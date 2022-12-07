Why houses should be built with accessibility in mind for the disabled in our community

As a 20 year old college student, TikTok has consumed most of my time and life. You can find anything on TikTok such as reviews, recipes, vlogs, dances and tours. I was scrolling through my For You page when I came across a couple that was building a home to be wheelchair accessible for the wife’s mother who was wheelchair bound and was living with the couple full time.

Some of the things they were adding to the house were multiple ramps from the outside into the house, extra wide hallways and doorways and custom-made cabinets and sinks so the mother can roll right up to the sink. When I first came across this video I did not really think much of it, I just thought that was a sweet thing for the couple to do for the mother. But then I came across another one of their videos a couple weeks ago, and this time I was thinking more about their situation and how there are so many other people around the world who are in the same situation.

I am currently enrolled in a Foundations in Disability Studies class at the University of Dayton. In class we talk a lot about ableism and how disability has been portrayed throughout the years in media and in our everyday life.

After taking a semester of this class, I feel that I am more aware of how our everyday life is not built for people with disabilities. After coming across the second video that had updates on their house, I thought about my house back home and how inaccessible it would be if someone in a wheelchair had to visit. There are steps that lead up to both the front and back doors, the hallways are very narrow, and the downstairs bathroom is very small.

I also thought about my house at UD and how, again, inaccessible it is. There are steps leading up the door, the doorways are narrow, and all the bedrooms are upstairs. I wondered if there were any houses I have been in that are wheelchair accessible. I could not think of any houses. That made me really sad and made me question why there are no wheelchair accessible houses. Or why they do not make every building wheelchair accessible. More and more people are using wheelchairs these days and to think that the areas around them are not accessible for them is a shame, and that needs to change.

Izzy Giovenco is a Louisville native currently attending the University of Dayton where she's studying Health Sciences with a concentration in Exercise Science and Movement with minor in disability science and psychology.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Why houses should be built with accessibility in mind for the disabled in our community