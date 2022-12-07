Giddy Up! Churchill Downs unveils official 'happy' artwork for Kentucky Derby 149

It's bold, whimsical and feels like fun. If the official art of the 2023 Kentucky Derby is an indication of what's to come the first Saturday in May, we say giddy up, let's go!

Created by international artist Romero Britto for Churchill Downs Racetrack, the "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby" will be featured on the 2023 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks official racing programs and a variety of merchandise.

To own a piece of Britto's art, even if it's the cover of your racing program, is to be part of the artist's "happy art movement." Considered one of the most celebrated living artists in the world, Britto uses bold, vibrant colors and lines to evoke a sense of fun and happiness in each of his pieces. From his roots in Brazil to his current home in Miami, the "happy art movement" founder has traveled around the world, bringing joy and inspiration to millions with his fresh, colorful work.

For the 149 Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve, Britto highlighted his iconic approach of mixing bright colors with unique patterns in order to bring the racetrack scene to life with energy and excitement in a modern way.

“The Kentucky Derby has such a rich history, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Romero Britto to commemorate the 149th running with artwork that brings a modern perspective to our longstanding tradition," said Casey C. Ramage, vice president of Marketing and Partnerships at Churchill Downs. "Working with an icon like Britto is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with new fans around the globe through this visually compelling representation of the fun and exhilaration of the Derby experience."

In addition to creating the "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby," Britto will also attend this year’s event to watch the race and participate in a variety of the week’s special activities, including sitting on the judging panel for the Longines Kentucky Oaks Fashion Contest.

"I’m honored to partner with Churchill Downs to unveil the official art of this year’s Kentucky Derby and celebrate this spectacular occasion," Britto said in a news release.

Besides the featured art for the 2023 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks racing programs and merchandise, 1,000 limited-edition prints of Britto's official Kentucky Derby painting are now available at KentuckyDerbyStore.com. All other items will be available for purchase beginning in late February.

