stint (2003-06) being more successful than the second (2014-18).

Louisville saw its best days with Charlie Strong (2010-13), whose 37-15 record still makes him the winningest coach in Cardinal history. Under his tutelage, the team averaged 9.25 wins and was 3-1 in bowl games, including a 33-23 upset win over Florida in the 2013 Sugar Bowl.

As is the case with successful coaches, Strong’s quick success earned him the spotlight and he opted to leave Louisville for Texas after the 2013 season − although that didn’t work out too well.

Strong’s departure allowed Petrino to return to Louisville, a reunion that soured in 2018 when U of L lost seven straight games after starting the season 2-1. Petrino was fired following a 54-23 loss to Syracuse. Lorenzo Ward, then associate head coach and defensive backs coach, was named interim head coach, ending the year with two more losses and a 2-10 record.

Then came Scott Satterfield, who was a relative unknown but seemingly rejuvenated the program with an 8-5 record in his first year, 2019.

But Satterfield struggled to fully win over the fanbase, however, which was evident in game attendance. A relatively low number of 39,503 people − Cardinal Stadium's capacity is 65,000 − were there Oct. 29 to see Louisville record a top-10 win over Wake Forest, 48-21. It’s only the second time since 2002 an unranked Cardinals team has accomplished the feat.

The damage was done when Satterfield recorded losing seasons in consecutive years and in 2020, entertained the idea of South Carolina’s open job.

It seems he did enough, however, to do like previous Cardinal coaches and get another head coaching job in the time it takes a player to get his undergraduate degree. On Monday, he was announced as Cincinnati’s next head football coach.

The revelation came with its own ... sentiments ... from Cardinals fans considering the Bearcats and Cardinals play each other in the upcoming Fenway Bowl, not to mention the storied Keg of Nails rivalry. During his introductory presser, Satterfield said he won’t be at the bowl game at all.

Now for the fourth time since 2009, Louisville is on the hunt for a new head football coach.

And for the second time in a year, Josh Heird will conduct a high-profile coaching search after replacing men’s basketball coach Chris Mack while serving as the interim athletic director last December.

The search ended with the hiring of former Cardinal Kenny Payne − which hasn’t gone exactly as planned.

Still, the search is on to fill what Heird called one of the most important positions in the athletic department. He’s yet to decide whether that process will include a search firm, but is open to the possibility if it aids in finding the “most qualified candidates.”

“I'm confident that there's those out there that do it the right way, and can also win a lot of football games, and so, that's what we're gonna shoot for,” Heird said. “We're gonna shoot for somebody who really, really cares about the young men in that locker room.”

Considering the lack of continuity Louisville’s had from its previous head coaches, stability should be at the forefront of whoever takes the job next, and Heird knows it. Where Louisville has been used as a springboard for other jobs, now would be a good time to bring in someone who can instead, establish the program.

“I don't want the University of Louisville to take a backseat to anybody, and that's my expectation,” Heird said. “I really, truly believe that this can be one of the best programs in the country.

"I'm not going to sleep until we find somebody who, at least in my mind, wants to be here for a long time.”

The overwhelming fan choice is Louisville’s native son, Jeff Brohm, who has spent the past six seasons at Purdue. The Cardinals’ former quarterback didn’t explicitly say he wasn’t interested when asked about the recent opening on Monday.

"To be quite honest, I don't know much more than you guys do," he said during the Boilermakers’ Citrus Bowl press conference. "I was in some meetings this morning, got some texts about Twitter and what news was out there. Other than that, no more information."

When asked to comment on Brohm as a candidate, Heird said he “can’t do that right now.” He did mention Brohm being on a “list of people that I would want to look at” because of Purdue’s success this season, which included a trip to the Big 10 Conference championship game.

Brohm resonates because, as someone who grew up in the area and whose agent still lives here, the belief would be that he’ll stick around for a while.

Whoever the Cardinals get next doesn’t have a recent example of how to build the program over time but will have the support of Heird in attempting to do so.

“I think programs are built on continuity,” Heird said. “In order to create that continuity, you have to have a leader who wants to be here for a long time. So, that's going to be an important part of any of the conversations I have.”

