Ukrainian refugee family celebrates first Christmas in US in Portsmouth, NH

PORTSMOUTH − When she sees bright Christmas lights and wreaths draped on lampposts and businesses in downtown Portsmouth, Yuliia Sych’s first thought is not of the holiday season, but of those living without power in her native Ukraine.

Sych, 34, her husband, Viacheslav “Slava” Sych, 35, and their two children, 5-year-old Yevhen and 2-year-old Alisa, all arrived in the United States last winter after fleeing their home country mere days before Russia began its war in Ukraine. Advanced warnings and speculation about a Russian invasion led to their decision to cross west into Poland to safety on Feb. 20, four days before Ukraine was attacked, and eventually fly to America.

Relocated from the West Coast due to Slava’s work, the young family lives in Portsmouth now, where they’re experiencing their first Christmas in America, though not free from constant worrying about Ukraine and its citizens still under siege.

Despite the terror at home and in their hearts, the Sych family is making the most of its new life. The children are enrolled in preschool, Yuliia and Slava are taking English classes at the Dover Adult Learning Center and the family of four recently purchased a Christmas tree at Home Depot.

“But this year, I don’t feel the usual Christmas magic,” said Yuliia. “I feel like I do it because I want to do it for the kids.”

Both Yuliia and Slava noted that their family’s escape from Ukraine is not the first time the two of them have hurriedly left their home out of fear. In 2014, both left Luhansk amid an uprising and moved to Kyiv, where they lived for the past eight years before migrating to the United States due to the war.

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine and the country’s most-populated city, is where Yevhen and Alisa were born. This winter, the two small children and their parents left their home — an apartment on the 25th and highest floor of their building — and the vast majority of their belongings to trek to Poland.

Each Sych had one piece of luggage and a backpack that they stuffed into the family’s Ford Fiesta, which still remains in Poland. Much of what they couldn’t pack or carry, including clothes, children’s toys, Yevhen’s bicycle and a stroller for Alisa, was left behind in Kyiv, and some of what was in the apartment has been donated to relief efforts in Odessa, another Ukrainian city.

“We were lucky to be in Poland when the war started,” said Slava, who works for Amadeus Hospitality Americas, Inc., a hospitality-focused software company. “We realized that we can’t go back to Kyiv because of (the) war and we have to continue our lives in another place. We moved here and planned to be here and start our life from scratch, which for me and for Yuliia is the second time.”

After their safe passage into Poland, a colleague of Slava’s let the family use his apartment in Lublin for three days before the Sychs flew to Washington state, where Yuliia’s brother and his family have lived for several years.

Amadeus, which has an office in Kyiv that Slava worked at, arranged for him to work at the company’s Portsmouth office at Pease International Tradeport. After a few months in Washington, the family moved to West End Yards in Portsmouth, an arrangement made by Amadeus while the family searched for permanent lodging.

They found that in the Cedars of Portsmouth condominium complex, where they have lived since June after Yuliia found a listing on Facebook Marketplace. Slava began working for the Amadeus branch in Portsmouth on July 1.

In the months since the Sychs moved to Portsmouth, they’ve enjoyed the similarity of New England seasons to Ukraine’s, and have visited the beaches along the ocean, where Slava hopes to take up surfing in the near future.

In support of their home country, the Sychs speak their native language inside and outside of their home and have joined local Ukrainian social media groups. Doing so has led to a friendship with a Ukrainian family in Dover, who they’ve partnered with to send toys and fleece jackets back to Ukraine ahead of the Christmas holiday. According to Yuliia, both the Dover Adult Learning Center and her children’s preschool placed drop-off bins outside their buildings to collect donations for Ukrainians in need.

In this next phase of their lives, Yuliia, a medical doctor, cannot practice in the United States because she doesn’t yet have a license, and while her family has since left Ukraine to live in Washington state, Slava’s parents, sister and nephew remain in Luhansk.

Worrying about their native country and those left there amid strife constantly weighs on the married couple.

“You start to only think about the war,” Slava stated. “You get stressed and you can’t calm down.”

As they made preparations to leave before the “Great War” began, Yuliia said she and her husband believed their family would have to leave Ukraine for just one week.

Ten months later, Ukraine continues its valiant defense as the war rages on, leaving the Sychs uncertain when they’ll return to their home.

“I miss Ukraine, I miss Kyiv a lot, but I don’t want to go back there yet because Russia is there. I don’t feel safe myself there, I want the kids to be safe,” she said of possibly returning to their home country. “I want to think about the future and not about how to save our lives.”

And, despite their youth, the two youngest Sychs are retaining more information about the family’s reasoning for exiting Ukraine than expected.

As Yevhen and Alisa zipped around on their living room floor, playing with trucks, stuffed animals and plastic cups being served as pretend ice cream, Yuliia remarked that Yevhen has warned his younger sister of playing in certain parts of their home because Russian soldiers could be located there.

“He understands more than we thought,” she said.