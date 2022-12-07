ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NH

Frisbie's cafeteria cuisine is now being served at Portsmouth Regional

By Karen Dandurant, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYp07_0jaBV4g300

PORTSMOUTH - It has long been well known in the Rochester area that the food at Frisbie Memorial Hospital is exceptional and now that HCA has taken over the facility, they not only learned this tasty tidbit, but they are bringing the same food service to its sister facility Portsmouth Regional Hospital .

Unidine , the company that handles the food service for Frisbie, came on board in November at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, offering a definite upgrade for its patients, their visitors and the general public, who are welcome to pop by for lunch, or just coffee and dessert.

"Frisbie's food has a good community following," Unidine Area General Manager Marcello Raffaelle said. "People come in from the community for lunch, for a soup and salad. They come in for dinner because the prices are pretty good and the food is great. We have quite a following of people from the Rochester post office."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4461O5_0jaBV4g300

Raffaelle said their area executive chef Daniel Bullis has worked in the food industry for over 39 years.

"I have worked with him for 10 years now," said Raffaelle. "We were awarded the account at Portsmouth because of the successes we have at Frisbie in both the quality of the food and our customer service. With the two locations, we plan to make Unidine the flagship for the region. We are really proud of what we do."

More: What youth homelessness looks like, why Rochester lights up in green and how you can help

What makes Unidine food special?

"Our main success comes from our fresh food concept, from the fact that all of our food is made from scratch," said Raffaelle. "Our fish, pork, chicken and beef are fresh, not frozen. Our potatoes are real. They do not come out of a box. Vegetables will always be fresh because they come in daily from vendors and whenever possible we source from local farms. We offer award-winning New England clam chowder and chicken chili. Our slow-cooked braised pork and primavera are amazing. Dan, our chef, has won many awards for his cooking."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPQHS_0jaBV4g300

For patients, Raffaele said it is Unidine's belief that offering the best products aids in patient healing.

"We have no chemical additives," he said. "Come and try us. We serve the patients, and also the staff, the administrators, visitors and anyone else who want to come."

New menu energizes the staff

Portsmouth Regional's Associate Chief Nursing Officer Megan Gray said the staff is talking about the energy Unidine has brought to the hospital.

"It is wonderful because they have made a commitment to serve quality food, and they do," she said. "Their philosophy is that food is part of the healing process and I agree with that. As we do rounds, the patients are raving about the new food."

More: Rochester Share Fund, Revival Day of Hope want people to know they're here to help

As to their health, Gray said any organization that serves farm to table as Unidine does is good for the patients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaKtc_0jaBV4g300

"Food is what helps heal us," she said. "A person's well-being involves both mental and physical health. If you have to be in the hospital, let's make sure to feed you well. This commitment to this by Unidine is being embraced by the entire medical staff. Add in fresh air and sunlight and we are treating our patients right."

Raffaele said Unidine could be in the restaurant business because they are that good. Instead their nationwide service includes hospitals, senior homes and assisted living facilities, corporate dining, colleges and universities, even sports stadiums.

"We have been in Portsmouth less than one month," he said. "We have already increased the sales in the cafeteria."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqMA5_0jaBV4g300

Summer​ Menegakis, vice president of marketing and communications for Compass Community Living , the parent company of Unidine, talked about its success.

"Unidine operates in over 450 facilities and is the leading provider of food and dining management services for discerning clients throughout the United States," said Menegakis. "Since its founding in 2001, Unidine’s success derives from consistent execution in four key areas – an exclusive focus on food and dining management services, a commitment to seasonal, fresh-from-scratch cooking, exceptional customer service and a corporate culture enlivened by each team member’s passion for culinary and service excellence."

For more information, visit www.unidine.com .

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Frisbie's cafeteria cuisine is now being served at Portsmouth Regional

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.5 WOKQ

Remember the Giant Store on Central Ave in Dover, New Hampshire?

It's always interesting to see pictures from the past that show some of the many landmarks and businesses that once called our communities home. Given the fact that we live in such a historic part of the country, some of these places might be several hundred years old and still standing today. However, as you'll soon see, some were from not too long ago.
DOVER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

People Are Jazzed That The Office Lounge is Opening a Dover, New Hampshire, Location

When I heard "The Office Lounge", I thought to myself, "is this a 'The Office'-themed restaurant, as in the hit TV show starring Steve Carell?" If you are expecting to see Michael Scott quotes all over the walls and Dunder Mifflin-esque decor, you are barking up the wrong tree. However, people absolutely love this upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar in Rye, New Hampshire.
DOVER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

4 Maine Maritime Academy Students Killed in Crash

Four Maine Maritime Academy died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning including one from York County. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
CASTINE, ME
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs

Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
DERRY, NH
nerej.com

Boston Realty Advisors arranges $7.54m loan for Maine portfolio

Eliot, ME Boston Realty Advisors arranged acquisition financing of $7.54 million for two manufacturing housing parks in Southern Maine. The two properties, part of a single Southern Maine portfolio, are about five miles apart and include Marshwood Estates, at 801-811 Dow Hwy. in Eliot, and Johnson’s Manufactured Housing Park, at 2-4 and 5 Dana Ave. in Kittery.
ELIOT, ME
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
manchesterinklink.com

NH’s first Youth Emergency Shelter: The beginning of a new future

MANCHESTER, NH – On an evening in late October, the residence at 298 Hanover St. appears as a simple brick building blending in with the others in the city of Manchester. But once you step through the doors, the place enlivens with Manchester’s who’s-who of placemakers, policy makers, philanthropists, educators, artists and general go-getters. They’ve gathered to celebrate the much-anticipated grand opening of New Hampshire’s first youth and young adult overnight shelter. The use of space and flow within Waypoint’s youth and young adult (YYA) shelter was innovatively designed by Anthony Mento and Jason Lacombe with SMP Architecture.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Portsmouth, NH, Cafe Demonstrates Act of Kindness to Community After Shooter Threats

We unfortunately live in a world where mass shootings and threats of similar action are all too prevalent. According to Seacoast Current, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and other area school districts went into lockdown today, December 8, 2022, after "police received messages about active shooters." At the time of this writing, all calls are being investigated and taken seriously until "their validity is determined", according to The New Hampshire Department of Safety. The current likelihood is that the threats were all hoaxes.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Accelerated program aims to train new nurses for New Hampshire hospitals

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire college and hospital are partnering to help train the next generation of nurses. Catholic Medical Center is launching a three-year accelerated program with New England College that combines classroom learning with clinical experience. Officials said they hope the program helps address the growing...
HENNIKER, NH
WMUR.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
KEENE, NH
CBS Boston

3 New England restaurants make "Top 100" list

BOSTON - Two restaurants in Boston and one in Maine have landed on a year-end list of the best restaurants in the country.OpenTable released its ranking of the "Top 100 Restaurants for 2022" based on millions of reviews from diners. The restaurant reservation service says customers had "a new vigor for dining out" this year.Both Boston selections are Back Bay neighbors and owned by the same parent company - one specializing in seafood and the other a steakhouse. Atlantic Fish Co., founded in 1978, has 4-and-a-half stars based on more than 10,000 reviews on the OpenTable website."The food was delicious....
BOSTON, MA
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy