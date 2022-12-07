ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Your donations help the Salvation Army respond to emergency situations like Moore County's

By The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
The Salvation Army of the Sandhills is part of the efforts to help people in Moore County affected by the attacks on the power substations Saturday that left tens of thousands without power.

Your donations to the Bill Shaw Salvation Army Christmas Fund are part of what makes that work possible.

“We are working closely with Moore County Emergency Management to ensure that our resources are provided when and where they are needed most,” Norman Zanders, Emergency Disaster Services coordinator with the Salvation Army of the Sandhills, said in a news release. “Partnering with organizations such as Baptist Men and Methodist Men’s Mission allows us to provide relief for a larger number of individuals in need.”

Write your tax-deductible check to the Bill Shaw Salvation Army Christmas Fund and mail it to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 110, Fayetteville, NC, 28302 or drop it off between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Salvation Army, 220 E. Russell St., Fayetteville, NC, 28301. You can also donate online at salvationarmysandhills.org.

Here’s this week's list of donors. You are all appreciated by those who will be helped and by the organizers of the fund.

Bob and Genny Lou Exum, $5,000

Margie Robinson, $100

David Hess, $100

Margaret F. Estephane, $35

Jimmie Spencer, Jr., $10

Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Bates, $50

Eddie Rosado, $100

Marietta Pettit, $20

Delwin Underwood, $20

Dorothy Anderson, $200

George Alexander, $25

Audrey Piraneo, $25

Fermon Huey, $25

Robert B. Clark, Jr., $100

Robert Marion, $25

Mr. and Mrs. John Adams, $20

Joann Waugh, $30

Sarah Washington, $10

Grady Teachey, $100

Rose Teeters, $10

Roy Martin, $50

Honey Paoni, $10

Melva Lopez, $20

Albert Scruggs, Jr., $25

Mr. and Mrs. Fred and Rita Chrisman, $100

Glyndora Taylor, $50

Jerome Watson, $20

Fernell Patterson, $10

Mary Dietzen, $15

River of Life Ministries, $100

Sonia Scott, $20

Milton Gene Hall, $150

Roscoe Lindsay, $6

Leon Brooks, $10

Agnes Guoan, $20

Norman Bodley, $20

Odessa Hendley, $50

Coxhill Family, $150

Terry Lauer, $70

Daniel Flint, $50

Beverly Valutis, $50

Ricardo Cortes, $20

James Manninen, $50

O.K.K. Coe, $30

Brooke Holt, $5

G. Douglas Smith, $100

Linda Derr, $25

David F. Michael, $20

Anonymous: $1,990

This week's total: $9,241

Grand total: $22,596

The Fayetteville Observer

