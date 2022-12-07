Your donations help the Salvation Army respond to emergency situations like Moore County's

The Salvation Army of the Sandhills is part of the efforts to help people in Moore County affected by the attacks on the power substations Saturday that left tens of thousands without power.

Your donations to the Bill Shaw Salvation Army Christmas Fund are part of what makes that work possible.

“We are working closely with Moore County Emergency Management to ensure that our resources are provided when and where they are needed most,” Norman Zanders, Emergency Disaster Services coordinator with the Salvation Army of the Sandhills, said in a news release. “Partnering with organizations such as Baptist Men and Methodist Men’s Mission allows us to provide relief for a larger number of individuals in need.”

Write your tax-deductible check to the Bill Shaw Salvation Army Christmas Fund and mail it to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 110, Fayetteville, NC, 28302 or drop it off between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Salvation Army, 220 E. Russell St., Fayetteville, NC, 28301. You can also donate online at salvationarmysandhills.org.

Here’s this week's list of donors. You are all appreciated by those who will be helped and by the organizers of the fund.

This week's total: $9,241

Grand total: $22,596